快訊／中信金融管理學院1學生確診　全校緊急清消

▲▼中信金融管理學院外觀。（圖／翻攝Google Map）

▲中信金融管理學院外觀。（圖／翻攝Google Map）

記者葉國吏／綜合報導　

中信金融管理學院15日公告，指出財金系1年級學生，因自行快篩陽性，經校方安排送至安南醫院PCR檢測，15日上午接獲醫院通報檢測結果呈陽性反應，該生同寢室密切接觸者3位，目前快篩皆陰性，校方已通知進行自我健康管理中。

▲▼中信金融管理學院確診。（圖／翻攝網站）

▲中信金融管理學院確診公告。（圖／翻攝網站）

以下公告全文：

一、台南市政府衛生局今天上午通報，本校有一名學生確診，今天(4月15日)下午1點開始，將實施全校室內外清潔消毒作業，並暫時關閉該生修課相關等教室。

二、各場館大樓消毒前30分鐘，會進行廣播通報，請配合總務處人員進行移動疏散。

三、消毒廠商噴灑之藥劑，經衛生署、環保署檢驗合格，藥劑噴灑15分鐘之後可進入噴灑場域，不會對人體造成任何影響。

各場館大樓消毒順序如下：

1、女生宿舍

2、男生宿舍

3、中信館

4、教學大樓(國際學校)

5、勤學大樓

6、體育館

7、生活館

本校皆依中央疫情指揮中心相關程序處理，請全校師生支持配合。

1. Bureau of Public Health, Tainan City Government announced this morning that a student in our school has tested positive. Starting today (April 15) at 1:00 pm, we will implement indoor and outdoor cleaning and disinfection operations throughout the school, and temporarily close the student’s classrooms related to classes.

2. 30 minutes before the disinfection of each building, there will be a broadcast notification, please cooperate with the general affairs office personnel to carry out mobile evacuation.

3. The agents sprayed by the disinfection manufacturers have passed the inspection of the Department of Health and the Environmental Protection Agency. After 15 minutes of spraying, the agents can enter the spraying area and will not cause any impact on the human body.

The disinfection sequence of each building is as follows:

1. Girls’ dormitory

2. Boys’ dormitory

3. CTBC Pavilion

4. International High School

5. Teaching & Learning Building

6. Gymnasium

7. Dolphin Mall Our school will accordance with the relevant procedures of the Central Epidemic Command Center.

All teachers and students in the school are requested to cooperate.

 

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

