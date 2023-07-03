【英語TOEIC通】「專精」不只能用good at!

PromptEngineer Wanted!

Are you a tech wizard with a knack for NLP and AI? Join our dynamic team as a PromptEngineer ! You'll bring life to our AI solutions, architecting and refining dialogue models to engage users, while pushing the boundaries of conversational AI.

Key Skills:

Strong Python proficiency

Hands-on experience with Machine Learning , specifically NLP

Deep understanding of GPT architectures

Experience with AI ethics and safety guidelines

Why Join Us?

Work with cutting-edge AI tech

Collaborative and innovative team

Excellent growth and learning opportunities

Unleash your creativity, employ your technical prowess, and make a real-world impact. Apply today, and let's shape the future of conversational AI together! We are an equal-opportunity employer.

Contact: royhslee@abc.com

