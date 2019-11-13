四周都濃霧！秘魯巴士突墜30m山谷19死25傷　乘客才慶祝完活動

▲祕魯一輛巴士墜落。（圖／翻攝自／PERÚ ALERTA）
記者丁維瑀／綜合報導
祕魯一輛巴士當地時間12日不慎墜落300公尺深的山谷，造成19死25傷。根據初步調查，這輛巴士來自運輸公司Ibatursa，當時要從卡蘭卡斯（Callancas）開往特魯希略（Trujillo）。
根據秘魯國家警察說法，該輛巴士12日清晨在北部的拉利伯塔德（La Libertad）墜入山谷，釀成至少19死25傷。警官康飛納斯（Luis Convenas）說明，可能是當地的濃霧造成這起意外。
事故發生在蜿蜒的山路，目前還不清楚具體的原因，當時天氣一直下雨且起霧。醫護與消防人員已將受傷的乘客送往特魯希略附近接受治療。
▶️ At least 19 people died when a bus went down a ravine in a mountainous part of northern Peru, Tuesday, November 19.— The Voice of America (@VOANews) November 13, 2019
The accident near the town of Otzuco sent the bus tumbling down some 300 meters and reportedly left at least 23 other passengers injured. (Reuters) pic.twitter.com/eyMVTGJJ5e
據了解，當時許多乘客參加完慶典活動，便搭車返回特魯希略。
¡Tragedia en La Libertad! Sube a 18 los fallecidos en accidente de bus tras caer a un abismo de 300 metros [VIDEO] https://t.co/0vAGmQgSa3 pic.twitter.com/wRaeiRYKdQ— Diario Perú21 (@peru21noticias) November 12, 2019