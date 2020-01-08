影片曝光！伊朗展開報復　數十枚飛彈劃過夜空攻擊美軍基地

記者錢玉紘／綜合報導

綜合外媒報導，美軍駐伊拉克「阿薩德空軍基地」（Ain al-Assad airbase）等多個據點遭到火箭彈襲擊，目前傷亡情況不明。當地媒體「Al-Hadath」報導，發動攻擊的是伊朗革命衛隊，旨在報復美國暗殺蘇萊曼尼，伊朗當地也將其稱這次為「烈士蘇萊曼尼行動」（Operation Martyr Soleimani）。

美國ABC News報導，一名美軍官員證實，在8日凌晨，美軍駐伊拉克的多個基地都遭到攻擊，包含北部艾比爾（Erbil）的基地，以及西部的阿薩德空軍基地。

CNN報導，飛彈數量至少有10枚。白宮發言人葛里斯漢（Stephanie Grisham）指出，「川普總統已經得知消息，正在密切監控狀況，並與國家安全小組討論對策」。

BREAKING: At least 10 rockets hit the Al-Asad airbase in Iraq, which houses U.S. forces.



Qatri al-Obeidi, a commander in the nearby town of al-Baghdadi, said that the shelling has stopped for now. pic.twitter.com/BnO4o3XKii