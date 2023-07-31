【英語TOEIC通】履歷英文不可不知這4個字

▲ 中國大陸徵才活動。（圖／CFP）

文／徐碧霞 Valerie

企業在徵才時，首先會從履歷來判斷是否要和對方進行第二關面試，因此履歷的好壞決定求職的成敗。本次介紹4個用來描述工作內容的英文動詞，能為履歷及面試大大加分，同時也是TOEIC測驗的常考單字。

We are seeking a motivated Sales Manager to drive sales growth. As a Sales Manager, you’ll implement effective sales strategies, coordinate sales activities, supervise operations, and evaluate performance. Responsibilities include setting sales targets, mentoring the team, analyzing market trends, etc.

（我們正在尋找一位主動積極的業務經理來推動我們業績成長。擔任業務經理需要有效執行銷售策略，協調銷售活動，管理任務的執行，並評估銷售表現，詳細的職務責任包含設定銷售目標，輔導帶領團隊，分析市場趨勢等。）

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

coordinate 協調

coordinate當動詞解釋為「協調、相互配合」，由字首「co- 」可判斷出有together、with「相互一起」的意思，coordinate經常搭配與活動或任務相關的名詞，例如activity、efforts、campaign、work、operation，甚至負面的單字attack「攻擊」也可以和coordinate做搭配。若要形容一個人負責協調或整合的工作，那就是一位coordinator「協調者」。

The event planner coordinated all the logistics, including venue arrangement, catering, and participant registrations.

（活動策劃人需要協調所有的後勤作業如安排地點、食物準備和參加者的登記等。）

evaluate 評估

與evaluate「評估」經常搭配的名詞有situation／condition「狀況」、progress「進度」、performance「表現」、effectiveness「有效性」等，例如主管和教師要evaluate a student/worker’s progress or performance「評量員工或學生的表現」，而醫生需要evaluate a patient’s condition「評估病人的狀況」。

Each candidate’s qualifications will be carefully evaluated during the hiring process.

（每位候選人的資歷在招募的過程中都會被仔細地評估。）

和evaluate相似的另個詞是assess (v)，許多測驗或評量都會用這個字的名詞形式 assessment tests「評量測驗」。

Teachers should conduct frequent informal assessments of students’ understanding of materials in class.

（在課堂上教師應該要經常根據學生對課堂材料的理解進行非正式的評量。）

supervise 監督

supervise當動詞解釋為「監督、管理、指導」，所以我們常用supervisor來指「主管」，名詞形式則為supervision。

Since most of the workshop participants do not have any prior experience using tools, please present an overview of safety tips and supervise them during the hands-on activities.

（由於大部分工作坊的參與者沒有使用工具的經驗，因此請先介紹安全原則並在實作活動時監督他們使用工具的情況。）

supervise這個單字有兩個重要的字首和字根，字首「super- 」通常有above、beyond「在上面、超越」的意思，例如漫畫英雄Superman，以及薯條「加大」也是用supersize (v)來形容，甚至天文現象的Super moon「超級月亮」。

另外字根「vis-」則有「看」的意思，日常生活中許多單字都有這個字根，如vision「視力、遠見」，television「電視」等。因此當字首和字根結合起來後就有「在上面看著」的意思，也就是「監督、管理」的含義。

另外和supervise相似的詞oversee「監督」，也是TOEIC測驗的高頻單字，拆開來看over＋see，與supervise的字義大同小異。

The manager should oversee the daily operations of the department and make sure that the tasks are completed in a timely fashion.

（經理應該要監督部門裡每日工作的執行並確保任務能準時完成。）

implement 實施

implement當動詞解釋為「實施、貫徹」，名詞是implementation，可搭配的名詞有achieve implementation「達成」，manage/supervise/oversee implementation「管理／監督實施」，以及accelerate/facilitate implementation「加速貫徹」。

Our team was chosen to support the implementation of the project.

（我們的團隊被選中來支援執行這項專案。）

We worked hard together to implement the advertising campaign, ensuring all strategies were effectively executed.

（我們共同努力貫徹廣告活動，並確認所有的策略都能有效執行。）

【TOEIC模擬試題】

1. The cost savings achieved this year can ________ to the successful implementation of several sustainable measures.

(A) attribute

(B) be contributed

(C) contribute

(D) be attributed

2. We ________ our training courses, so your feedback is extremely valuable.

(A) are currently evaluated

(B) had currently evaluated

(C) are currently evaluating

(D) will currently evaluate

解析:

1. 正解為(D)。句意為「今年所達到的成本節省可歸因於我們執行的永續策略的成功。」本題的主詞是個人 individuals，要符合句意的文法，需要加上被動的形式，故(C)為正確答案。本題為文法結合單字題，要根據句意選擇適合的字義和文法結構，首先要判斷該選是attribute「歸因於、歸咎於」還是contribute「貢獻」。判斷出implementation of sustainable measures 是原因後，就知道要選擇 attribute，由於「成本的節省」是主詞，因此語態要選擇被動，故(D)為正確答案。

2. 正解為(C) 。句意為「我們正在評估我們的訓練課程，因此你的回饋意見對我們極為寶貴。」本題是時態題，由於currently 是「目前」的意思，和currently搭配使用的時態多為現在進行式，故(C)為正確答案。