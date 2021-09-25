　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
民生消費 消費焦點 消費新聞 好康資訊 ET廚房 美妝塑身 | 品味家居 | 名車情報

陽光灑落森林風會客空間　打開家門走入童話風天空步道

文／時尚家居

（圖／上境設計工程有限公司）

林境以森林童趣藝術美學為設計原型，構思上讓森林故事伴隨景觀走入室內外窗景，與之完美鑲嵌，營造出一景一故事，水綠光影與可愛森林動物雕塑交織的森林童趣美學意境，打造出森林童趣的人文藝術宅。

（圖／上境設計工程有限公司）

With the fairytale forest we dreamt of as children as the central design ideal, we construct a story of the forest that seamlessly enters the interior while carrying the elements of the exterior landscape design, creating unique scenery as the perspective changes. The interweave of water, greenery, shadow, light, and charming animal sculpture creates the aesthetic ambience of childlike fantasy with the impression of the fairy tale forest, and with it, the residence of art and humanities.

（圖／上境設計工程有限公司）

陽光灑落 森林風會客空間

挑空明亮的門廳，戶外的樹蔭光影灑落門廳潔淨的石材地面，直進端景為門廳櫃檯及後方框景畫面，門廳兩翼為賓客與住戶會晤的休憩區，可選擇在寬大舒適的沙發區閱讀書報等待賞景，或是在鋼琴LOUNGE吧台區聆聽樂曲、品味咖啡，享受閒暇時光，綠意及水面將街道的塵喧隔阻於外，停留在這寧靜的情境內。

（圖／上境設計工程有限公司）

童趣公共空間 綠建築調節微氣候

以洄游式的布局方式將森林的場景與童趣故事串聯整個設計主軸。團隊運用拱形的天空步道襯托童話趣味的公共藝術主題，門廳內弧形的黑灰色系石材上點綴手工金屬藝術品象徵拱手為禮歡迎住戶的歸來，輔以複層常綠灌木、純潔乾淨且優雅的光影映照在樸實的黑灰色系石材舖面，背後是一片翠綠的秋意，由變色落羽松林等大型喬木點綴，讓室內與室外的建築材料、自然石材、綠景及富童話趣味的公共藝術得以相融，無形中展現出謙卑風雅的氣質。

（圖／上境設計工程有限公司）

運用綠建築設計手法，作為提供基地調節微氣候的功效，適度的溼度、溫暖的陽光，使開放空間得以自成呼吸調節舒適的溫度，空氣得以流動，陽光能鋪灑入室內空間，減少耗能的空調使用，降低室內照明的時間、友善環境及緩和都市氣候高溫化現象。立體綠化及多層次的植栽配置，除了可供欣賞並可進一步認識台灣原生地優良景觀樹木，以童趣故事生活的形式，將自然生態美學教育置入社區，形成得以延續後代的生活環境。

（圖／上境設計工程有限公司）

The high and bright foyer allows the sunlight to enter, and as the light shines through the leaves, light and shadow shattered on the smooth stone pavement. When entered, the visitors encounter the foyer and the artwork behind the front desk. On the two sides are hallways leading to the common areas where people can decide whether to enjoy the view of the landscape while sitting on the comfortable sofa in the spacious reading area or enjoying piano music at the lounge while having coffee. The visitors can leisurely enjoy their time spent in this quiet and peaceful space while having the hubbub of city life being block by the surrounding water and greenery.

（圖／上境設計工程有限公司）

The circular layout allows the forest-like scenery and childish story-telling to be carry throughout the design. The arch-liked sky-walk favours the fairy tale themed public artwork. When entering the lobby, curved stone with dark tone and embellishment of handmade metal artwork greets the residents with its arches embracing them as people enter their home. The multi-layer of evergreen shrub creates a refined combination of light and shadow, gracefully cast upon the dark paving stones, with an embellishment of verdant with autumn vibe created by colour-changing ash pine and other arbours. The design demonstrates humble and elegant qualities by fusing the construction materials, natural stones, greenery, and fairytale artworks selected for the interior with those for the landscape.

（圖／上境設計工程有限公司）

Using the design technique of Green Building allows the building to self-regulate its interior micro-climate. By moderating the appropriate level of humidity and the amount of sunlight let into the space, the design enables the space to self-regular its temperature for the comfort of its visitors. The energy consumed for the maintenance of this space is reduced by allowing natural airflow to lower the use of air conditioners and by lessening the amount of artificial lighting by utilizing the sunlight as the light source of the interior space. By lowering the cost of maintenance, this design aims to create an environmentally friendly mechanism with the attempt to demonstrate how residential buildings can participate in the mitigation of the Urban Heat Island Effect.

Vertical planting and multi-layer plantation provide not only a lovely view but an opportunity for education. The selection of native plants illustrates the natural landscape of Taiwan, bring environmental education into the everyday life of the residents. In the form of story-telling, aesthetic literacy is embedded as a critical feature of spatial design and will carry on for generations.

資料提供｜上境設計工程有限公司04-2358-2227

※本文由《FUNDESIGN》雜誌授權報導，未經同意禁止轉載。

►終極「美齒」秘訣來了！

ET快訊
快訊／票數大量開出！　朱立倫2萬5580票領先
快訊／7-11開出3張千萬發票！　中獎名單出爐
快訊／江啟臣1097票超過朱立倫！　張亞中暫居第一
早午餐店大火！　1人燒成焦屍
僅差1票！張亞中「一路緊咬朱立倫」　鄉民狂喊刺激：他會慘勝
快訊／張亞中309票再逆轉！　微幅領先朱立倫
黑幫老大出庭　槍手扮律師進法院射殺！2人當場擊斃
快訊／朱立倫200票反超車！　張亞中183票
快訊／國民黨主席開票！張亞中114票領先　朱立倫103票

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

免費鍵盤逛街！按讚加入ETtoday姊妹雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 消費最新 全站最新

快訊／花28元成千萬富翁！7-11最新中獎發票名單出爐

陽光灑落森林風會客空間　打開家門走入童話風天空步道

紅到歐美！林美秀、吳淡如代言石墨烯神褲瘋搶一空

對品質嚴格把關　愛爾麗集團帶妳安心迎向美麗終點

就是今天！超商「紙本五倍券」優惠統整　爽喝星巴克、領百元購物金

燕麥終於找到黃金搭檔！兩款食物混雙的神級美味你吃過了嗎

電商開賣iPhone 13僅3分鐘業績破億元　Pro Max大批現貨全數完售

百貨五倍券加碼最新懶人包　新光三越最高5千換8千

住進台南古城旁飯店　點點手作陶球拍出藝術感空間

中午前全售完！好市多悄賣iPhone 13價格更俗　還享90天免費退貨

徐若瑄「揪王力宏違規聚餐」道歉：不再發生　為戲增重7kg⋯張鈞甯背她爬樓梯好辛苦

直線7秒抖暴！她「扭身體+聲控」　瘋狂念穩定咒語...車身奇蹟通過

狗探頭車窗外兜風「挨罰3000元」 飼主收通知驚：天啊！這樣會罰？

男超車不爽被叭...惡意逼車擋路　下車「安娜」！騎士女友嚇：別吵架

深夜偷開趴！3姊妹聽見「開門聲」　秒躺平裝睡...網笑：最小的慢一拍

買房領退休金整修慘遇「裝潢蟑螂」　工程做不到6成！業者拿百萬失蹤

月球別跑啊！中秋節模型「罷工」　馬路上失控狂滾...陸2男賣力猛追

危雞四伏！「三寶過馬路」險遭輾　縮車底發抖...見車停尖叫逃路邊

比熊叼米奇現身「全家人嚇壞」僅阿嬤開心讚：好棒！給你拍手

駕駛依動線左轉「遭直行車爬上」　對方騰空飛起！網喊：請看標線

快訊／花28元成千萬富翁！7-11最新中獎發票名單出爐

陽光灑落森林風會客空間　打開家門走入童話風天空步道

紅到歐美！林美秀、吳淡如代言石墨烯神褲瘋搶一空

對品質嚴格把關　愛爾麗集團帶妳安心迎向美麗終點

就是今天！超商「紙本五倍券」優惠統整　爽喝星巴克、領百元購物金

燕麥終於找到黃金搭檔！兩款食物混雙的神級美味你吃過了嗎

電商開賣iPhone 13僅3分鐘業績破億元　Pro Max大批現貨全數完售

百貨五倍券加碼最新懶人包　新光三越最高5千換8千

住進台南古城旁飯店　點點手作陶球拍出藝術感空間

中午前全售完！好市多悄賣iPhone 13價格更俗　還享90天免費退貨

秒飛宮崎駿世界！高雄神秘紅磚咖啡廳　穿越老牆走進森林玻璃屋

E奶女直播主掉皮夾...黑衣男一腳踢旁邊　爽偷5千畫面曝

17歲少女倒垃圾突失蹤　慘遭3村民拖進樹林性侵！輪流洩慾完丟包

德國大選26日投票　6主要政黨對外政策一次看

快訊／小七統一發票中獎名單出爐　千萬大獎得主是你嗎？

快訊／海外票數出爐　江啟臣狂拿1009票、朱立倫454票

陳柏霖、桂綸鎂睽違19年再同框！「私密旅行」重現《藍色大門》CP

快訊／花28元成千萬富翁！7-11最新中獎發票名單出爐

2天前就知學習檔案有麻煩！　藍委轟教育部甩鍋：恐滾雪球般擴大

團體活動3年閃退又歸隊！偶像男星娶小7歲嬌妻　宣布當爸了

「麻醉劑量多灌3cc」性侵孕婦！ 桃園狼醫哀求：給我活路

消費熱門新聞

4大超商預訂紙本五倍券流程、優惠懶人包

就是今天！超商「紙本五倍券」優惠統整

紅到歐美！林美秀、吳淡如代言瘋搶一空

優惠碼先收下！速食店連7天免費送堡

「4大速食店」月底小確幸限時開吃！

全聯加碼五倍券放大15倍！儲值抽萬元

7-11最新中獎發票名單出爐

五倍券新光三越推5千換8千

哈孝遠接台啤球隊總經理　打理門面狠甩12kg

3大量販超市加碼　專攻紙本五倍券優惠

豆漿、堅果兩款混雙超強搭配

好市多悄賣iPhone 13中午前全售完！

超狂「戰斧炸雞66折」限時回歸！

全民拚振興、玉山挺消費　5人同行快樂加倍

更多熱門

相關新聞

點點手作陶球拍出藝術感空間

點點手作陶球拍出藝術感空間

在點與點的空間，呈現理想中的遊客意象。使用手作陶球，表面上黑亮釉，反映出每一位來訪的旅客自己，此處的煙波大飯店，是讓旅人心生歸屬感的驛站。

健康・禪風進入日常生活

健康・禪風進入日常生活

木製「樂高收納盒」疊一起好可愛

木製「樂高收納盒」疊一起好可愛

寬敞舒適、紓壓度高的辦公空間

寬敞舒適、紓壓度高的辦公空間

改造挪威歷史悠久海水浴場

改造挪威歷史悠久海水浴場

關鍵字：

時尚家居居家 設計 佈置

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

1方式「2分鐘完成」紙本五倍券預訂：不用到超商人擠人

印度神童新預言「天異象」衝擊中國　下波災難震驚世界

阿Ken突宣布：可以結婚了　「視訊親吻照曝光」

蒲公英大轉彎大雨彈襲！半台灣變天

《與惡》排第二！「最強台劇」網答案超一致

澎恰恰「棄連千毅」改上她直播！

印度神童預言　這一次講中股災

工程師惹禍！118校學習歷程檔案消失救援中

好食券「使用方式」公布了！精選7題QA解惑

好市多蝦仁「比手掌大」　養蝦戶揭真相：我不會吃

紙本五倍券預訂今開跑「別忘健保卡！」　官網、超商攻略一次看

媽嫌醫院人工授精太貴！自學一次就中

油輪船頭掛屍入港　船員不知曾發生撞擊

開箱i13 Pro Max天峰藍見「致命瑕疵」崩潰：品管超差

主人臨終！愛犬「提早1.5小時離世」：天國等你

更多

最夯影音

更多
徐若瑄「揪王力宏違規聚餐」道歉：不再發生　為戲增重7kg⋯張鈞甯背她爬樓梯好辛苦

徐若瑄「揪王力宏違規聚餐」道歉：不再發生　為戲增重7kg⋯張鈞甯背她爬樓梯好辛苦
直線7秒抖暴！她「扭身體+聲控」　瘋狂念穩定咒語...車身奇蹟通過

直線7秒抖暴！她「扭身體+聲控」　瘋狂念穩定咒語...車身奇蹟通過

狗探頭車窗外兜風「挨罰3000元」 飼主收通知驚：天啊！這樣會罰？

狗探頭車窗外兜風「挨罰3000元」 飼主收通知驚：天啊！這樣會罰？

男超車不爽被叭...惡意逼車擋路　下車「安娜」！騎士女友嚇：別吵架

男超車不爽被叭...惡意逼車擋路　下車「安娜」！騎士女友嚇：別吵架

深夜偷開趴！3姊妹聽見「開門聲」　秒躺平裝睡...網笑：最小的慢一拍

深夜偷開趴！3姊妹聽見「開門聲」　秒躺平裝睡...網笑：最小的慢一拍

熱門快報

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

即時開箱賞屋 房市一手消息！

專家實境開箱賞屋分析，帶你一探究竟北中南房市，不能錯過的最新資訊都在這！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

秋季線上寵物展開跑囉！

秋季線上寵物展開跑囉！

即日起至9月底，秋季線上寵物展滿千免運 結帳滿$1500再送寵物營養保健品 馬上逛逛！

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

萌寵快來！2萬大獎等你拿

萌寵快來！2萬大獎等你拿

寵物不管怎樣都好萌！東森寵物雲邀你參加金萌獎，最高2萬大獎等你抱回家。

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面