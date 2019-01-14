　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞

快訊／降落失控撞進住宅區！吉爾吉斯航空波音707墜毀　機上10人罹難

▲▼國際最新消息快訊圖。

國際中心／綜合報導

14：30 

《俄羅斯通訊社》指出，該架飛機原先預計降落，但卻在降落時失去了控制，導致飛機墜毀在住宅區。

14：20

綜合外媒報導，該架飛機屬於吉爾吉斯航空，於吉爾吉斯首都比斯凱克起飛，目前尚不確定失事原因為何。根據俄羅斯媒體《塔斯社（TASS）》稱，機上10人全數罹難。

據《太陽報》報導，當地媒體指出，該架波音707機長錯降於德黑蘭西北方接鄰的卡拉吉（Karaj），飛機隨後失事。

《俄羅斯通訊社》指出，很有可能是因為天候不佳，導致飛機失事。

▼救災人員趕往現場。（圖／翻攝自推特／m_bizar）

▲▼ 伊朗德黑蘭一架波音貨機墜落 。（圖／翻攝自推特／m_bizar）

