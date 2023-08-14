【英語TOEIC通】事業躍升　首在Procedures

▲ 上班族。（圖／CFP）

文／李海碩

公司人資會寄給入職新員工之一份職場指引(Workplace Guide)的信件，列出最基本需要遵守的規範，確保新進員工快速融入現場，避免踩到公司的底線。新人閱後不但能避免變成小白，也能準備好自己進入團隊。以下一起來看看簡單的範本學TOEIC英文。

Subject: Welcome to PixelCorp - A Quick Workplace Guide

Dear Emily,

Welcome to PixelCorp! We've put together a quick guide to help you settle in:

Workspace : Located at Desk 42. All essential equipment is available. For IT issues , contact it@pixelcorp.com.

Working Hours: 9am - 5pm with an hour's lunch break.

Dress Code: Business casual.

Team: Your supervisor is Mr. James Gray. You'll be part of the dynamic marketing team.

Safety: Refer to the safety manual given.

Training: Mandatory training on July 20, 10am - 12pm.

Break Areas: Relax and dine in our break room on Level 3.

Policies and Procedures : Review the company handbook shared with you.

Communication: We use emails and Slack for communication. You'll be granted access shortly.

HR: We're here for you at hr@pixelcorp.com or Office 101.

Remember, it's okay to ask questions. We're excited to see you excel at PixelCorp.

Best,

Linda Roberts

HR Manager, PixelCorp

linda.roberts@pixelcorp.com



Workplace 職場、工作地點

職場的英文其實就是把工作與地點兩個字結合在一起，成為workplace，這個字可以泛指工作實體空間，也可以作職場的抽象概念。



Our team needs a larger workplace to accommodate the new members.

(我們的團隊需要一個更大的工作空間來容納新成員。)



相似詞workspace則是更偏向個人的工作空間，除了可指實體空間之外，也指軟體中工作空間的意思。

The graphic designer has a highly customized workspace on her computer.

(這位平面設計師在她的電腦上有一個高度定制的工作空間。)

Issue 議題

指需要關注的議題，尤其是內文中所提到的IT issue（技術問題），通常只是需要排除或協助處理的狀態，不是有任何部分真的壞掉了，現場會避免用problem這個字，而用issue表示「需要關注」的狀態。



The issue of climate change needs immediate attention.

(氣候變化的問題需要立即關注。)

issue也可以作為動詞，意思是發行，因為有這樣的意思，雜誌的一「期」也是用這個字來表示。

The bank will issue new credit cards to its customers next month.

(銀行將於下個月向其客戶發放新的信用卡。)

Supervisor 監督人員、督察、主管

Super-字根是在上方、超越的意思，而vis是觀看，「在上方看著的人」，就是指主管或督察。



His supervisor was impressed with his dedication to the project.

(他的主管對他對項目的投入印象深刻。)

在學術界，導師或控管學術作品品質的人員也可以用這個字來表示。

The PhD student meets her supervisor every week to discuss her research.

(博士生每週與導師見面討論她的研究。)

Dynamic 多變的

Dyna-的意思是力量，所以dynasty就是王朝，dynamite是炸藥。而還很有力量的事物當然就還會變化，所以dynamic就有了多變的意思。



The business world is highly dynamic and always evolving.

(商業世界高度動態且始終在演變。)

由於有多變的意思，所以也可以作為多元、具有彈性的含義，用來形容策略通常是具有正向意義的好字。

His dynamic approach to marketing has led to significant growth for the company.

(他多元的行銷方法為公司帶來了顯著的成長。)

Mandatory 強制性、義務性質的

可作為形容詞或是名詞使用，法律規定的義務，例如基本教育或兵役，就是使用此字。企業上使用表示公司需要被遵守的規範。



Attendance at these training sessions is mandatory.

(參加這些培訓課程是強制性的。)

The government has made it mandatory for citizens to vote.

(政府已經強制公民投票。)

Procedures 程序

原意為過程，企業上指已經建立好的「工作流程」，SOP表示的就是Standard Operating Procedure。



The company has strict procedures for handling complaints.

(該公司對處理投訴有嚴格的程序。)

醫療領域上表示「手術」，因為手術是一連串的過程。

The surgeon is highly skilled in cardiac procedures.

(這位外科醫生非常擅長心臟手術。)

Excel 超越、卓越

excel的原意是超越，當動詞的時候介詞配上in，因為超越了，所以excellent才會成為表示超越了期待的誇獎詞。



She always manages to excel in whatever task she undertakes.

(她總是能夠在她承擔的任何任務中表現出色。)

要特別注意的是如果要變成軟體名，一定要改成大寫。

The accountant used Excel to organize the company's financial data.

(會計師使用 Excel 來整理公司的財務數據。)

TOEIC題型

1. The design team has asked for a more spacious _____ to work in.

(A) accommodation

(B) workspace

(C) condominium

(D) closet

2. Please forward all your weekly reports to your _____.

(A) accomplishment

(B) supervisor

(C) goal

(D) deliverable

3. Attending the safety briefing is _____ for all new employees.

(A) optional

(B) voluntary

(C) mandatory

(D) suggested

4. The company has specific _____ for processing customer refunds.

(A) vision

(B) issues

(C) procedures

(D) option

5. In order to _____ in this company, one must show dedication and a willingness to learn.

(A) enhance

(B) excel

(C) expand

(D) extract

6. The company is seeking a _____ individual who can adapt to changing circumstances.

(A) static

(B) immobile

(C) constant

(D) dynamic

7. It's a/an _____ of great concern that our resources are depleting rapidly.

(A) comedy

(B) screen

(C) issue

(D) donation

解答:

1. 正解(B)。句意為「設計團隊要求一個更寬廣的工作空間。」workspace是唯一符合語意的答案。(A住宿、(C)公寓、(D)衣櫥，都不符句意。

2. 正解(B)。句意為「請把您所有的週報內容轉寄給您的主管。」判別關鍵為前方的寄送週報，當然是寄給主管才是合理的說法。(A)成就、(C) 目標、(D)可交付成果，都不符句意。

3. 正解(C)。句意為「參與安全簡報是所有新員工的強制性責任。」其他三個字都不是強制性的意思，(A選配、(B)自願的、(D)建議的，都不符句意。

4. 正解(C)。句意為「這個公司有特定處理客戶款項的流程。」，(A)願景、(B)議題、(C) 選項，都不符句意。

5. 正解(B) 。句意為「為了要在公司中鶴立雞群，員工需要展現奉獻與學習的意願。」，(A)加強、(C)擴張、(D)抽取，都不符句意。

6. 正解(D) 。句意為「公司正在尋求一位能適應改變環境的的多元個體。」，其餘選項意思為(A)靜態的、(B)、不動的、(C)常態的。

7. 正解(C) 。句意為「我們的資源正在迅速枯竭是個值得我們關注的議題。」， (A)喜劇、(B)螢幕、(D)捐獻，皆與語意不合。

