總預算未含志願役加薪　國民黨中英新聞稿嗆政院：削弱台防衛能力

▲行政院長卓榮泰。（圖／記者屠惠剛攝）

記者鄭佩玟／台北報導

行政院院會今（21日）通過115年度中央政府總預算案，其中，未編列志願役加薪以及提高警察人員退休所得替代率預算，引發在野黨批評。國民黨傍晚發出中英新聞稿表達遺憾，並強調，當前台灣面臨中共日益升高的軍事威脅，民進黨政府卻拒絕正視兵員不足的嚴峻挑戰，不僅違反憲法精神，扭曲預算配置，更嚴重削弱台灣防衛能力，與國際社會的期待背道而馳。

國民黨指出，在「總體國防支出」部分，未能依據總統已公布之《警察人事條例》與《軍人待遇條例》修正案編列，以提升現役軍人待遇並改善軍警消防人員的退撫制度。

國民黨表示，當前台灣面臨中共日益升高的軍事威脅，即將接收大量美方對台軍售裝備，同時軍隊人力嚴重不足的事實。在此情況下，提高軍人待遇與福利，是維持「招募率」與「留營率」最快速且最有效的方法。

國民黨強調，堅定支持增加國防預算、購買先進武器裝備、維護國家安全以及確保台海和平。然而，民進黨政府卻拒絕正視兵員不足的嚴峻挑戰，此舉不僅違反憲法精神，扭曲預算配置，更嚴重削弱台灣的防衛能力，與國際社會的期待背道而馳。

國民黨呼籲政府正視現實，採取負責任的預算規劃，確保台灣的國防不僅建立在先進武器之上，更奠基於守護國家的官兵士氣與福祉。

The Executive Yuan today (August 21) approved the draft FY2026 Central Government General Budget. Regrettably, the section on “overall national defense expenditures” failed to incorporate the amendments to the “Police Personnel Act” and “Military Personnel Benefits Act” already promulgated by the President, which were intended to raise the compensation of active-duty servicemembers and improve pensions for military, police, and firefighters.

At a time when Taiwan faces an escalating military threat from the People’s Republic of China, prepares to receive substantial U.S. arms sales, and continues to confront a severe shortage of military personnel, enhancing servicemember pay and benefits remains the fastest and most effective means of sustaining recruitment and retention.

The KMT firmly supports increasing the defense budget, acquiring advanced weapons and equipment, safeguarding national security, and ensuring peace in the Taiwan Strait. However, the DPP government has refused to confront the pressing challenge of manpower shortages. Such neglect not only violates the spirit of the Constitution and distorts budgetary priorities but also severely undermines Taiwan’s defense capabilities and runs contrary to the expectations of the international community.

The KMT urges the government to face reality, pursue responsible budgetary planning, and ensure that Taiwan’s national defense rests not only on advanced weaponry, but also on the morale and well-being of the men and women who serve.