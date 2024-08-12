烏克蘭札波羅熱「核電廠火警」　原能總署：無核安威脅

▲烏克蘭札波羅熱核電廠火警。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



文／中央社維也納11日綜合外電報導

國際原子能總署11日表示，位在烏克蘭南部、遭到俄羅斯占領的札波羅熱核電廠廠區火警看起來沒有對核能安全構成威脅。

‼️Russians set a fire on the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, — Zelensky



"Radiation levels are currently normal, but the situation cannot be normal while Russian terrorists control the station. We await the world's and the IAEA's reaction." pic.twitter.com/dXRaJL0MSW