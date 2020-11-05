　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

世界最大冰山「長150km」直衝南喬治亞島　企鵝海豹告急！專家曝1轉機

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

▲A-68A目前與南喬治亞島距離約500公里。（圖／翻攝自推特／@NewsBFM）

記者崔子柔／綜合報導

世界上最大的冰山「A-68A」目前正逼近「南喬治亞島」（South Georgia），如果真的撞上，將會改變島上棲息的企鵝與海豹的生態，也會影響當地漁業發展，但有科學家指出，冰山有機會能捲入溫暖的洋流，再次發生崩落，就可避免悲劇上演。

綜合衛報、BBC等報導，A-68A從2017年從南極冰棚脫落時，長約175公里、寬50公里，面積比盧森堡還大，現在已向北漂流約1400公里，長約150公里、寬約48公里，距離南喬治亞島只有約500公里。

若A-68A繼續向北漂，底部很可能撞到南喬治亞大陸棚，最後卡住，英國南極地質調查局（British Antarctic Survey，BAS）教授泰林（Geraint Tarling）表示，A-68A如果卡在島邊，將導致島上企鵝、海豹的覓食路徑受到影響，「獵食途中如果因為冰山需要繞道，就會增加幼兒餓死的機率。」

▲A-68A已經漂流3年。（圖／翻攝自推特／@thetimes）

泰林強調，「而且這座冰山還可能就卡在這10年」，不光是當地生態，經濟活動也難以倖免。不過有BAS的測量學家佛萊明（Peter Fretwell）指出，A-68A已經出現裂痕，未來可能在南喬治亞島打轉，如果進入溫暖的洋流就有機會再次崩落。

►尾牙抽中「遠得要命住宿券」 送人才知↑1.5倍

ET快訊
拜登只要再拿內華達州就當選！　當地開票狀況曝光
川普北卡暫領先1.4%！　「還剩30萬選票」有危機
拜登吃下「最多選舉人票州」打趴搖擺區　川普苦等喬治亞奇蹟
快訊／閃電颱風20:30發陸警！速度加快　2地區警戒
賓州剩10%未開！川普領先縮小要求停止計票　州長飆罵拒絕
料理之王每周五晚間九點　美味上映
點擊下載MangoTV 即刻追劇追綜藝！
點這裡，留個言吧! FB
即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

不斷更新／拜登「奪得密西根」264：214領先　賓州州長批川普無恥

拜登只要再拿內華達州就當選！全美緊盯...當地開票卻慢慢來

川普選得比想像中好！　CNN分析「鐵粉支持關鍵」：民主黨該學習

《福斯》成最大贏家！1380萬人搶看「斬殺式敗選」　川普惱羞震怒

美國郵政署頻出包　聯邦法官怒了：署長你不出庭就等被罷免

8年「爺孫戀」修成正果！　30歲正妹嫁70歲丈夫 ：謝謝你愛我

賓州州長飆罵：川普顛覆民主「簡直可恥」！　拒絕因此停止計票

美國民主黨「眾院優勢」縮小！　共和黨領袖：他們被選民否決

內華達州少女遭槍殺！　兇手闖得來速車道「隨機」開槍

美大選贏家是他！　下注拜登勝選賭客爽拿4.7億彩金

郭書瑤.禾浩辰喝酒玩真心話　超誠實「曾和男友泡澡」「和女友裸睡」

「嚴母」應采兒上線！Jasper：她太可怕　連問「為什麼刪東西」兒子嚇到不敢講話

20年歷史清境綿羊秀被要求喊停　動保團體發起連署控「戲謔動物」

獨／林心如.霍建華牽手合唱《心如刀割》　交杯酒破婚變傳言：假的就是假的！

「黃皓一直吃狗食」蕭亞軒大崩潰！！　狂被碎唸...他不回話：沉默是金

川普白宮演說稱「我們已經贏了」　下令停止計票！要最高法院討公道

鐵門半開「全罩安全帽小偷」闖入 闆娘嚇壞飯匙狂打...兒子朋友啦

女子剛入座點菜...下秒重摔昏迷　路過消防員+護理師合力CPR救命

生產紀錄！新手媽忍陣痛坐產球 歷經20小時迎兒出生...感動拭淚

跟眼鏡說bye！近視雷射全紀錄　她術後「唯一後悔」：怎不早點做

不斷更新／拜登「奪得密西根」264：214領先　賓州州長批川普無恥

拜登只要再拿內華達州就當選！全美緊盯...當地開票卻慢慢來

川普選得比想像中好！　CNN分析「鐵粉支持關鍵」：民主黨該學習

《福斯》成最大贏家！1380萬人搶看「斬殺式敗選」　川普惱羞震怒

美國郵政署頻出包　聯邦法官怒了：署長你不出庭就等被罷免

8年「爺孫戀」修成正果！　30歲正妹嫁70歲丈夫 ：謝謝你愛我

賓州州長飆罵：川普顛覆民主「簡直可恥」！　拒絕因此停止計票

美國民主黨「眾院優勢」縮小！　共和黨領袖：他們被選民否決

內華達州少女遭槍殺！　兇手闖得來速車道「隨機」開槍

美大選贏家是他！　下注拜登勝選賭客爽拿4.7億彩金

4泡湯勝地都有類出國美景！「新北市溫泉節」開跑...千元禮包免費送

男大生揪女同學實驗室吃宵夜　竟起色心狂摸「4個地方」下場出爐

超仙美照製造機！2020桃園花彩節　滿滿波斯菊花海美出新高度

SBL／喬丹女婿光環　邱大宗：盼克里斯馬斯補禁區戰力

《信號》華城連環殺人魔認罪　坦白全因「女犯罪心理師的手很美」

悍女提油漆找保全男友理論　桶子破了「紅漆流滿人行道」挨告

房門打開藍藍一片！墾丁最chill海景民宿　泡景觀浴缸吃豪華早餐

樂天國際商業銀行　拚今年底試營運與開業

超市雙11開打！頂好推「買一送一」滿額再送5千「省錢折價本」

人妻為了買房假離婚！　老公分走全部財產「娶了她閨蜜」　

H版李毓芬實彈片外流！　陳香菱認了揪出「網紅經紀人」搞鬼

國際熱門新聞

快訊／拜登贏密西根264：214　差6票當選總統

亞利桑那最新開票結果出爐！川普急起直追

美選戰況　桑德斯超神準預測

即／拜登在威斯康辛贏了

不斷更新／拜登「264：214領先」　賓州長痛批川普

川普一夕變天失守2大州...美前官員揭重大疑點

只差3.9萬票！川普喬治亞州領先幅度縮小

即／密西根州逆轉　拜登反超川普

快訊／川普要威斯康辛州重驗票！

拜登陣營：我們可拿下門檻270票

差距僅0.6％　川普拜登決戰內華達州

川普陷絕境：一個州都不能再丟了

率先發表敗選感言　肯伊威斯特：再戰2024

美30萬張選票「下落不明」？美郵政署：還未抵選務機構

更多熱門

關鍵字：

South Georgia

讀者迴響

發燒話題

美國總統大選 iphone12 料理之王影音投稿 川普 地震 新冠肺炎 三倍券 小鬼黃鴻升 丁小芹 金馬獎 金正恩 唐鳳 PS5 颱風即時 王令麟 長江三峽大壩 捷運環狀線 口罩 料理之王 WHO 眼霜 反送中 台北捷運廣告刊登 唇筆 停班停課 尹衍樑 大老闆傳奇 Lexus 眼霜 韓國瑜 黃寶慧 聯華食品 北捷廣告刊登 中職轉播 愛山林 統一發票 台新金控 甲山林 中國信託慈善基金會 戴資穎 蔡英文 大金冷氣 家外媒體 國泰世華 國泰金 習近平 和泰汽車 東森房屋 中華航空 優適活 味全 膝蓋痛 信義房屋 頂新 聲林之王 興富發 統一企業 全家便利商店 大金空調 東森自然美 柯文哲 柯P 東森購物 社畜時代 UFO 聲林之王 外星人 尹衍樑 住宅裝修 信用卡 麥田圈 金字塔 卓柏卡布拉 火星 飛碟 X檔案 捷運廣告刊登 尼斯湖水怪 聲林之王 ps美美妍 希爾思 膝蓋痛 王令麟 做臉 護膚 SPA 美容 房仲 新政策 美容保養 護膚 做臉 鹿胎盤

熱門新聞

24歲短褲妹坐路邊乞討7天　身分曝光

影／中壢車站清秀短褲妹乞討　家人5個字曝內情

友曾勸熊熊「不想拍就別勉強」！

私訊要輕生　他活著卻仍找到男屍

快訊／拜登贏密西根264：214　差6票當選總統

亞利桑那最新開票結果出爐！川普急起直追

彰化這家公司超狂　川普當選放假10天

拿到房產遺囑　兩兒立刻翻臉趕人

仁德情侶雙屍命案　 22歲女死者解剖案情逆轉

美選戰況　桑德斯超神準預測

即／拜登在威斯康辛贏了

對到眼被砍4刀！22歲男跑200m慘死

好幾天沒大便！19歲妹「下腹痛到後背」求灌腸　醫嚇歪：要生了

不斷更新／拜登「264：214領先」　賓州長痛批川普

Yeri嘆：想活在更清澈明亮的世界

更多

最夯影音

更多
郭書瑤.禾浩辰喝酒玩真心話　超誠實「曾和男友泡澡」「和女友裸睡」

郭書瑤.禾浩辰喝酒玩真心話　超誠實「曾和男友泡澡」「和女友裸睡」
「嚴母」應采兒上線！Jasper：她太可怕　連問「為什麼刪東西」兒子嚇到不敢講話

「嚴母」應采兒上線！Jasper：她太可怕　連問「為什麼刪東西」兒子嚇到不敢講話

20年歷史清境綿羊秀被要求喊停　動保團體發起連署控「戲謔動物」

20年歷史清境綿羊秀被要求喊停　動保團體發起連署控「戲謔動物」

獨／林心如.霍建華牽手合唱《心如刀割》　交杯酒破婚變傳言：假的就是假的！

獨／林心如.霍建華牽手合唱《心如刀割》　交杯酒破婚變傳言：假的就是假的！

「黃皓一直吃狗食」蕭亞軒大崩潰！！　狂被碎唸...他不回話：沉默是金

「黃皓一直吃狗食」蕭亞軒大崩潰！！　狂被碎唸...他不回話：沉默是金

熱門快報

賞屋有獎　跟著專家開好房

賞屋有獎　跟著專家開好房

你知道東森購物要賣房嗎?10/14起週三晚上8點在家輕鬆看屋，預約賞屋還能享好禮多重送

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

2020年尾神加碼！看新聞送購物金和咖啡，再讓你用東森幣瞄準萬元獎品！

《料理之王》火熱上映中！

《料理之王》火熱上映中！

每周五晚間9點鎖定《料理之王》，美味佳餚精采上菜，請勿錯過！

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

金馬新聞全紀錄

金馬新聞全紀錄

金馬資訊不漏接，第一手新聞全直擊！你最愛的導演明星上榜了嗎？

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

全館87折寵物用品大降價

全館87折寵物用品大降價

全館87折！寵物雲商城霸氣開站！來幫毛孩撿便宜！超多品項全網最低！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面