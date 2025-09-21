美高爾夫球俱樂部爆槍擊「多人中彈」　仍有1槍手在逃

▲一間私人高爾夫球俱樂部爆發槍擊事件，警方緊急應對。（左圖／臉書Sky Meadow Country Club；右圖／X@scooperon7）



記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國新罕布夏州發生槍擊事件，納舒亞市（Nashua）一間私人高爾夫球俱樂部多人中彈，目前僅有其中一名槍手被拘捕，另一名武裝嫌犯依然在逃。

當地時間20日晚間7時30分左右，天空草原鄉村俱樂部（Sky Meadow Country Club）爆出槍響，2名槍手犯案後逃離現場，目前僅有其中一人落網，另一人尚未捕獲。

目前傷患確切人數及傷勢嚴重程度均未公布，也不清楚是否有人員死亡。但據WBZ-TV 報導，至少一人傷勢嚴重。

Breaking:shooting in Nashua New Hampshire tonight at the sky meadow country club…source says one shooting victim has been transported to the hospital so far… it appears the shooter is still on the loose #7News pic.twitter.com/CjHdaFUv4j

納舒亞市警察局晚間8時30分在X發文表示，該局「正在調查天空草原鄉村俱樂部，涉及多名槍擊受害者的事件」，並緊急呼籲民眾提供線索。

為了確保安全，警方已要求民眾暫勿前往附近區域，並將當地喜來登飯店設為家屬聚集點。鄰近的麻州鄧斯特布爾鎮（Dunstable）也基於謹慎考量，針對部分地區居民發布就地避難令，直至另行通知。

The Nashua Department is currently investigating an incident at Sky Meadow Country Club involving multiple gunshot victims. There are two armed suspects that have fled the area. 1 suspect has been detained and the other suspect is still at large. Anyone with information is…