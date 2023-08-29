阿金遇上偷車賊「翻肚討摸」！他被萌到寵溺狂擼　影片爆紅被抓了

The San Diego Police Department needs YOUR help in identifying a burglary suspect. On July 15, 2023, at approximately 10:40 pm, an unknown white male suspect entered a garage in the Pacific Beach neighborhood. The individual made off with a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle valued at approximately $1,300. This isn't your average bike; it's distinct, featuring “8-ball” caps on the tire valves, an "8-ball" logo on the frame, and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern. In a rather peculiar turn of events, as the suspect was about to make his escape, he paused to pet the household dog who had entered the garage. The suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a blue and white hat, gray shirt, blue shorts, and orange athletic shoes. He was carrying a black and blue backpack. Do you recognize this person or the stolen bike? Can you provide any details that may assist in identifying the suspect? Any information, no matter how minor it might seem, could prove invaluable. Please send us a message if you have any information. Together, we can ensure that San Diego remains a safe and secure place to live. #SanDiego #SDPD #BikeTheft #PacificBeach #MissionBeach #ElectraBicycle