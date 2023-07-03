【英語TOEIC通】「專精」不只能用good at!

▲ AI人工智能。（圖／CFP）
文／李海碩
因應AI產業誕生不少前所未有的新形態工作，科技公司積極擴大徵才，希望可以快速招募理想人才。本次從人工智慧的指令工程師求職廣告來學TOEIC英文。
PromptEngineer Wanted!
Are you a tech wizard with a knack for NLP and AI? Join our dynamic team as a PromptEngineer! You'll bring life to our AI solutions, architecting and refining dialogue models to engage users, while pushing the boundaries of conversational AI.
Key Skills:
Why Join Us?
Unleash your creativity, employ your technical prowess, and make a real-world impact. Apply today, and let's shape the future of conversational AI together! We are an equal-opportunity employer.
Contact: royhslee@abc.com
PromptEngineer 指令工程師
A technical professional who works on developing and refining AI dialogue models.
由於目前AIGC的世界幾乎都只要靠下指令(prompt)就能生成內容，所以透過指令操縱AI產生成果的工作就被稱為指令工程師。
As a PromptEngineer, you'll be at the forefront of AI technology.
作為指令工程師，您將處於AI技術的最前沿。
We need a PromptEngineer to enhance our AI capabilities.
我們需要一位指令工程師來提升我們的AI能力。
Python proficiency Python能力
Expertise in Python, a high-level programming language.
Python是一種高階程式語言，也是目前跟人工智慧關聯性最高的語言之一，原意是蟒蛇，所以Logo就是兩隻可愛的卡通蛇。Proficiency則可以用於任何表示能力與專精的用字。
Python proficiency is a prerequisite for this job.
Python能力是這份工作的先決條件。
His Python proficiency allowed him to solve complex problems.
他的Python能力使他能夠解決複雜的問題。
machine learning 機器學習
The scientific study of algorithms and statistical models that computers use to perform tasks without explicit instructions.
人工智慧能夠自我產生內容的關鍵就是因為人工智慧具有從資料中自我學習的能力，所以要談AI，一定要先了解機器學習與深度學習(deep learning)兩個不同的概念。
Machine Learning is transforming the way we do business.
機器學習正在改變我們做生意的方式。
A background in Machine Learning is advantageous for this role.
擁有機器學習背景對於這個角色是有利的。
AI ethics AI倫理
The ethical considerations are specifically associated with the use of artificial intelligence.
在人工智慧的世界中，目前最常被討論到的問題就是倫理相關的議題，關於AI是否會為人類的現實世界帶來風險，或是否會造成過度的失業問題。ethics最重要需要記得的是因為表示學科，所以要加上s，與politics與economics的概念相同。
It is important to understand and adhere to AI ethics when developing new technologies.
在開發新技術時，了解並遵守AI倫理是很重要的。
Violation of AI ethics can lead to harmful consequences.
違反AI倫理可能會導致有害的後果。
Safety guidelines 安全指南
Rules or methods defined for safety purposes.
幾乎所有製造業的工作場域都有安全指南的設定，guide是引導，line是條文，所以guideline就成了指引守則，加上安全就成了安全指南。
Adhering to safety guidelines is our top priority.
遵守安全指南是我們的首要任務。
These safety guidelines will ensure the responsible use of AI.
這些安全指南將確保負責任地使用AI。
Cutting-edge 尖端
At the forefront of technological development.
cut是切開，edge是邊緣的意思，把邊緣給切開的科技，當然就是最前端的科技了。要特別注意因為切開是主動的動作，所以前方的cut要轉作現在分詞，以Ving形式呈現。
We are committed to using cutting-edge technology in our projects.
我們致力於在我們的項目中使用尖端技術。
This cutting-edge software is transforming the business landscape.
這款尖端軟體正在改變商業格局。
Collaborative 協作的
Working jointly with others or together, especially in an intellectual endeavor.
col是一起的字根，labor是勞作，所以collaborate就是協作，collaborative則是形容詞。
A collaborative attitude is key to our team's success.
協作的態度是我們團隊成功的關鍵。
This collaborative project led to significant advancements in our product.
這個協作的項目導致我們的產品有了重大進步。
Equal opportunity employer 平等機會雇主
An employer who does not discriminate against any individual with respect to his or her employment.
平等機會雇主表示不會因為任何天生條件上的差異而對員工產生歧視。最常見的版本內容是：We do not discriminate based on race, religion, color, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, veteran status, or disability status.也就是不會因為種族、宗教、人種、國籍、性別、性傾向、年齡、婚姻狀態、兵役狀態、殘障等級而有所歧視。
We are proud to be an equal-opportunity employer.
我們很榮幸能成為平等機會的雇主。
An equal-opportunity employer ensures fair treatment for all employees.
平等機會的雇主確保所有員工得到公平對待。
【TOEIC模擬試題】
1. It is essential to take AI______ into account when developing AI technologies.
(A) ethnics
(B) ethics
(C) ethos
(D) etymology
2. The company ensures that all employees follow strict safety______.
(A) guacamoles
(B) guidelines
(C) gullibilities
(D) gyms
3. We are dedicated to staying at the ______ of technology.
(A) cutting-edge
(B) cutting-end
(C) cutting-eagle
(D) cutting-ease
4. We encourage a ______ environment where all team members can contribute ideas.
(A) collaborative
(B) combustible
(C) commendable
(D) comparable
5. As an equal______ employer, our company does not discriminate in employment opportunities or practices.
(A) opportunity
(B) opposition
(C) occupation
(D) operation
解析:
1. 正解為(B)。句意為「發展AI科技時考量AI倫理至關重要。」(A)種族、(C)風氣、(D)語源學，語意皆不符合。
2. 正解為(B)。句意為「該公司確保所有員工都會嚴格遵守安全指南。(A)酪梨醬、(C)易騙、(D)健身房，語意皆不符合。
3. 正解為(A)。句意為「我們致力於穩定科技先端地位。」，其餘選項後方所加上的文字都不符合原意。
4. 正解為(A)。句意為「我們提倡合作的環境，讓所有團隊成員都能貢獻想法。」(B)內燃的、(C)值得表揚的、(D)可比較的，皆與原句語意不合。
5. 正解為(A)。句意為「作為平等機會雇主，我們的公司在聘僱機會或實務上皆無歧視作為。」(B)為反對、(C)為職業、(D)為操作，皆與原句語意不合
