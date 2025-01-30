快訊／「小飛機墜河」生死不明　美國雷根國家機場停飛

▲當局正在波多馬克河展開搜救。（圖／翻攝X）



記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國維吉尼亞州發生飛航事故，一架小飛機墜毀波多馬克河（Potomac River），目前尚不清楚機上人員數量或者墜毀原因，但當局已經啟動大規模搜救行動，而鄰近的「雷根國家機場」也被下令停飛。

CNN、《福斯新聞》報導，這起案件發生在當地時間29日晚間，華盛頓特區消防與急救部門（DC Fire and EMS）已於X證實一架飛機墜河，並且派遣小組抵達現場救援。

#BREAKING: A plane has crashed into a helicopter while landing at Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC



Fatalities have been reported, a MASSIVE search & rescue operation is happening in the Potomac River



Witnesses reported seeing a “massive crash” and hearing a loud… pic.twitter.com/GtSiWjUWn0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025

美國聯邦航空總署（FAA）下令「雷根國家機場」（Reagan Washington National Airport）所有起降航班停飛。雷根國家機場也在X證實，該機場「所有起飛與降落（航班）都已經被暫停」，緊急部門正在處理一起航空事故，但航廈依然保持開放。

消息指出，這架小飛機試圖降落時，撞上另一架直升機，才會墜河失事，社群媒體上也流傳著相關畫面。不過，這個消息尚未獲得當局證實。

BREAKING:



New video shows the moment a plane collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington DC.



A search for survivors in the Potomac River is ongoing pic.twitter.com/oJ57ivyVWw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 30, 2025

Confirmed small aircraft down in Potomac River vicinity Reagan National Airport. Fireboats on scene. #DCsBravest — DC Fire and EMS Department (@dcfireems) January 30, 2025