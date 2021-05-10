　
溫哥華國際機場爆槍擊1死　男中彈倒地！嫌掃射員警駕車逃逸

▲▼ 加拿大溫哥華國際機場9日下午3時左右發生槍擊案。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲現場拉起封鎖線。（圖／達志影像／美聯社，下同）

記者詹雅婷／綜合外電報導

加拿大溫哥華國際機場9日下午3時左右發生槍擊案，一名準備登機的男子在主要航站大廈附近中彈身亡，外傳案發當下有多名嫌犯在場，於犯案後駕車逃逸，並朝警方開槍。

綜合Vancouver Island Free Daily等外媒報導，當時槍手在離境大廳附近朝男子開槍，該名男子當場倒地，民眾驚慌四處躲避，嫌犯駕車逃逸。當局在9日下午2時59分接獲機場發生槍案的報案電話，緊急救援人員趕緊上前確認中彈男子的狀況，但目前已確認死亡，現場留有部分彈殼。

 

外傳嫌犯駕車逃離現場之際，曾經朝在後方追捕的員警開槍。依據媒體取得的畫面，嫌犯疑似棄車逃逸，該輛車被遺棄焚燒。

機場人員表示，機場目前已處於開放且安全狀態，航班正常運行。

▲▼ 加拿大溫哥華國際機場9日下午3時左右發生槍擊案。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 加拿大溫哥華國際機場9日下午3時左右發生槍擊案。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

美國新冠肺炎疫情趨緩，卻又爆出驚人消息。紐約市法醫辦公室證實，數百名病逝患者的遺體至今未下葬，仍保存在南布魯克林碼頭（South Brooklyn Marine Terminal）的冷凍貨櫃車中。

加拿大溫哥華溫哥華國際機場北美要聞

