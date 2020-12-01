　
川普怒吼「我是為了7400萬人而戰」！再控大選舞弊　秒被加註警語

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國總統川普連任失利，至今仍不認輸，持續發動法律戰。他30日在推特發文表示，「我不是為自己奮戰，而是為了7400萬投票給我的人而戰」，還不忘提到，這尚不包括「許多被丟掉的川普票」，就已經成為「美國史上最高」的現任總統所獲票數。

 ▲▼川普與梅蘭妮亞前往佛州坦帕市造勢。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲川普宣稱，他是為了投票給自己的7400萬人而戰。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

川普在另外一篇貼文中質疑，「不幸的」喬治亞州州長肯普（Brian Kemp）為何不動用緊急權力，否決該州「固執的」州務卿，進一步要求核查郵寄投票的簽名。他痛批，其陣營原本能夠輕鬆贏得這州，「這簡直就是詐欺的『金礦』」。

川普還指控，如果快速檢查一番，也許會發現，選票數量比信封數量還要多，「如此簡單，如此容易做到。喬治亞州共和黨人非常憤怒，所有共和黨人都很憤怒。搞定它！」

值得注意的是，第二篇貼文已經被推特標註警語，「這項關於選舉詐欺的主張具有爭議」。

2020美國總統大選共和黨川普美選花絮北美要聞喬治亞州

