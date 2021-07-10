　
生活

佛光山佛陀紀念館不開放　延長全面閉館至7／26

▲三級警戒微解封，佛光山佛陀紀念館仍不開放，延長全面閉館7／26 。（圖／記者陳崑福攝）

▲三級警戒微解封，佛光山佛陀紀念館仍不開放，延長閉館至7/26 。（圖／記者陳崑福攝）

記者陳崑福／高雄報導

中央流行疫情指揮中心雖已適度鬆綁部分新冠肺炎疫情（COVID-19）三級警戒措施，惟內政部表示，宗教場所原則仍不開放民眾進入。

佛光山10日於臉書官網張貼公告，「配合中央流行疫情指揮中心7月8日宣佈「全國三級警戒延至7月26日，宗教場所暫不開放，活動全面暫停」之規範，佛光山及全台各地別分院，即日起至7月26日止，暫不對外開放，並停止各類對外活動。

▲佛光山佛陀紀念館延長全面閉館7／26 。（圖／翻拍自佛陀紀念館臉書官網）

▲佛光山佛陀紀念館延長全面閉館7／26 。（圖／翻拍自佛陀紀念館臉書官網）

為維護大眾健康，佛光山佛陀紀念館也配合政府規定，延長全面閉館（含館內園區及公共空間）時間至7月27日(含週二休館），並暫停所有對外活動。

最新消息請上佛館官網：www.fgsbmc.org.tw

Although the Central Epidemic Command Center has loosened some of the COVID-19 level-3 alert restrictions, the Ministry of the Interior stated that religious places will remain closed to the public.

As such, the Fo Guang Shan Buddha Museum will extend full closure (including outdoor areas) to July 27th in cooperation with government's regulations and to ensure public sanitation. All activities are also suspended.

For the latest news, please visit the official website of the Buddha Museum: www.fgsbmc.org.tw

We wish everyone peace and good health.

