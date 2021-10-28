全文／蔡英文首度證實美軍駐台訓練台灣軍隊　CNN專訪QA一次看

▲總統蔡英文。（圖／總統府提供）



記者陳家祥／台北報導

總統蔡英文26日接受美國有線電視新聞網（CNN）專訪，談及台海情勢、台美關係、兩岸關係、台灣國際參與、錯假訊息攻擊、婚姻平權、半導體產業發展及全球供應鏈、氣候變遷及能源轉型等議題，更成為歷年來首位證實美軍在台訓練的中華民國元首。

本次專訪議題廣泛，《ETtoday東森新媒體》特別整理中英對照的完整QA。蔡英文在專訪中提到，若台灣遭受來自中國的攻擊，相信美國及其他區域民主夥伴將會伸出援手，「台灣並不孤單，因為我們是民主國家，我們尊重自由、熱愛和平，與本地區大多數國家共享價值觀，並且在地理上具有戰略重要性」。

蔡英文接受CNN專訪QA如下：

問：昨天在寺廟裡，您說民主難免紛亂，但值得捍衛。我認為這真的非常重要，因為臺灣的民主也有紛亂的狀況，在議場上爭吵。您正好相反，準備周全，如此精準，但當這個體制遭受攻擊時，您會加以捍衛，您要傳達給世界的訊息為何？

Q：You said something at the temple yesterday. That democracy is messy but it is worth defending. And I thought that was really, really important, because here in Taiwan democracy is messy. People have brawls in the parliament. You are the opposite of that. You are just so prepared and precise. And yet you are defending this system at the time that it is truly under attack. What is your message to the world?

總統：人們有時對民主制度會有所疑慮，因為民主有時候會造成混亂，民主體制可能沒有預期的那麼有效率，民主過程可能還很冗長，但我們的經驗是，民主制度或許有讓人批評之處，但「民主仍然是最好的制度」。

A：People have doubts about democratic systems, because sometimes it can create chaos and democratic institutions may not be as efficient as you want them to be. Democratic processes may be tedious, but the experience we have is that despite all of these things you want to be critical about, a democratic system is still the best.



問：您認為民主受到攻擊嗎?

Q：Do you feel democracy is under attack?

總統：是的。因為每天都有如此多的錯假訊息，人們各有所圖在發動這些錯假訊息，基本上，是想擾亂政府。

A：Here it is. Every day there are so many disinformation campaigns going on here. People carry out all these campaigns with different intentions. But essentially they want to disrupt the government.



問：錯假訊息的源頭？

Q：Where is disinformation coming from?

總統：境內、境外都有。

A：From all the sources, externally and internally.



問：是來自中國？來自中國大陸？

Q：Is it from China? From mainland China?

總統：有些來自中國。

A：Some of the attacks are from China.



問：您認為目的是在製造對您政府的質疑嗎？

Q: Do you think the purpose is to create doubt in your government?

總統：是的，也是製造對民主的質疑。

A：Yes, and create doubt in democracy.



問：您們擁有全世界最自由開放的網際網路，這會讓您們更容易受到錯假訊息的攻擊嗎？

Q：You have one of the most free and open internet systems in the whole world. Does that make you more vulnerable to the source of these attacks?

總統：在某種程度上，是的。因為網路上有太多的訊息，人們太習慣在網路上接收訊息、閱讀新聞。網路上流傳的訊息，有時沒有經過權威人士或可靠人士的證實或確認。如果不快速澄清或糾正錯誤，就會擔心人們可能會被誤導。

A：To a certain extent, that is right. There is so much information flowing around on the internet, and people are so used to going on the internet to receive information to read news. Sometimes some information is not checked or confirmed by people with authority or credible people. If you are not fast enough to make clarifications or correct whatever mistake, you are concerned that people may be misled.



問：貴國政府對錯假訊息的因應，不是審查或關閉，而是更加透明？

Q：Your government’s response to disinformation has not been to censor it or to shut down, but actually to become more transparent.

總統：是的，沒錯。這就是我們從COVID-19 疫情中所學習到的。我們設立中央指揮中心，每天召開疫情說明的記者會，回答媒體或民眾的所有問題，澄清一切，以免民眾被誤導。

A：Yes, and this is what we have learned from the COVID-19 exercise. We set up a command center which gives a news brief every day. They have sat down and answered all of the questions from the press or the general public. They want to clarify everything that needs to be clarified so that people will not be misled.



問：一個2,300萬人口的小島如何抵禦一個15億人口、軍事花費是臺灣 15 倍的威權政體？

Q：How does a small island of 23 million people defend itself against one and a half billion people of an authoritarian regime that spends 15 times than what you do in defense?

總統：我認為，最重要的是臺灣人民的意志、對民主自由的信念，以及保衛我們所擁有的民主自由和民主生活方式的意志，這是所有臺灣人民認為值得捍衛的事情。

A：I think the most important thing is the will of the people here and their belief in democracy. The will to defend our democratic freedom and democratic way of life. This is something all Taiwanese believe in, which is worthwhile defending.



問：您說「人民的意願」，是指參與民主過程？還是入伍從軍？

Q：When you say people participate in the democratic process, do you mean enlisting in the military?

總統：是指各個面向。參與民主過程很重要，這樣人們的聲音才能被聽到，人民的意見在民主過程中很重要。如果人民有意願保衛臺灣，我認為年輕一代，正如民調顯示，覺得他們有義務當兵，或者擔任社會很重要的一員，挺身捍衛臺灣的民主。

A：In every aspect. It is important for them to participate in the democratic process, so that they can get their voice heard. Their opinions matter in a democratic process. Also, if people have the will to defend Taiwan, many polls suggest that the younger generation think that they have an obligation to defend it as a soldier or as an important member of society, to defend Taiwan’s democracy.



問：隨著逐步取消徵兵制，有些人說，臺灣必須成為實質上的軍政國家，支出更多國防經費，才能因應中國的軍事升級。您提到輕鬆的心情，和臺灣人民雖然保持警戒，但生活依然如常。您認為臺灣人民是否了解，一旦北京決定要收回他們認為是自己的，在這情況下，可能會發生的事？

Q：But you are phasing out conscription. Some have said that Taiwan will have to essentially be a garrison state and spend so much more on defense and actually engaging China in a sort of military escalation. You talked about the relaxed mood and the fact that Taiwan people are vigilant but they go on with their lives. Do you think the people of Taiwan are aware of what could happen if Beijing decided this is when they are taking back what they think is theirs?

總統：如我說過，我們並未對當前情勢鬆懈。實際上，民眾對於威脅的嚴重性相當有所感受。重要的是，我們沈著而警覺地面對情勢，因為我們經歷過許多挑戰和危機，人民現在都相當有韌性，相信我們做得到，信守我們認為十分珍貴的價值。

A：But as I have said, we are not relaxed about the situation now. In fact, people are sensitive enough to know the seriousness of this threat. But we are calm and very alert to the situation. Because we have gone through so many challenges and crises in the past. People are generally very resilient now, and they believe in what we can do and believe in the values that are considered very valuable to us.



問：今天的臺灣是否比2016年您上任時更安全？

Q：Is Taiwan more safe today than it was when you became President in 2016?

總統：這要看如何定義。中國的威脅日益加劇，但是臺灣人民了解當前處境，我們必須更加團結，並準備好捍衛我們所擁有的一切。這很重要。我們需要讓大家知道我們的處境，為將來做好周全的準備。國際社會也更加關注臺灣和臺海局勢。我們獲得越來越多的國際支持，這對臺灣人民來說十分重要，也鼓舞人心，讓大家更有信心，只要我們竭盡所能，外界就會幫助我們。

A：Depending on how you define it. If it is the threat from China, it is increasing every day. But there is increasing awareness of the situation we are in. And a will is generating now that we will have to be more united and prepared to defend whatever we have now. This is important. You need people to know where we are—what we are in—and get prepared for whatever may happen in the future. Also, the international community now is more aware of the situation in Taiwan and the Taiwan Strait. We see more and more support from the international community, which is very important and encouraging to people in Taiwan. It makes them feel more confident. When we do what we can, the people outside will come to our aid.



問：美國的角色是？

Q：What is the role of the US?

總統：美國是臺灣產品的最大市場，且幾乎是我們採購防衛武器的唯一來源，美國還提供臺灣各種支援，讓我們能夠成為區域或國際的行為者，不那麼孤立。

A：The US has been our largest market for Taiwanese products. And almost our only source where we can acquire military weapons to defend ourselves. They also provide support to Taiwan so that we will be able to become an international actor or regional actor and less isolated.



問：包括派遣美軍人員協助訓練臺灣軍隊嗎?

Q：Does that support include sending some US service members to help to train Taiwanese troops?

總統：我們和美國的合作很廣泛，目的在增強我們的防衛能力。

A：Yes, we have a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defense capability.



問：現在有多少美國軍方人員派在臺灣?

Q：How many US service members are deployed in Taiwan right now?

總統：沒有大家想得那麼多。

A：Not as many as people thought.



問：像媒體昨天報導的幾十人嗎？

Q：Is it a couple of dozen like the reports yesterday?

總統：我們不討論細節。

A：Let’s not be precise.



問：這消息流傳出去後，您認為對臺灣和大陸的關係有幫助嗎？或是見諸報導後，您感到擔心？

Q：The fact that this information got out, do you think it is helpful in your relationship with the mainland? Were you concerned then or now that it has been reported?

總統：很多報導中，有些是事實，有些則不是那麼正確。民眾會接收到許多資訊，決策者有責任做正確的決定，不該被單一訊息所影響。

A：Well, there are a lot of reports, some are facts but some are not quite correct. You have so much information around. Decision makers who are responsible for making the right decision should not be affected by any single piece of information.



問：美國正在想方設法擴大臺灣參與聯合國。您支持這些討論嗎？您希望臺灣在聯合國扮演更積極的角色嗎？

Q：The United States is looking for ways to try to expand Taiwan’s participation in the United Nations. Do you support those discussions? Would you like a greater role at the UN for Taiwan?

總統：當然。這是臺灣所有政黨都支持的立場，我們希望有機會成為聯合國體系有意義的參與者。

A：Of course, that has been a position that is supported by all the political parties here. We want to have an opportunity to be a meaningful participant in the UN system.



問：您擔心中國的反應嗎？當您採取作為，而這些大門也敞開後，您是否擔心遭遇反彈？

Q：Do you worry about what China’s reaction would be as you take these steps, as these doors are opened? Do you worry that there could be a backlash?

總統：不擔心。我們表達希望成為聯合國體系的一部分，而中國也有他們自己的立場，就讓國際社會去評定。

A：No. I think that it is a situation where we have expressed our hope that we want to be part of the UN system, and China has their story to tell, and it is for the international community to judge.



問：美國拜登總統上週說，如果臺灣遭到攻擊，美國會防衛臺灣。有些人認為，他的說法打破了維持過去數十年穩定的長期戰略模糊。當您聽到那樣的說法時，是否也有一樣的顧慮？

Q：When President Biden said last week that the US has the commitment to defend Taiwan in the event of an attack, some have said that it takes away some of the impact of long-standing strategic ambiguity, which has helped maintain stability over the last decades. Did you have that concern when you heard those remarks?

總統：大家對拜登總統的談話有不同的解讀。但是，我說過，我們的處境是不能依片面資訊就做決定，而是必須考量各種狀況、各種因素，才能為人民做出正確的決定。

A：People have different interpretations of what President Biden has said. But as I said, we are in the situation where your decision is not going to be based on a single piece of information—a decision must take into account all the situations and also all the factors, and then you make the right decision for your people.



問：如果大陸企圖進犯臺灣，您有信心美國會防衛臺灣嗎？

Q：Do you have faith that the United States would defend Taiwan if the mainland were to try to move on Taiwan?

總統：基於我們和美國長期友好關係，我們也有美國人民、國會與政府的支持，皆給予我們很多助益。我對此有所信心。

A：I do have faith given the long-term relationship that we have with the US, and also the support of the people of the US as well as the Congress and the administration, which has been very helpful.



問：您是領導人。就目前情形來說，您說過保衛臺灣是首要之務。

Q：You are the leader of the island. As things stand, you said it is a priority to defend the island.

總統：如果我們有自我防衛的決心，我們會盡全力保衛自己，外界就會來幫助我們，這是中國解放軍是否能成功入侵的重要決定性因素。

A：Let me tell you that if we have the will to defend ourselves and we put in all sorts of efforts, then we can defend ourselves. I think people would come to our aid, and that is a very important determining factor in deciding whether the PLA would succeed in its invasion.



問：包括日本把飛彈部署在鄰近臺灣的島嶼上，未來還要派遣軍隊？

Q：Does that include Japan, which is now putting missiles on an island near Taiwan, with troops to follow in the coming months?

總統：臺灣並不孤單，因為我們是民主國家，我們尊重自由，愛好和平，與區域內大多數國家有共同的價值。我們在地理上也具有戰略重要性。所以，我認為確保臺灣安全是區域內國家的共同利益。

A：Taiwan is not alone, because we are a democracy. We respect freedom. We are peace lovers. We share values with most of the countries in the region. Geographically, we are of strategic importance as well, so I think countries in the region have a common interest to make sure that Taiwan is safe.



問：如果臺灣的民主被接管，會如何？後果會是什麼？不單指臺灣，而是泛指全世界。

Q：What happens if Taiwan’s democracy is taken over? What would be the consequences for not just Taiwan, but for the world at large?

總統：首先，對區域而言，看到臺灣的情形，大家會擔心自己所擁有的民主是否會遭到破壞。並且，也會擔心是否會受到外來勢力的約束，而無法自己做決定。

A：First of all, for the region: the people in the region would be concerned that their own democracy is going to be ruined because they could see the situation in Taiwan. And also, people would be concerned whether they would be subjected to any source of constraint from external sources and therefore be unable to make decisions for themselves.



問：您曾指出，臺灣代表的是捍衛民主的未來，這裡發生的事可能改變世界秩序。

Q：You have actually written that Taiwan represents the fight of the future of democracy, and that it could actually change the world order depending on what happens here.

總統：我認為，臺灣像是一座燈塔，兩千三百萬人民每天很努力地保衛自己和民主，確保享有應得的自由。這也是其他人想要的。所以，一旦我們失敗了，這意味著信守這些價值的人們，將懷疑這些價值是否值得奮力爭取。

A：Yes. I think we are a beacon of some sort. Here 23 million people try hard every day to protect themselves and protect our democracy and make sure that people have the kind of freedom they deserve. This is what other people want to have as well. So, if we fail, that means that people that believe in these values would doubt whether these values are worth fighting for.



問：您怎麼看待習近平？

Q：What do you make of Xi Jinping?

總統：習近平是一個大國的領導人，可惜的是，這個大國不是一個民主國家，至少現在不是。要治理這樣大的國家不容易，但治理大國的最好制度為何，則取決於領導人。重要的是，領導人認為這樣的大國想和區域及世界的其他國家維持怎樣的關係，想和區域及世界的每個人維持和平關係嗎？還是想站在主導地位，讓每個人都聽他的，聽中國的，但不一定喜歡中國？這是選擇的問題。我相信許多人會說，想和區域及世界其他國家維持和平關係，這也包括臺灣。

A：Xi Jinping is the leader of a very large country. Unfortunately, it is not a democratic country, at least for the moment. It is not going to be an easy job to run a country of that size. But it is the leader’s decision as to what sort of system would be best for running a country of that size. But what is important also is the leader’s view as to what sort of relationship a country of that size wants to have with the rest of the region and the rest of the world. Does Xi want to have a peaceful relationship with everybody in the region or in the world? Or does Xi want to be in a dominant position so that everybody listens to him, listens to China, and does not necessarily like China? So, it is a matter of choice. I am sure many people would say, “We would like to have a peaceful relationship with the rest of the world and the rest of the region,” and that includes Taiwan.



問：您有興趣和習主席會談嗎？您希望和他有更多的溝通嗎？

Q：Are you interested in speaking with President Xi? Would you like to have more communication?

總統：多溝通是有幫助的，可以減少和避免誤解，更了解彼此。我們也一再表示，願意和中國對話，這也是在處理兩岸關係時，避免誤解、錯估、誤判的最佳途徑。

A：More communication would be helpful. That would reduce misunderstanding, avoid misunderstanding. We would be able to know each other better, and we have said it again and again that we want to have a dialogue with China, and this is the best way to avoid misunderstanding, miscalculation, and misjudgment in the management of cross-strait relations.



問：前任總統曾和習主席會面。您認為自2016年以來，兩岸溝通為何停擺？

Q：Your predecessor did meet with President Xi. Why do you think the communication has really gone sour since 2016?

總統：我認為，情勢變化很大。中國對區域的部署已和以往大不相同，現在更有企圖心，更為擴張主義，因此，過去他們能接受的事情，現在可能無法接受。

A：I think the situation has changed a lot, and China’s plan towards the region is very different from before. It is more ambitious, more expansionist, and therefore things that were acceptable to them then may not be acceptable to them now.



問：您認為如何才能重啟這條溝通管道？

Q：What do you think it is going to take to get that communication line back open?

總統：我認為這需要相關各方的努力。我們一再表示，對話非常重要，希望與中國建立和平的關係。因此，我們耐心以待，以維持現狀作為兩岸政策的核心，這表示我們有耐心。我們希望與中國進行有意義的交流，以便共同探討減少兩岸歧見的可能性，希望最終能夠找到解決歧見的途徑。

A：I think it requires the efforts of all the parties concerned, and we have said again and again that a dialogue is very important and that we want to have a peaceful relationship with China. Therefore, we would like to be patient, and so we have been maintaining the status quo as the core of our policy, meaning that we are patient. And we want to have a meaningful exchange with China so that we can together explore the possibilities of reducing the differences between the two sides of the Taiwan Strait and hopefully, eventually, be able to find a path to resolve all these differences.



問：您相信有無任何形式的「一中政策」是臺灣人民可能接受的？

Q：Do you believe that the “one China policy” in any form would be acceptable for the people of Taiwan?

總統：有各式各樣的「一中政策」，美國有自己的「一中政策」，而中國有「一中原則」，但在香港體現的「一國兩制」卻毫無意義。

A：Well, there are all kinds of “one China policies.” The US has its own “one China policy,” but China has the “one China principle” as demonstrated in Hong Kong, and that makes “one country, two systems” meaningless.



問：所以您並不相信中國的「一國兩制」真的會在臺灣兌現？

Q：So, you don’t believe that China’s “one country, two systems” would actually be delivered here in Taiwan?

總統：這是誠信問題。臺灣人民已經明確表示不接受「一國兩制」作為兩岸議題的解方。

A：It is the issue of credibility, and the Taiwanese people have said clearly that they do not accept “one country, two systems” as the formula that can resolve cross-strait issues.



問：這正是您以高票贏得連任的關鍵議題。現在面對緊張升高、軍事侵略、錯假訊息，您要採取怎樣的策略來確保臺灣在您接下來的任期以及未來，仍能屹立不搖？

Q：And that was the key issue that caused you to win reelection by a large number. Now the tensions are escalating; you have military incursions and disinformation. What is your strategy to make sure Taiwan remains being Taiwan for the rest of your term and beyond?

總統：我們必須做好良善治理，人民才會對民主有信心。我們必須有效治理國家，並推動經濟發展。

A：We have to perform well with good governance, so that people will have faith in democracy. We have to be effective in running the country and get the economy going.



問：2020年成長很快。

Q：Fastest growing in 2020.

總統：是的，沒錯。首先，這正是我們要讓人民知道，一個民主國家和民主政府可以有效率地解決我們面臨的各種難題。其次，我們必須加速國防改革，讓我們有能力自我防衛。基於臺灣和中國的面積差異，臺灣的關鍵在於發展不對稱戰力。第三，我認為最重要的是，我們面臨全球的迅速變遷。各國都面臨一個這樣的問題，有些人們無法在全球迅速變遷的時代中生存，於是，政府必須為這些人們提供各種照顧服務。所以，在接下來兩年半的任期中，我要繼續努力全面改善照顧體系，讓老年人、弱勢族群和年輕人都能受到更好的照顧，年輕人可以從社會安全網中獲得協助，有妥善的社會安全網，他們就會更有競爭力，更願意嘗試新事物。

A：Yes, that’s right, and this is exactly what we are trying to tell people—that a democratic country or government can be effective in addressing all sorts of difficulties that we are faced with. Secondly, we have to expedite our military reform, so that we have the ability to defend ourselves, given the size of Taiwan compared to the size of the PRC. Developing asymmetric capabilities is the key for us. Thirdly, I think what is most important is that we are faced with rapid global change, and therefore every country is facing the issue that some people cannot survive in the time of rapid change. As a result, you have to provide care and help these people. So, what I want to do in the next two and a half years is to continue with my effort to improve all the care systems so that elders and the disadvantaged and young people will be better taken care of, so that young people can have a social security net. With this in place, they can become more competitive and willing to try new things.



問：您提到，臺灣雖然沒有很多正式的外交盟友，但有很多朋友，還有很多人想要買臺灣製造的晶片。在臺灣爭取國際社會支持的策略上，半導體產業扮演什麼樣的角色？

Q：You mentioned how Taiwan may not have a lot of formal diplomatic allies but does have a lot of friends, and you also have a lot who want chips made in Taiwan. How does the semiconductor industry factor into your goals in terms of getting support globally?

總統：半導體產業是臺灣的領頭羊產業，代表臺灣有能力生產對世界發展至關重要的產品。而這需要很好的產業基地、很好的基礎建設以及豐沛的人才。這個產業向世界證明，它們的存在非常重要，也同時向世界展現臺灣的成就，展現出我們有很好的產業基地、豐沛的人才。

A：The semiconductor industry is the leading industry here. It represents the ability of Taiwan to produce products that are critical for global development. And that requires a good industrial base, good infrastructure, and abundant supplies of talent. On the one hand, the semiconductor industry has proven to the world that they are very important, and it also demonstrates what Taiwan can achieve, that we have a good industrial base and abundant supplies of talent.



問：和大陸的緊張局勢是否對供應鏈造成威脅？

Q：Do the tensions with the mainland threaten the supply chain in any way?

總統：是的，威脅的確存在，但至少在現階段，還在可控制的範圍內。世界認定臺灣半導體產業是他們必須協助且保護的產業。這也是中國需要考慮的，因為中國也需要臺灣製造的半導體產品。

A：Yes, the threat is there, but it is still manageable at this moment. The world looks at the semiconductor industry as something they should help and protect. China must also consider that it also wants semiconductors from Taiwan.



問：您是否想過實際再度發生戰爭的可能性，以及臺灣可能會再度遭到攻擊？

Q：Do you ever think about the realistic possibility of war and that Taiwan would be the target?

總統：身為領導人，不能排除任何可能性。而身為領導人，必須為任何可能做好準備。

A：Well, as a leader, you cannot exclude any possibilities. As a leader, you have to prepare for any contingency.



問：臺灣現在準備得如何？

Q：So how prepared is Taiwan today?

總統：我們隨時做好準備，我們要讓自己在各方面更加強大，包括國軍戰力、國際支持，以及和世界各國共享價值，讓他們了解臺灣的重要性。

A：We are making ourselves ready. We are trying to be stronger in every aspect, including military capabilities and getting international support, as well as sharing values with other countries so that they understand the importance of Taiwan.



問：面對氣候變遷、能源生產困難等威脅，您準備如何因應？

Q：How are you preparing for the threats from climate change, and also difficulties with energy production?

總統：這對臺灣和其他國家都是非常嚴峻的挑戰，臺灣有龐大的產業需要大量水電。我們在規劃達成2050淨零目標的需求時，必須確保產業有足夠的水電供應，以維持營運。所以，這對我們而言，是相當艱鉅的挑戰，但是，我們必須制定、修正並執行計畫，以因應這些挑戰，重點在於優化和執行我們的計畫，期使在2050年如期達成目標。

A：This is a serious challenge for Taiwan as well as for other countries. Taiwan has a large industrial sector, which requires a lot of electricity supply and water. While we are making plans to meet the requirement of net zero by 2050, we also have to make sure industries have enough water and electricity supply to operate. So it is going to be a very difficult challenge for us, but we have to draw, refine, and execute a plan to meet these challenges. It is a matter of refining the plan and executing the plan at a speed that is required for us to meet the 2050 deadline.



問：您是亞洲最進步社會之一的領導人，向來支持原住民族及多元性別族群（LGBTQ+）。臺灣是亞洲第一個同婚合法化的國家。您支持的少數族群，是其他國家想要加以同化的，什麼原因促使您支持少數族群，擁抱他們的差異？

Q：You are the leader of one of the most progressive societies in Asia. You support indigenous people and LGBTQ+ people. This is the first place in Asia to legalize same-sex marriage. What motivates your support of minorities and willingness to embrace their differences?

總統：我在年輕人的幫助下完成這一切，因為他們相信這些價值，想要達成這樣的平權。當民進黨開始推動婚姻平權時，我們承受巨大的壓力，有些人因為宗教和其他種種原因而反對，幾乎遭逢政治危機。但是，由於年輕人的堅持，成為我背後的力量。最終，我們得到大法官的支持，以釋憲揭櫫民眾，這是應該做的事。後來，我們進行了公投，很多人認為這是執政黨的挫敗，然而，我們終究完成了立法，讓人民享有婚姻平權。過程非常艱辛，不過，回過頭來看，我認為這一切都值得。

A：I have done all this with the help of young people because they believe in these values. They want to achieve this level of equality. When the DPP started this campaign for marriage equality, we were under a lot of pressure because people were against us for religious and other reasons. We almost had a political crisis. But it is the young people who are very persistent. They are the force behind me. Eventually we had the support of the grand justices, who issued a constitutional interpretation to tell people that this is what to do. And then we had a referendum that some saw as a defeat to us, but eventually we passed the legislation that provides marriage equality. It is a very difficult process, but looking back, I think it is worthwhile.



問：當您思考所要留下的政績—我知道您的任期到2024年5月才屆滿，還有很多時間—當人民回顧您兩屆任期時，您最希望他們記得您這位臺灣領導人什麼事？

Q：When you look and think about your legacy, you still have plenty of time left, but when people look back at your two terms, what do you want them to most remember about your time as the leader of Taiwan?

總統：我希望人民記得我盡最大的努力，保護這塊土地，讓這塊土地更安全、更堅韌、人民更團結。

A：I hope they will remember me as someone who makes utmost effort to protect this place, make this place more secure, more resilient, and people more united.



問：您認為您更接近目標了嗎？

Q：Do you believe that you are moving closer to that goal now?

總統：正朝著這個方向前進，希望我們速度可以更快些。

A：We are moving toward the that direction, and I hope we can move at a faster speed.



問：由於您不必再擔心連任，在剩下的任期中，您想努力但還沒完成的最大目標是什麼？

Q：As you do not have to worry about reelection, what is your biggest remaining goal that you have not done yet?

總統：身為這個國家的總統，我想要達成的是，我在2016年上任時制訂了一個計畫，現在正在執行中，並依需要加以修正，但必須加快速度朝目標前進。基本上，我想做以下這些事情：第一，加速國防改革，這樣我們才能更有能力保護我們的國家。第二，我們想要強化臺灣與世界的連結，基於共享價值結交朋友。我們已經得到許多的國際支持，我們希望得到更多。第三，我想要讓人民凝聚更大的共識。因為，臺灣是移民社會，人民在不同時間來到這裡，對過去擁有不同記憶。我們要以民主方式建立共識，避免外來勢力分裂社會，讓人民更加團結，更有韌性。

A：As to what I want to achieve as the President of this country, I have laid out a plan in 2016 when I became the President. We are implementing the plan and modifying the plan when necessary, so we are moving toward the plan. But we have to move faster to those goals. Essentially, I want to do the following: expedite our military reform so that we can better protect our country; and secondly, we want to make Taiwan better connected with the world, and therefore we want to make friends with shared values. We already have international support, a lot of support already, but we want more. Thirdly, I want to build a stronger consensus among our people here. Taiwan is an immigration society, people came to Taiwan in different times and have different memories from the past. The way we try to avoid the society being divided by external influence is to generate consensus here in a democratic way, so that people will be more united and resilient.

就如我所說的，我們必須確保所有的照護制度都到位，提供一個完善的社會安全網。能源方面也是我們必須加緊腳步的，我們的確有2050淨零的挑戰，因此必須朝這方向加速前進，我們要能夠減少碳排放，同時進行產業結構調整與轉型，我們也必須提升能力，以因應氣候變遷或極端氣候導致的天災。

And as I said, we have to make sure that all our care systems are in place, so that we have a complete social safety net. The other thing on which we have to move faster is the energy area since we have the challenge of net zero by 2050, and therefore we have to move fast in that direction. We have to move fast in carbon emission reduction and carry out industrial restructuring and transition. And increase the ability to respond to natural disasters originating from climate change and extreme weather.

基本上，在強化人民克服困難的意志、軍事實力、經濟、基礎建設等各方面，所有能讓這塊土地更加堅韌的事，都是我在未來任期中想要做的。

Essentially, making this place more resilient—in terms of the will of the people to overcome difficulties, the strength of our military and economy, and the resilience of infrastructure—is what I want to do for the rest of my term.



問：以現在的民主臺灣和威權中國來說，您認為雙方能和平共存嗎？或是有一方必須有所讓步？

Q：Do you believe that it is possible for democratic Taiwan and authoritarian China to coexist peacefully, or does one side need to make concessions?

總統：對於臺灣、中國、甚至全世界人民來說，這可能都是最具挑戰的議題。雖然我們的政治體制不同，我們仍可以坐下來談、妥適處理、和平共存。我認為，這是臺灣人民的期待，我希望這是中國的期待，也是區域各成員人民的期待。

A：This is probably the most challenging issue for the people here in Taiwan and for people in China, or even for the people in the world. Although we have differences in political systems, we can still sit down and talk about our differences and make arrangements so that we would be able to coexist peacefully. I think it is the expectation of the people here, and I hope it is the expectation for the people in China, as well as people in the region.



問：您有話想跟習主席說嗎？

Q：Do you have a message for Xi?

總統：我期盼他能和臺灣政府及人民有更多的對話，以更了解臺灣的現況，當然我們也會多和中國溝通。

A：I would encourage him to have more dialogue with the government and the people here in Taiwan to get a better feel what it is like in Taiwan. And of course, we will do more to communicate with China.



問：有沒有其他想跟全世界朋友說的話，或是其他重要想說的？

Q：Any other message to your friends around the world? Or anything else that is important that you want to say?

總統：臺灣的存在對區域和世界都非常重要，在我們嘗試讓自己更強壯、可以保護自己的同時，我們也需要世界的幫忙，支持臺灣，是一件很有意義的事情。

A：The existence of Taiwan is very important to the region and to the world. While we are trying to make ourselves stronger to protect ourselves, we also need the help of the world. It is meaningful to support Taiwan.



問：為什麼世界應該在乎臺灣？

Q：Why should the world care about Taiwan?

總統：大家需要臺灣來證明民主存在的意義，需要臺灣來證明，有國際社會的幫助，即使小，也能在大的一方威脅下生存下來。

A: We need Taiwan to show that democracy works. We need Taiwan to show that with the help of the international community, even a small party can survive while under threat from a bigger party.



問：如何推動軍事現代化和發展不對稱戰力？有哪些具體措施？

Q：How to modernize the military and build asymmetric capabilities? What are the specific steps to achieve that?

總統：與中國相比，我們確實較小，所以必須更有效利用資源。我們著重於機動且具致命一擊的武器裝備，這是我們國防改革的重點。我們的軍事制度承續自中國，這個制度是設計來防衛幅員廣大的土地，和保護一個小島的方式不同，所以我們必須改變建軍的傳統思維。

A：We are a smaller place than China, so we need to use our resources more efficiently. We are focusing on weapons that are mobile and lethal as well. This is an area of emphasis in our military reform. We have this military tradition, a system that was developed and inherited from China, which was designed to protect a big piece of land. And the way you protect a big piece of land is very different from protecting a small island. So we have to change the traditional thinking of how the military should be structured.



問：我之前看過有關豪豬戰略的資訊…

Q：I was reading something about the porcupine strategy…

總統：大致是這樣的概念。

A：That is the thought.



問：臺灣的策略是在獲得其他國家幫助前，試圖自我防衛一段時間？

Q：Is Taiwan’s strategy to try to defend for a period of time until you get help from other countries?

總統：我們定會竭盡所能保護自己，但我要重申，得到我們的朋友和理念相近國家的支持，也是重要的事。

A：We definitely want to defend ourselves as long as we can, but let me reiterate -- it is important that we have the support from our friends and also like-minded countries.



問：您相信美國、日本會馳援臺灣嗎？

Q：Do you believe the US and Japan would come to Taiwan’s aid?

總統：他們會以各自的方式。

A：One way or another.



問：您認為我們現在是否捲入區域軍備競賽?

Q：Do you think we are caught up in an arms race in the region right now?

總統：我認為，解決這個問題的最佳方式，是讓各方坐下來談，如何在這個區域和平相處。

A：I think the best way to address this issue is for all the parties to sit down and talk about how we are going to deal with each other peacefully in this region.



問：您希望臺灣是這些討論的核心部分嗎？

Q：Would you like Taiwan to be the central part of that discussion?

總統：是的。

A：Definitely.