國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

美高爾夫球俱樂部爆槍擊「多人中彈」　仍有1槍手在逃

▲▼美高爾夫球俱樂部爆槍擊「多人中彈」　仍有1槍手在逃。（左圖／臉書Sky Meadow Country Club；右圖／X@scooperon7）

▲一間私人高爾夫球俱樂部爆發槍擊事件，警方緊急應對。（左圖／臉書Sky Meadow Country Club；右圖／X@scooperon7）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國新罕布夏州發生槍擊事件，納舒亞市（Nashua）一間私人高爾夫球俱樂部多人中彈，目前僅有其中一名槍手被拘捕，另一名武裝嫌犯依然在逃。

當地時間20日晚間7時30分左右，天空草原鄉村俱樂部（Sky Meadow Country Club）爆出槍響，2名槍手犯案後逃離現場，目前僅有其中一人落網，另一人尚未捕獲。

目前傷患確切人數及傷勢嚴重程度均未公布，也不清楚是否有人員死亡。但據WBZ-TV 報導，至少一人傷勢嚴重。

納舒亞市警察局晚間8時30分在X發文表示，該局「正在調查天空草原鄉村俱樂部，涉及多名槍擊受害者的事件」，並緊急呼籲民眾提供線索。

為了確保安全，警方已要求民眾暫勿前往附近區域，並將當地喜來登飯店設為家屬聚集點。鄰近的麻州鄧斯特布爾鎮（Dunstable）也基於謹慎考量，針對部分地區居民發布就地避難令，直至另行通知。

 
09/19 全台詐欺最新數據

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

不只科技業！H-1B簽證費暴漲　「3產業」也成重災戶

美國白宮突襲宣布H-1B簽證費用將調漲至10萬美元（約台幣300萬元），引發移民律師與企業界一片恐慌。專家指出，除了科技業勢必受到衝擊外，醫療、科學研究與生技產業同樣難以倖免。

