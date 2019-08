貿易戰打到2020？川普暗示準備好了　必要時刻協助農民

▲中美在貿易戰各自守住底線。(圖/路透)



記者丁維瑀/綜合報導

《衛報》報導,美國總統川普(Donald Trump)暗示,他已準備好參與長期的美中貿易戰;他6日透過推特強調,如果美國農民面臨來自中國的壓力,他2020年將提供支持給這些族群。事實上,眾多農民一直是川普的票倉,在貿易戰中也受到強烈衝擊。

As they have learned in the last two years, our great American Farmers know that China will not be able to hurt them in that their President has stood with them and done what no other president would do - And I’ll do it again next year if necessary!