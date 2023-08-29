　
阿金遇上偷車賊「翻肚討摸」！他被萌到寵溺狂擼　影片爆紅被抓了

▲▼加州阿金跟竊賊撒嬌。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／San Diego Police Department）

▲偷車賊逃跑前狂擼黃金獵犬。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／San Diego Police Department，下同。）

記者吳美依／綜合報導

美國一名男子闖空門偷竊高級自行車，逃逸前卻被屋主飼養的黃金獵犬追上來「翻肚討摸」，他招架不住撒嬌攻勢，忍不住蹲下來瘋狂擼狗，但面容及身影也因此被車庫監視器清楚拍下。警方月初公布畫面後，這部影片立刻在網路爆紅，也讓他們於27日順利抓到嫌犯。

▲▼加州阿金跟竊賊撒嬌。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／San Diego Police Department）

本案7月15日晚間發生於加州聖地牙哥。根據畫面，竊賊蹲下來撫摸阿金，用溫柔語氣稱讚，「你是我認識最酷的狗狗」、「我也愛你！你真是個小甜心！」他中途一度詢問「爸爸在哪呢？」但被狂舔臉頰後又忍不住向狗狗表示「我也愛你」，最後才依依不捨地離開。至於狗狗則是全程開心搖尾享受，完全沒有發現哪裡不對勁。

警方表示，竊賊偷走一台價值1300美元（約新台幣4萬元）的Electra三段速自行車，他們實在苦無線索，於是決定於4日公布監視器畫面，希望仰賴民眾力量破案。不過，相較於案情，阿金天真撒嬌的模樣反而成為焦點，讓一票網友熱議瘋傳。

▲▼加州阿金跟竊賊撒嬌。（圖／翻攝自Facebook／San Diego Police Department）

▲阿金與失而復得的自行車開心合影。

8月27日，聖地牙哥警方宣布逮捕一名42歲男嫌，「感謝一則珍貴的匿名舉報，還有北部調查處的勤奮努力…這項成功突顯了社區合作的力量。」他們透露，自行車也已經被歸還給失主，而當初向竊賊瘋狂撒嬌的黃金獵犬艾斯（Ace）也非常高興，「牠是一個很棒的男孩！」

The San Diego Police Department needs YOUR help in identifying a burglary suspect. On July 15, 2023, at approximately 10:40 pm, an unknown white male suspect entered a garage in the Pacific Beach neighborhood. The individual made off with a 2019 black Electra 3-speed bicycle valued at approximately $1,300. This isn't your average bike; it's distinct, featuring “8-ball” caps on the tire valves, an "8-ball" logo on the frame, and a rear wheel frame marked with a checkered black and white pattern. In a rather peculiar turn of events, as the suspect was about to make his escape, he paused to pet the household dog who had entered the garage. The suspect is described as a white male, last seen wearing a blue and white hat, gray shirt, blue shorts, and orange athletic shoes. He was carrying a black and blue backpack. Do you recognize this person or the stolen bike? Can you provide any details that may assist in identifying the suspect? Any information, no matter how minor it might seem, could prove invaluable. Please send us a message if you have any information. Together, we can ensure that San Diego remains a safe and secure place to live. #SanDiego #SDPD #BikeTheft #PacificBeach #MissionBeach #ElectraBicycle

San Diego Police Department 發佈於 2023年8月3日 星期四
