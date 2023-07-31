　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

【英語TOEIC通】履歷英文不可不知這4個字

▲招聘,徵才,中國。（圖／CFP）

▲ 中國大陸徵才活動。（圖／CFP）

文／徐碧霞 Valerie

企業在徵才時，首先會從履歷來判斷是否要和對方進行第二關面試，因此履歷的好壞決定求職的成敗。本次介紹4個用來描述工作內容的英文動詞，能為履歷及面試大大加分，同時也是TOEIC測驗的常考單字。

We are seeking a motivated Sales Manager to drive sales growth. As a Sales Manager, you’ll implement effective sales strategies, coordinate sales activities, supervise operations, and evaluate performance. Responsibilities include setting sales targets, mentoring the team, analyzing market trends, etc.
（我們正在尋找一位主動積極的業務經理來推動我們業績成長。擔任業務經理需要有效執行銷售策略，協調銷售活動，管理任務的執行，並評估銷售表現，詳細的職務責任包含設定銷售目標，輔導帶領團隊，分析市場趨勢等。）

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

coordinate 協調

coordinate當動詞解釋為「協調、相互配合」，由字首「co- 」可判斷出有together、with「相互一起」的意思，coordinate經常搭配與活動或任務相關的名詞，例如activity、efforts、campaign、work、operation，甚至負面的單字attack「攻擊」也可以和coordinate做搭配。若要形容一個人負責協調或整合的工作，那就是一位coordinator「協調者」。

The event planner coordinated all the logistics, including venue arrangement, catering, and participant registrations.
（活動策劃人需要協調所有的後勤作業如安排地點、食物準備和參加者的登記等。）

evaluate 評估

與evaluate「評估」經常搭配的名詞有situation／condition「狀況」、progress「進度」、performance「表現」、effectiveness「有效性」等，例如主管和教師要evaluate a student/worker’s progress or performance「評量員工或學生的表現」，而醫生需要evaluate a patient’s condition「評估病人的狀況」。

Each candidate’s qualifications will be carefully evaluated during the hiring process.
（每位候選人的資歷在招募的過程中都會被仔細地評估。）

和evaluate相似的另個詞是assess (v)，許多測驗或評量都會用這個字的名詞形式 assessment tests「評量測驗」。

Teachers should conduct frequent informal assessments of students’ understanding of materials in class.
（在課堂上教師應該要經常根據學生對課堂材料的理解進行非正式的評量。）

supervise 監督

supervise當動詞解釋為「監督、管理、指導」，所以我們常用supervisor來指「主管」，名詞形式則為supervision。

Since most of the workshop participants do not have any prior experience using tools, please present an overview of safety tips and supervise them during the hands-on activities.
（由於大部分工作坊的參與者沒有使用工具的經驗，因此請先介紹安全原則並在實作活動時監督他們使用工具的情況。）

supervise這個單字有兩個重要的字首和字根，字首「super- 」通常有above、beyond「在上面、超越」的意思，例如漫畫英雄Superman，以及薯條「加大」也是用supersize (v)來形容，甚至天文現象的Super moon「超級月亮」。

另外字根「vis-」則有「看」的意思，日常生活中許多單字都有這個字根，如vision「視力、遠見」，television「電視」等。因此當字首和字根結合起來後就有「在上面看著」的意思，也就是「監督、管理」的含義。

另外和supervise相似的詞oversee「監督」，也是TOEIC測驗的高頻單字，拆開來看over＋see，與supervise的字義大同小異。

The manager should oversee the daily operations of the department and make sure that the tasks are completed in a timely fashion.
（經理應該要監督部門裡每日工作的執行並確保任務能準時完成。）

implement 實施

implement當動詞解釋為「實施、貫徹」，名詞是implementation，可搭配的名詞有achieve implementation「達成」，manage/supervise/oversee implementation「管理／監督實施」，以及accelerate/facilitate implementation「加速貫徹」。

Our team was chosen to support the implementation of the project.
（我們的團隊被選中來支援執行這項專案。）

We worked hard together to implement the advertising campaign, ensuring all strategies were effectively executed.
（我們共同努力貫徹廣告活動，並確認所有的策略都能有效執行。）

【TOEIC模擬試題】

1. The cost savings achieved this year can ________ to the successful implementation of several sustainable measures.
(A) attribute
(B) be contributed
(C) contribute
(D) be attributed

2. We ________ our training courses, so your feedback is extremely valuable.
(A) are currently evaluated
(B) had currently evaluated
(C) are currently evaluating
(D) will currently evaluate

解析:

1. 正解為(D)。句意為「今年所達到的成本節省可歸因於我們執行的永續策略的成功。」本題的主詞是個人 individuals，要符合句意的文法，需要加上被動的形式，故(C)為正確答案。本題為文法結合單字題，要根據句意選擇適合的字義和文法結構，首先要判斷該選是attribute「歸因於、歸咎於」還是contribute「貢獻」。判斷出implementation of sustainable measures 是原因後，就知道要選擇 attribute，由於「成本的節省」是主詞，因此語態要選擇被動，故(D)為正確答案。

2. 正解為(C) 。句意為「我們正在評估我們的訓練課程，因此你的回饋意見對我們極為寶貴。」本題是時態題，由於currently 是「目前」的意思，和currently搭配使用的時態多為現在進行式，故(C)為正確答案。

ET快訊
羅志祥突掩面發抖暴哭！　痛訴毀滅式爆料
3類人更容易得乳癌
日夫妻「捨不得開冷氣」　中暑陳屍家中
北市信義區隨機砍人！　3人當場濺血

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

快訊／00:44北部海域規模4.2極淺層地震　最大震度2級

碩士DJ書店蹲下選購「書單曝光」！這一本要價破9千

【英語TOEIC通】履歷英文不可不知這4個字

離家超過10年⋯癌末女吐露最大恐懼：怕來不及跟爸媽和好

「4星座」開始轉運了！天蠍遇真愛、天秤有機會中獎

快訊／台大心理系名譽教授黃光國辭世　享壽77歲

7歲孩宜蘭童玩節「玩水戰車」翻覆撞臉　眼角濺血、臉被刮掉一層皮

女主持人用餐遇「低消一杯飲料」　店員一句話讓她傻眼：合理嗎？

除了安太歲還可以這樣做！命理師推「藏魂術」：像披上隱形斗篷

女友跑外送變「外送茶」！傳露奶照羞喊好大　他心痛：恨自己的蠢

變臉師嗨跳JISOO開花舞　賣力演出吸引客人跟著跳

黃豪平「難聽字眼」狠嗆陳芳語！　她委屈淚崩…他二度愧疚道歉

世界警消運動會3金4銀　女警王令樺披國旗領獎

力桂英肚皮舞國際賽奪3金　九頭身比例被稱台版娜美！

父子遭砂石車兄弟檔暴打　他怒拿電鋸欲反擊被壓制

警抓檔車「排氣管非水平」　騎士喊冤：原廠非改管！

逮刺蝟偷吃西瓜心軟放走　隔天竟見2隻結伴來開嗑！

周華健任《好聲音》導師回味經典　敬潘瑋柏.薛之謙.Henry代表作

賓士逆向撞藍寶堅尼　男衝副駕狂扯長髮妹

貓奴驚艷主子床上展現特殊技能「來我家看貓翻筋斗」原來是真的

快訊／00:44北部海域規模4.2極淺層地震　最大震度2級

碩士DJ書店蹲下選購「書單曝光」！這一本要價破9千

【英語TOEIC通】履歷英文不可不知這4個字

離家超過10年⋯癌末女吐露最大恐懼：怕來不及跟爸媽和好

「4星座」開始轉運了！天蠍遇真愛、天秤有機會中獎

快訊／台大心理系名譽教授黃光國辭世　享壽77歲

7歲孩宜蘭童玩節「玩水戰車」翻覆撞臉　眼角濺血、臉被刮掉一層皮

女主持人用餐遇「低消一杯飲料」　店員一句話讓她傻眼：合理嗎？

除了安太歲還可以這樣做！命理師推「藏魂術」：像披上隱形斗篷

女友跑外送變「外送茶」！傳露奶照羞喊好大　他心痛：恨自己的蠢

泰國南部大爆炸！12人慘死　200多棟房屋毀損

快訊／00:44北部海域規模4.2極淺層地震　最大震度2級

快訊／彰化縣議長謝典林宣布「退出國民黨」　凌晨投下震撼彈

大谷幫手再少一位！天使瓦德臉部被砸骨折進傷兵名單

碩士DJ書店蹲下選購「書單曝光」！這一本要價破9千

台東知本溫泉套房8／1法拍！「2拍底價再8折」一間99萬起

隋棠「深度旅遊還PO文」被酸　高EQ回應反吸4千讚！

深夜驚見路邊有嬰兒車　她呼籲「千萬別下車」萬人一看秒懂

快訊／北市民宅深夜起火！居民逃命只穿內褲衝下樓　上半身燻黑

334萬人快刷存摺！　首批退稅今入帳

警察撿到走失二哈打給主人　要求播歌認狗：跟著唱94我家狗

生活熱門新聞

「4星座」開始轉運了！天蠍遇真愛

老闆最愛4星座！　超級旺公司

7歲孩宜蘭童玩節受傷　眼角濺血

台南1農場CP值超高！她驚呆：打趴很多小農場

卡努「旋起來了」　明增強轉中颱

「台版娜美」肚皮舞國際賽奪3金　同框國旗合照

離家10年⋯癌末女吐露：怕來不及跟爸媽和好

碩士DJ蹲下拿書！粉絲狂放大看書名

北科大總召首發文！　秀新畫作　

男大生約會「1穿搭」被嫌爆！　女網友全打槍：完全不尊重

女生下班「別一個人買冰淇淋」！萬人秒懂：頭皮發毛

女主持人遇「低消一杯飲料」傻眼：合理嗎

即／00:44北部海域規模4.2極淺層地震

快訊／台大心理系名譽教授黃光國辭世　享壽77歲

更多熱門

相關新聞

「面試5公司」沒下文！她被趕出家門：決定北漂

「面試5公司」沒下文！她被趕出家門：決定北漂

一名女網友從國立大學畢業後，先後面試了5間公司，但通通沒有下文，父親為此勃然大怒，以為她想在家裡耍廢，甚至將她趕出家門，如今她被迫北上找工作，除了壓力外，也忍不住心痛。

前Google人資曝「最常見NG履歷」

前Google人資曝「最常見NG履歷」

工程師被炒秒格式化電腦　加班上購物網也挨告

工程師被炒秒格式化電腦　加班上購物網也挨告

「建立人脈」用connection嗎？

「建立人脈」用connection嗎？

關鍵字：

TOEIC多益英文學習找工作履歷英文

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

快訊／羅志祥掩面暴哭發抖！　突回應毀滅式爆料：我自己搞砸的

騎士「麗寶賽車場」轉彎自撞亡

北市信義區市場隨機砍人　 2男1女傷

「4星座」開始轉運了！天蠍遇真愛

30萬人觀戰！尼克星被打到鼻出血　李育昇3:0奪勝

台中金錢豹「天上人間」開業27年　吹熄燈號

男「1習慣」持續30年！　檢查結果慘了：大腸癌第三期

3類人更容易得乳癌　醫點名：12歲前就來初經小心了

賓士攔停小牛原因曝！竟是妻被載走

3生肖喜迎財神眷顧！名字中有「這些數字」財運旺翻

李國毅老婆曬辣照「神似Lisa」！

老公偷揪洗泰國浴！老婆氣瘋「撕毀護照」

老闆最愛4星座！　超級旺公司

即／彰化縣議長謝典林宣布「退出國民黨」

7歲孩宜蘭童玩節受傷　眼角濺血

更多

最夯影音

更多
變臉師嗨跳JISOO開花舞　賣力演出吸引客人跟著跳

變臉師嗨跳JISOO開花舞　賣力演出吸引客人跟著跳
黃豪平「難聽字眼」狠嗆陳芳語！　她委屈淚崩…他二度愧疚道歉

黃豪平「難聽字眼」狠嗆陳芳語！　她委屈淚崩…他二度愧疚道歉

世界警消運動會3金4銀　女警王令樺披國旗領獎

世界警消運動會3金4銀　女警王令樺披國旗領獎

力桂英肚皮舞國際賽奪3金　九頭身比例被稱台版娜美！

力桂英肚皮舞國際賽奪3金　九頭身比例被稱台版娜美！

父子遭砂石車兄弟檔暴打　他怒拿電鋸欲反擊被壓制

父子遭砂石車兄弟檔暴打　他怒拿電鋸欲反擊被壓制

熱門快報

7/29、30中職明星賽重磅登場

7/29、30中職明星賽重磅登場

中職明星賽即將登場，想在家悠閒看賽事的你，敬請鎖定ETtoday的全程轉播。

音樂主理人票選活動開跑！

音樂主理人票選活動開跑！

ETtoday音樂主理人票選活動開跑啦！天天投票，iPad、AirPods等百項好禮等你抽！

《豈有此呂》美女議員林珍羽激辯呂捷

《豈有此呂》美女議員林珍羽激辯呂捷

林珍羽是誰？她是北市新科議員，你知道是從厭惡政治到跳進來這個火坑...

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

專家帶看重點整理，全台房巿筆記起來，獵房行動掌握房巿風向，趨勢中擬定購屋大事。

金好康!買糧滿$999送零食

金好康!買糧滿$999送零食

寵物王國滿$1688送購物金$168

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面