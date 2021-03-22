大象「怒吼追人」驚悚片曝！他抱2歲女兒闖欄舍　為自拍險被踩死

How traumatizing this must have been for the child and the elephant. San Diego police say 25-year-old Manuel Jose Navarrete wanted to take a picture with his 2-year-old in the elephant enclosure at the San Diego Zoo on Friday. You can see when the elephant charges, he throws the toddler under the fence. PEOPLE, these pictures are not worth your life, your child’s life and respect the animals. BTW the father was jailed and faces charges of child endangerment.