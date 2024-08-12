　
烏克蘭札波羅熱「核電廠火警」　原能總署：無核安威脅

▲▼烏克蘭札波羅熱核電廠火警。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲烏克蘭札波羅熱核電廠火警。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

文／中央社維也納11日綜合外電報導

國際原子能總署11日表示，位在烏克蘭南部、遭到俄羅斯占領的札波羅熱核電廠廠區火警看起來沒有對核能安全構成威脅。

法新社報導，國際原子能總署（IAEA）在X平台指出：「夜間聽聞多起爆炸聲響後，國際原子能總署專家目擊札波羅熱（Zaporizhzhia）核電廠北區冒出濃濃黑煙。」

「札波羅熱核電廠告訴（國際原子能總署）團隊，位在現場的冷卻塔今天據傳遭到無人機攻擊…迄無核能安全受到影響的通報。」

俄、烏兩方11日稍早都通報這起火警，並且相互指責對方是罪魁禍首。

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。

俄烏戰爭烏克蘭俄羅斯軍武國際軍武核電廠核能札波羅熱

