快訊／降落失控撞進住宅區！吉爾吉斯航空波音707墜毀　機上10人罹難

國際中心／綜合報導

14：30

《俄羅斯通訊社》指出，該架飛機原先預計降落，但卻在降落時失去了控制，導致飛機墜毀在住宅區。

14：20

綜合外媒報導，該架飛機屬於吉爾吉斯航空，於吉爾吉斯首都比斯凱克起飛，目前尚不確定失事原因為何。根據俄羅斯媒體《塔斯社（TASS）》稱，機上10人全數罹難。

據《太陽報》報導，當地媒體指出，該架波音707機長錯降於德黑蘭西北方接鄰的卡拉吉（Karaj），飛機隨後失事。

《俄羅斯通訊社》指出，很有可能是因為天候不佳，導致飛機失事。

▼救災人員趕往現場。（圖／翻攝自推特／m_bizar）

#Breaking

A Boeing 707 cargo plane with 10 people on board from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan flown to the Payam airport that the pilot lost the plane control and crashes near Karaj. Local media says it belongs to one of #Iran -nian institutes. pic.twitter.com/kFXL2fm5dq