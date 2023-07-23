莫斯科購物中心熱水管爆裂！　沸水狂瀉「4員工活活燙死」

▲莫斯科Vremena Goda購物中心22日發生熱水管爆裂意外，導致4死70傷，商場外停滿救護車和消防車。（圖／路透）
記者葉睿涵／編譯
俄羅斯首都莫斯科一座大型購物中心在當地22日發生熱水管爆裂事故，造成4人死亡，70人受傷。
路透社與CNN引述塔斯社報導，這起事件發生於莫斯科庫圖佐夫大街（Kutuzovsky Prospekt）的Vremena Goda購物中心。從現場畫面可見，事發當時，沸水直接從破裂的水管一瀉而下，導致整個商場都被熱水淹沒，蒸汽不斷湧出。
-Dans le centre commercial de #Moscou "Vremena Goda", un tuyau d'eau bouillante a éclaté .— M@nu l'info (@Manu_Officiel4) July 22, 2023
Environ 70 personnes ont été blessées, une femme est morte par ébullition dans de l'eau bouillante. pic.twitter.com/23lNjMG3uy
俄羅斯網路媒體Ura.ru指出，目前當局暫時還不清楚這起事故發生的原因，但報導稱，有4名購物中心員工在這場意外中被活活燙死，約70人被燙傷，另有20人受困，而當局也將就此事展開刑事調查。
In #Moscow a person has been "boiled alive" at a shopping centre.— Tim White (@TWMCLtd) July 22, 2023
An ammonium leak and a ruptured pipe caused boiling water to gush out at the Vremena Goda mall.
Many suffered burns while escaping but one person remained trapped and is said to have died. pic.twitter.com/xfHvpjotcN
調查人員透露，人們在事發當下一度懷疑現場有氨氣洩漏，但水管湧出來的只有熱水。莫斯科市長索比亞寧（Sergei Sobyanin）表示，緊急服務人員現已在現場為受害者提供醫療援助。
Moscow— FLETCH REPORTS (@FLETCH_REPORTS) July 22, 2023
Right now, this is the situation inside the Vremena Goda shopping center, where a woman was boiled alive in boiling water.#ukr https://t.co/RLq9Vn0LIt pic.twitter.com/QjNmLFFRtz
