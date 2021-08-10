　
【英語多益通】東奧落幕學5種結束英文怎麼說

▲▼2020東京奧運閉幕。（圖／路透）

▲ 2020東京奧運閉幕。（圖／路透）

文／徐碧霞Valerie

2020東京奧運於8月8日正式畫下尾聲，相較往年奧運閉幕會的盛大慶祝，今年為防疫考量，各國參賽選手被要求在賽事結束後的48小時內離開選手村，閉幕式（closing ceremony）也和開幕式一樣閉門舉行。典禮的最後，日本東京都知事將奧運會旗交給2024奧運主辦城市、法國巴黎市長完成奧運會旗交接，並相約3年後巴黎再見。本次就讓我們從閉幕相關新聞，學習何用英語表達「結束」。

畫下結尾的各種講法

The Tokyo Olympics are coming to an end after 17 days of events that saw records smashed and champions forged in a bid for golden glory. (www.abc.net.au, 2021/08/07)
（東京奧運會在歷經 17 天的賽事後即將進入尾聲，這些賽事見證了打破紀錄、爭奪金牌的過程。）

很多簡單的詞都能用來形容「結束」，如end、finish、close、complete，上面這篇報導則用come to a close來形容，或者也可說come to an end。

According to the itinerary, we’ll end the trip with a 3-course dinner at a five-star hotel.
（根據這行程表，這趟旅行最後將會以五星級飯店的三道主菜的晚餐做結束。）

The meeting will come to a close if there’s nothing left on the agenda.
（如果議程上沒有其他的事項，會議即將結束。）

我們也可以把come換成bring或draw，例如bring to a close、draw to a close，來看Time雜誌如何使用這個片語。

The Tokyo Olympics are drawing to a close, though, and that means the Closing Ceremony and then the world will get ready for the 2020 Summer Paralympics, beginning Aug. 24.
（東奧即將落幕而夏季帕奧也將在8月24日展開。）

此外「結束」也常用conclude「做結束；下結論」來形容，我們做簡報時經常使用這個單字來做最後結尾，但要注意conclude with sth「以_____做結束」和conclude sth「結束_____」的差別，讓我們來看看conclude在文章中如何使用。

Winger, 35, has been selected as the flag bearer for the U.S. contingent at the closing ceremony at the Olympic Stadium to wrap up this year's Games. "There’s no better way to conclude my career as an Olympic athlete than to lead the U.S. team into the Closing Ceremony," Winger said in a statement. (www.today.com, 2021/08/06)
（35歲的Wringer被選為東奧閉幕式美國隊的掌旗官為這次的參賽劃下句點。Wringer在聲明中表示「再也沒有比帶領美國隊走進奧運閉幕式更棒的方式來結束我的運動生涯。」）

除了conclude之外，我們也看到另一個較為口語的表現方式： wrap up、wrap，字面意思為「包（起來）」。 gift-wrap就是「禮品包裝」的意思，wrapping paper則是「包裝紙」，因此wrap up有complete、conclude「結束，完成」的意思。

We’ll wrap up today’s meeting in 10 minutes.
（我們將在10分鐘後結束今天的會議。）

除此之外， 相信大家對cap這個字很熟悉，如棒球帽 （baseball cap）、瓶蓋（cap），當動詞就是「蓋上」，因此也有「結束」的意思。

Though it (the closing ceremony) will lack the fanfare of previous iterations — thanks to no fan attendance — it will regardless cap the international two-week event, the first worldwide gathering since the pandemic began in March 2020. (Sportingnews.com 2021/08/03)
（由於東奧閉幕儀式不開放群眾入場，這次也不會有以往的歡呼慶祝。儘管如此，閉幕會將為為期兩周的國際賽事，同時也是自去年三月疫情以來的一場大型聚會，劃下句點。）

Our team capped a memorable baseball season by winning one hundred games.
（我們球隊以100勝結束了這個難忘的球季。）

國際職場上的「結束」

多益測驗職場或商業情境中，合約的「終結，結束」常用terminate來形容。

The lease will be terminated automatically if you don’t renew it.
（如果你不續約的話，租約就會自動終止。）

finalize雖然不直接解釋為「結束」，但也有「最終」的意思，可解釋為「最後訂下」，通常指「最後訂下來（的計畫或日期）」。

When will we receive the finalized marketing plan for our new product?
（我們何時會收到新產品最後訂下來的行銷計畫？）

我們在做簡報或開會時，大家於結束前要做個總結或結論，也常用in conclusion、to summarize、to sum up「做結論／總結」，將會議重點彙整一次，並告知大家會議或簡報即將結束。

To sum up today’s meeting, we’ll concentrate more on the European market.
（總結一下今天的會議，我們將聚焦在歐洲市場。）

東京奧運結束17天賽程，中華隊在本屆奧運共斬獲2金、4銀、6銅，寫下奧運隊史最佳參賽成績。儘管今年全球受疫情所苦，但選手們熱血的比賽過程，也吸引更多民眾關注與投入運動賽事、活動，2020東奧仍可說是圓滿落幕了。


【多益模擬試題】

1. The customer would like to have this phone _____.
(A) to gift-wrap
(B) gift-wrapping
(C) gift-wrap
(D) gift-wrapped

2. If the tenant fails to vacate the apartment prior to the lease _____ date, he will be charged $50 for each day he stays.
(A) term
(B) termination
(C) terminal
(D) terminating

解析：

1. 正解(D)。本題是文法題，要判定使役動詞have的後面，受詞是否為主動，如果受詞是物品，基本上為被動的形式。由於受詞phone是被包裝的東西而不是去包裝東西，因此只有(D) wrapped是正確答案。

2. 正解(B)。本題為文法加單字題，要選擇符合句意「如果房客未在租約_____前搬出，他將每日多付50元。」(A)一期、(B)終止、(C)航站、(D)終止，合乎句意的選項為(B)、(D)，但選項中要填入複合名詞，故只有(B)是正確答案。

