溫哥華國際機場爆槍擊1死　男中彈倒地！嫌掃射員警駕車逃逸

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

加拿大溫哥華國際機場9日下午3時左右發生槍擊案，一名準備登機的男子在主要航站大廈附近中彈身亡，外傳案發當下有多名嫌犯在場，於犯案後駕車逃逸，並朝警方開槍。

綜合Vancouver Island Free Daily等外媒報導，當時槍手在離境大廳附近朝男子開槍，該名男子當場倒地，民眾驚慌四處躲避，嫌犯駕車逃逸。當局在9日下午2時59分接獲機場發生槍案的報案電話，緊急救援人員趕緊上前確認中彈男子的狀況，但目前已確認死亡，現場留有部分彈殼。

UPDATE ON EVOLVING POLICE INCIDENT: We can confirm the situation has been contained at YVR. The airport is open and safe. Flights are operating. We will release more info as it becomes available. Check with your airline on the status of your flight before leaving for YVR.