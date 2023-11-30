耶路撒冷爆恐怖槍擊！2男早尖峰「掃射公車站」　7人受傷

▲耶路撒冷一座公車站發生槍擊案，造成7人受傷。（圖／路透）

記者葉睿涵／編譯

以色列紅大衛盾會（MDA）救護中心透露，耶路撒冷在當地30日發生了一起街頭槍擊案，導致至少7人受傷。

綜合路透社與天空新聞報導，以色列警方指出，槍手在30日上班的尖峰時段，於耶路撒冷郊區一條高速公路旁的公車站開槍，造成7人受傷。

Two terrorists arrive this morning at a bus stop in the center of Jerusalem, a place where many civilians, including children are waiting for the bus, open fire on them, killing a girl and wounding 7 innocent civilians. Reality in Israel. #HamasTerrorrists #Israel #terrorists … pic.twitter.com/42MCqc19L8

警方證實，2名涉嫌襲擊的槍手都已被「當場擊斃」。而MDA表示，被槍擊的其中2名傷者情況危急。目前，現場有大量救護車與警察正在工作，而MDA的醫護人員也正為傷者提供治療。

The serious attack in Jerusalem - MDA provides medical treatment to 7 victims, including: 2 in critical condition who are still being treated in the field, 5 who were sent to the hospitals, including, severe, moderate and light. One Girl has died. pic.twitter.com/Z7hmKZn64y