快訊／「小飛機墜河」生死不明　美國雷根國家機場停飛

▲當局正在波多馬克河展開搜救。（圖／翻攝X）
記者吳美依／綜合報導
美國維吉尼亞州發生飛航事故，一架小飛機墜毀波多馬克河（Potomac River），目前尚不清楚機上人員數量或者墜毀原因，但當局已經啟動大規模搜救行動，而鄰近的「雷根國家機場」也被下令停飛。
CNN、《福斯新聞》報導，這起案件發生在當地時間29日晚間，華盛頓特區消防與急救部門（DC Fire and EMS）已於X證實一架飛機墜河，並且派遣小組抵達現場救援。
#BREAKING: A plane has crashed into a helicopter while landing at Reagan National Airport near Washington, DC— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 30, 2025
Fatalities have been reported, a MASSIVE search & rescue operation is happening in the Potomac River
Witnesses reported seeing a “massive crash” and hearing a loud… pic.twitter.com/GtSiWjUWn0
美國聯邦航空總署（FAA）下令「雷根國家機場」（Reagan Washington National Airport）所有起降航班停飛。雷根國家機場也在X證實，該機場「所有起飛與降落（航班）都已經被暫停」，緊急部門正在處理一起航空事故，但航廈依然保持開放。
消息指出，這架小飛機試圖降落時，撞上另一架直升機，才會墜河失事，社群媒體上也流傳著相關畫面。不過，這個消息尚未獲得當局證實。
BREAKING:— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) January 30, 2025
New video shows the moment a plane collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport in Washington DC.
A search for survivors in the Potomac River is ongoing pic.twitter.com/oJ57ivyVWw
Confirmed small aircraft down in Potomac River vicinity Reagan National Airport. Fireboats on scene. #DCsBravest— DC Fire and EMS Department (@dcfireems) January 30, 2025
All takeoffs and landings have been halted at DCA. Emergency personnel are responding to an aircraft incident on the airfield. The terminal remains open. Will update.— Reagan Airport (@Reagan_Airport) January 30, 2025
