　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
政治 政治焦點 國會直播 專題報導

總預算未含志願役加薪　國民黨中英新聞稿嗆政院：削弱台防衛能力

▲▼卓榮泰立院專案報告並備質詢。（圖／記者屠惠剛攝）

▲行政院長卓榮泰。（圖／記者屠惠剛攝）

記者鄭佩玟／台北報導

行政院院會今（21日）通過115年度中央政府總預算案，其中，未編列志願役加薪以及提高警察人員退休所得替代率預算，引發在野黨批評。國民黨傍晚發出中英新聞稿表達遺憾，並強調，當前台灣面臨中共日益升高的軍事威脅，民進黨政府卻拒絕正視兵員不足的嚴峻挑戰，不僅違反憲法精神，扭曲預算配置，更嚴重削弱台灣防衛能力，與國際社會的期待背道而馳。

國民黨指出，在「總體國防支出」部分，未能依據總統已公布之《警察人事條例》與《軍人待遇條例》修正案編列，以提升現役軍人待遇並改善軍警消防人員的退撫制度。

國民黨表示，當前台灣面臨中共日益升高的軍事威脅，即將接收大量美方對台軍售裝備，同時軍隊人力嚴重不足的事實。在此情況下，提高軍人待遇與福利，是維持「招募率」與「留營率」最快速且最有效的方法。

國民黨強調，堅定支持增加國防預算、購買先進武器裝備、維護國家安全以及確保台海和平。然而，民進黨政府卻拒絕正視兵員不足的嚴峻挑戰，此舉不僅違反憲法精神，扭曲預算配置，更嚴重削弱台灣的防衛能力，與國際社會的期待背道而馳。

國民黨呼籲政府正視現實，採取負責任的預算規劃，確保台灣的國防不僅建立在先進武器之上，更奠基於守護國家的官兵士氣與福祉。

The Executive Yuan today (August 21) approved the draft FY2026 Central Government General Budget. Regrettably, the section on “overall national defense expenditures” failed to incorporate the amendments to the “Police Personnel Act” and “Military Personnel Benefits Act” already promulgated by the President, which were intended to raise the compensation of active-duty servicemembers and improve pensions for military, police, and firefighters.

At a time when Taiwan faces an escalating military threat from the People’s Republic of China, prepares to receive substantial U.S. arms sales, and continues to confront a severe shortage of military personnel, enhancing servicemember pay and benefits remains the fastest and most effective means of sustaining recruitment and retention.

The KMT firmly supports increasing the defense budget, acquiring advanced weapons and equipment, safeguarding national security, and ensuring peace in the Taiwan Strait. However, the DPP government has refused to confront the pressing challenge of manpower shortages. Such neglect not only violates the spirit of the Constitution and distorts budgetary priorities but also severely undermines Taiwan’s defense capabilities and runs contrary to the expectations of the international community.

The KMT urges the government to face reality, pursue responsible budgetary planning, and ensure that Taiwan’s national defense rests not only on advanced weaponry, but also on the morale and well-being of the men and women who serve.

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》

08/20 全台詐欺最新數據

更多新聞
512 2 1651 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

ET快訊
曾幫蔡依林、彭于晏拍片！國際級導演性侵女友人
熱帶低壓預計生成時間曝　下周連4天降雨
快訊／台64驚悚5車連環撞　騎士重傷命危
最帥總裁上班了！林裕凱公開IG　粉絲數海放Volvo官方帳號
舞小姐酒後毒駕撞死人！IG狂譙髒話　下場曝光
大學驚爆體育系霸凌新生！學校急發公告

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 政治最新 全站最新

陪林思銘車掃催大罷免不同意票　高虹安：讓台灣大惡罷終結掉

陪黃國昌車掃催核三延役同意票　韓國瑜：台灣迫切需要乾淨能源

緩編志願役加薪、警消退休金預算　行政院：若無違憲會追溯補齊

總預算未含志願役加薪　國民黨中英新聞稿嗆政院：削弱台防衛能力

藍委要求裁撤陸委會　梁文傑：不會矇著眼說中共護照不是護照

陸委會民調：74%不同意軍公教人員擁有中國大陸身分證件

影／盧秀燕掏秘密武器「防曬噴霧」！　韓國瑜低頭討噴

黃偉哲地震貼文「去死！祝大家平安」　市府：系統烏龍翻譯

北市擬增12座火化爐遭爆需求僅1座　她嗆：李四川選新北的嫁妝？

建中學生組共產黨？梁文傑：有幻想很正常，但現實是兩回事

【沒想到是這樣放】訂99包洋芋片取貨狂開一排XD

【120隻羊遭毒殺】懷孕母羊慘死...飼主哭訴：心血全沒了

【疑車裡裝傻又裝忙？】四輪駕駛逆向闖單向道遭嗆！

【砸店還放人？】黑道醉漢砸店+甩女店員巴掌 警一句話全網炸鍋！

【下冰雹了】合歡山5分鐘成雪白世界！民眾驚喜狂拍照

【教得很好，下次別教了】男分享「閃得比雨快就不會淋濕！？」

【11歲女孩出手救人】哈姆立克法解救被珍珠噎到的女子

潘俊佳盼「不要叫我嘎嘎」　高捷：沒辦法，本名記不住

【撿打火機惹禍】大貨車突左偏！ 轎車慘遭猛撞瞬間凹陷T^T

【超驚悚】網紅吃播「休旅車失控撞餐廳」玻璃瞬間爆裂、食物炸飛

陪林思銘車掃催大罷免不同意票　高虹安：讓台灣大惡罷終結掉

陪黃國昌車掃催核三延役同意票　韓國瑜：台灣迫切需要乾淨能源

緩編志願役加薪、警消退休金預算　行政院：若無違憲會追溯補齊

總預算未含志願役加薪　國民黨中英新聞稿嗆政院：削弱台防衛能力

藍委要求裁撤陸委會　梁文傑：不會矇著眼說中共護照不是護照

陸委會民調：74%不同意軍公教人員擁有中國大陸身分證件

影／盧秀燕掏秘密武器「防曬噴霧」！　韓國瑜低頭討噴

黃偉哲地震貼文「去死！祝大家平安」　市府：系統烏龍翻譯

北市擬增12座火化爐遭爆需求僅1座　她嗆：李四川選新北的嫁妝？

建中學生組共產黨？梁文傑：有幻想很正常，但現實是兩回事

曾幫蔡依林、彭于晏拍片！國際級導演性侵女友人　一審判3年8月

恐怖半裸男街頭隨機攻擊！警抓了又放引爆恐慌　檢出手強制送醫

GD權志龍換新車？勞斯萊斯「最奢華休旅」成新歡、要價2950萬起

北海道「應援阿嬤」9/27現身大巨蛋　陪「大王」王柏融點燃球迷熱情

玻璃容器等3類廢棄物藏血光　埔里9／1起每周一集中回收護清潔隊

中職攜手多方送暖花蓮　蔡其昌會長親贈球具傳承棒球夢

快訊／台64線5車連撞畫面曝！大重機慘遭夾擊...騎士重傷搶命中

黃偉哲感謝！台鋼獵鷹義賣捐37.8萬　助台南災後重建

靠外送月入13.8萬住豪宅　新加坡男下一步目標：存錢買房

驚見白冰冰林口餐廳成端菜小妹！　主動邀老闆合照還被拒絕

「專業演唱會嘉賓」潘瑋柏 被王心凌抓包「穿同件衣服」XD

政治熱門新聞

新北議會通過普發現金4.6萬！　卓冠廷：請侯市府正視民意

爆料翻車！侯漢廷向郭智輝鄭重道歉　坦承「未嚴謹查核消息來源」

新北議會通過普發現金？　江怡臻：民進黨發言人榮登今日我最瞎

減稅減負擔！　卓榮泰：明年4口家庭年所得低於164.1萬免繳綜所稅

總預算未含志願役加薪、警消退休金　卓榮泰要另提釋憲

財劃法、關稅衝擊、普發萬元影響　行政院拍板明年軍公教不加薪

黃偉哲地震文竟被FB烏龍翻譯「去死！祝大家平安」　嚇壞網友急刪文

陳聖文遭千網洗版「送頭」：是你落跑欸

楊智伃一口乾　曝當下其實很慌

台中傳去年超徵75億

黃偉哲地震貼文「去死」　市府：翻譯搞烏龍

綠稱提案「普發現金4.6萬」　侯友宜曝真相：新北怎有多餘的錢？

喝光陳聖文送的核水　楊智伃曝身體狀況

死刑判不了！吳宗憲推無期徒刑分級制修法　最重終身監禁不得假釋

更多熱門

相關新聞

緩編志願役加薪、警消退休金預算　行政院：若無違憲會追溯補齊

緩編志願役加薪、警消退休金預算　行政院：若無違憲會追溯補齊

行政院今（21日）院會通過115年度中央政府總預算，其中，未編列志願役加薪以及提高警察人員所得替代率預算，引發在野黨批評。對此，行政院發言人李慧芝表示，卓榮泰院長已經說明，會在總預算案送出時聲請釋憲，期盼釋憲過程能回歸正常憲政體制，符合「行政院編製預算、立法院審議預算」的憲法精神，「若未來釋憲結果出爐，憲法法庭認定沒有違憲，政院會進行調整、追溯補齊」。

民調：74%不同意軍公教人員擁有大陸證件

民調：74%不同意軍公教人員擁有大陸證件

行政院未編志願役加薪、警消退休金　民眾黨批：政治鬥爭犧牲軍警

行政院未編志願役加薪、警消退休金　民眾黨批：政治鬥爭犧牲軍警

減稅減負擔！　卓榮泰：明年4口家庭年所得低於164.1萬免繳綜所稅

減稅減負擔！　卓榮泰：明年4口家庭年所得低於164.1萬免繳綜所稅

通過總預算卓榮泰續任閣揆？　行政院：行政團隊負責推動國家向前

通過總預算卓榮泰續任閣揆？　行政院：行政團隊負責推動國家向前

關鍵字：

國民黨軍公教國防預算軍人待遇條例行政院

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

明晚鬼門開22禁忌　「3生肖3星座」易卡陰當心劫數

即／「甜心議員」遭家暴倒地　誠泰少東2罪起訴

孕婦媽硬塞「水果禮盒」　台大醫回家打開大驚失色

大稻埕煙火上演情侶格鬥　女遭扯髮慘摔畫面瘋傳

快訊／宜蘭頭城山區爆棄屍！　7嫌落網了

林口外海驚見「21道垂直光束」　網看照傻眼

玲玲颱風今可能生成路徑曝　午後雨最大

渣男趁前女友服安眠藥熟睡闖屋指侵

算出726大罷免失敗　命理師曝「823是空亡卦」

63人旅遊團險被丟包峴港！導遊嗆找海關押人

新北議會通過普發現金4.6萬！　卓冠廷：請侯市府正視民意

爆料翻車！侯漢廷向郭智輝鄭重道歉　坦承「未嚴謹查核消息來源」

74萬韓YTR「要暫時忘掉一切」PO最新影片

即／桌球甜心肇事釀1死1傷　鄭先知賠650萬獲判緩刑

川普公開反對風電、太陽能：讓電價創新高

更多

最夯影音

更多

【沒想到是這樣放】訂99包洋芋片取貨狂開一排XD

【120隻羊遭毒殺】懷孕母羊慘死...飼主哭訴：心血全沒了

【疑車裡裝傻又裝忙？】四輪駕駛逆向闖單向道遭嗆！

【砸店還放人？】黑道醉漢砸店+甩女店員巴掌 警一句話全網炸鍋！

【下冰雹了】合歡山5分鐘成雪白世界！民眾驚喜狂拍照

熱門快報

東森廣場投籃趣，送牛乳補給

東森廣場投籃趣，送牛乳補給

炎熱夏天怎麼動？來東森廣場免費吹冷氣投籃，限時加碼再送牛乳，元氣一整夏

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

超好夾零門檻，新手也能一夾入魂！東森廣場暑假抓抓樂，等你來挑戰！

Threads推薦好市多必買

Threads推薦好市多必買

「文里補習班」開課啦！跟著脆上網友的推薦，開箱這些讓人食指大動的商品！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面