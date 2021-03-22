大象「怒吼追人」驚悚片曝！他抱2歲女兒闖欄舍　為自拍險被踩死

記者吳美依／綜合報導
美國加州25歲男子約瑟（Jose Navarrete）與家人前往聖地牙哥動物園參觀，他為了與非洲象自拍，竟抱著年僅2歲的女兒擅闖欄舍，差點被一邊怒吼、一邊全速衝來的公象踩死。雖然最後沒有釀成任何傷亡，但驚險過程全被目擊者拍攝下來。
影片中，約瑟聽見眾人驚恐大喊「小心」才轉身看，驚覺公象朝自己衝來，嚇得拔腿就跑，甚至一度把女兒扔在草地上，導致孩子嚎啕大哭。父女倆順利回到圍欄外後，大象立刻發出怒吼。
▲美國加州一名男子抱著2歲女兒擅闖動物園欄舍，差點被大象踩死。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／Abbie Alford）
目擊者馬修（Matthew Passiglia）回憶，公象很快就注意到人類闖入，「牠仰頭並把象鼻伸向天空，接著朝向他們跑去」。他提到，遊客們一開始全都愣住了，但意識到事態不妙，立刻歇斯底里地哀求約瑟趕快出來。
遊客蘿莉（Lori Ortale）表示，她聽見一名女子大喊「約瑟，停下來！」接著就看見男子闖入大象欄舍，根本來不及阻止。另一名目擊者傑克（Jake Ortale）說，約瑟「及時看見大象正要衝過來，真是謝天謝地」。
動物園管理部門證實大象沒有受傷，而2歲女娃也平安無事，目前交由母親照顧。但是，約瑟被指控觸犯危害兒童罪，已經被警方逮捕，保釋金為10萬美元（大約新台幣284萬元），預計30日出庭受審。
