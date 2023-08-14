　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
生活 生活焦點 教育 氣象 健康 藝文 | 運勢 | 交通

【英語TOEIC通】事業躍升　首在Procedures

正妹,美女,短裙,上班族,工作,職場,OL（圖／CFP）

▲ 上班族。（圖／CFP）

文／李海碩

公司人資會寄給入職新員工之一份職場指引(Workplace Guide)的信件，列出最基本需要遵守的規範，確保新進員工快速融入現場，避免踩到公司的底線。新人閱後不但能避免變成小白，也能準備好自己進入團隊。以下一起來看看簡單的範本學TOEIC英文。

Subject: Welcome to PixelCorp - A Quick Workplace Guide

[廣告]請繼續往下閱讀...

Dear Emily,
Welcome to PixelCorp! We've put together a quick guide to help you settle in:
Workspace: Located at Desk 42. All essential equipment is available. For IT issues, contact it@pixelcorp.com.
Working Hours: 9am - 5pm with an hour's lunch break.
Dress Code: Business casual.
Team: Your supervisor is Mr. James Gray. You'll be part of the dynamic marketing team.
Safety: Refer to the safety manual given.
Training: Mandatory training on July 20, 10am - 12pm.
Break Areas: Relax and dine in our break room on Level 3.
Policies and Procedures: Review the company handbook shared with you.
Communication: We use emails and Slack for communication. You'll be granted access shortly.
HR: We're here for you at hr@pixelcorp.com or Office 101.
Remember, it's okay to ask questions. We're excited to see you excel at PixelCorp.

Best,
Linda Roberts
HR Manager, PixelCorp
linda.roberts@pixelcorp.com


Workplace 職場、工作地點
職場的英文其實就是把工作與地點兩個字結合在一起，成為workplace，這個字可以泛指工作實體空間，也可以作職場的抽象概念。


Our team needs a larger workplace to accommodate the new members.
(我們的團隊需要一個更大的工作空間來容納新成員。)


相似詞workspace則是更偏向個人的工作空間，除了可指實體空間之外，也指軟體中工作空間的意思。
The graphic designer has a highly customized workspace on her computer.
(這位平面設計師在她的電腦上有一個高度定制的工作空間。)

Issue 議題
指需要關注的議題，尤其是內文中所提到的IT issue（技術問題），通常只是需要排除或協助處理的狀態，不是有任何部分真的壞掉了，現場會避免用problem這個字，而用issue表示「需要關注」的狀態。


The issue of climate change needs immediate attention.
(氣候變化的問題需要立即關注。)

issue也可以作為動詞，意思是發行，因為有這樣的意思，雜誌的一「期」也是用這個字來表示。
The bank will issue new credit cards to its customers next month.
(銀行將於下個月向其客戶發放新的信用卡。)

Supervisor 監督人員、督察、主管
Super-字根是在上方、超越的意思，而vis是觀看，「在上方看著的人」，就是指主管或督察。


His supervisor was impressed with his dedication to the project.
(他的主管對他對項目的投入印象深刻。)

在學術界，導師或控管學術作品品質的人員也可以用這個字來表示。
The PhD student meets her supervisor every week to discuss her research.
(博士生每週與導師見面討論她的研究。)

Dynamic 多變的
Dyna-的意思是力量，所以dynasty就是王朝，dynamite是炸藥。而還很有力量的事物當然就還會變化，所以dynamic就有了多變的意思。


The business world is highly dynamic and always evolving.
(商業世界高度動態且始終在演變。)

由於有多變的意思，所以也可以作為多元、具有彈性的含義，用來形容策略通常是具有正向意義的好字。
His dynamic approach to marketing has led to significant growth for the company.
(他多元的行銷方法為公司帶來了顯著的成長。)

Mandatory 強制性、義務性質的
可作為形容詞或是名詞使用，法律規定的義務，例如基本教育或兵役，就是使用此字。企業上使用表示公司需要被遵守的規範。


Attendance at these training sessions is mandatory.
(參加這些培訓課程是強制性的。)

The government has made it mandatory for citizens to vote.
(政府已經強制公民投票。)

Procedures 程序
原意為過程，企業上指已經建立好的「工作流程」，SOP表示的就是Standard Operating Procedure。


The company has strict procedures for handling complaints.
(該公司對處理投訴有嚴格的程序。)

醫療領域上表示「手術」，因為手術是一連串的過程。
The surgeon is highly skilled in cardiac procedures.
(這位外科醫生非常擅長心臟手術。)

Excel 超越、卓越
excel的原意是超越，當動詞的時候介詞配上in，因為超越了，所以excellent才會成為表示超越了期待的誇獎詞。


She always manages to excel in whatever task she undertakes.
(她總是能夠在她承擔的任何任務中表現出色。)

要特別注意的是如果要變成軟體名，一定要改成大寫。
The accountant used Excel to organize the company's financial data.
(會計師使用 Excel 來整理公司的財務數據。)

TOEIC題型

1. The design team has asked for a more spacious _____ to work in.
(A) accommodation
(B) workspace
(C) condominium
(D) closet

2. Please forward all your weekly reports to your _____.
(A) accomplishment
(B) supervisor
(C) goal
(D) deliverable

3. Attending the safety briefing is _____ for all new employees.
(A) optional
(B) voluntary
(C) mandatory
(D) suggested

4. The company has specific _____ for processing customer refunds.
(A) vision
(B) issues
(C) procedures
(D) option

5. In order to _____ in this company, one must show dedication and a willingness to learn.
(A) enhance
(B) excel
(C) expand
(D) extract

6. The company is seeking a _____ individual who can adapt to changing circumstances.
(A) static
(B) immobile
(C) constant
(D) dynamic

7. It's a/an _____ of great concern that our resources are depleting rapidly.
(A) comedy
(B) screen
(C) issue
(D) donation

解答:
1. 正解(B)。句意為「設計團隊要求一個更寬廣的工作空間。」workspace是唯一符合語意的答案。(A住宿、(C)公寓、(D)衣櫥，都不符句意。

2. 正解(B)。句意為「請把您所有的週報內容轉寄給您的主管。」判別關鍵為前方的寄送週報，當然是寄給主管才是合理的說法。(A)成就、(C) 目標、(D)可交付成果，都不符句意。

3. 正解(C)。句意為「參與安全簡報是所有新員工的強制性責任。」其他三個字都不是強制性的意思，(A選配、(B)自願的、(D)建議的，都不符句意。

4. 正解(C)。句意為「這個公司有特定處理客戶款項的流程。」，(A)願景、(B)議題、(C) 選項，都不符句意。

5. 正解(B) 。句意為「為了要在公司中鶴立雞群，員工需要展現奉獻與學習的意願。」，(A)加強、(C)擴張、(D)抽取，都不符句意。

6. 正解(D) 。句意為「公司正在尋求一位能適應改變環境的的多元個體。」，其餘選項意思為(A)靜態的、(B)、不動的、(C)常態的。

7. 正解(C) 。句意為「我們的資源正在迅速枯竭是個值得我們關注的議題。」， (A)喜劇、(B)螢幕、(D)捐獻，皆與語意不合。

延伸閱讀》1份履歷 4字必備

ET快訊
極兇鬼月來了！他警告看到「這1物」別靠近
快訊／出國奪好成績要返台　國手飛機上驟逝
幼教師「床戰人夫180次」！　喊：期待換新身分證
快訊／一家6口溪邊戲水　父救溺水兒反遭滅頂命危
暴雨轟3天！下周有利颱風生成　不排除影響台灣

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

新奇萬象！KUSO追擊～按讚加入ETtoday分享雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 生活最新 全站最新

飛大阪、名古屋注意！蘭恩撲日「航班異動資訊」一次看

【英語TOEIC通】事業躍升　首在Procedures

八字輕小心！3星座易與好兄弟「連線」　出現1情形要提高警覺

疏緩東琉線交通壅塞！「鹽琉線船運中心委託經管｣啟動招商

高雄近千路樹倒一片！女議員踢爆「尿布樹」真相　市府說話了

中央大學成立「台灣極地研究中心」　倪春發、錢樺榮任正副主任

成醫、麻新攜手同心　擴大醫療合作經營

罕見 ！澎湖牡蠣產出0.9公分珍珠　業者決定當傳家寶

蘭恩颱風撲日！虎航「飛大阪、名古屋」部分航班取消延後

噁男約見面「衣服已洗到變透明」　分開留1句話…妹子回頭毛爆！

機車鑰匙誤丟進車廂裡　車行老闆教用3秒拿出！

大武崙溺水女童七孔冒泡　勇男游80m救人送平安符

道破「好員工」離職原因　內心不平衡、感覺沒未來

「台中大善人」象董告別式　11勞斯萊斯+2悍馬送行

萌娃彩色筆塗滿身&地板　暖哥罵完後貼心幫擦乾淨

20歲租車行員工急趕小三通　上演「玩命關頭」撞飛護欄

女友剪俐落短髮驚喜出現　長髮控男友崩潰飆高音XD

酒測過關開心向警說掰掰　下秒身分曝光被上銬逮捕

黃曉明問許光漢「何時結婚生子」　大聊「想要女兒」..遭批尷尬

原民婚禮新人藏驚喜！　溫馨感人→全場嗨翻天

飛大阪、名古屋注意！蘭恩撲日「航班異動資訊」一次看

【英語TOEIC通】事業躍升　首在Procedures

八字輕小心！3星座易與好兄弟「連線」　出現1情形要提高警覺

疏緩東琉線交通壅塞！「鹽琉線船運中心委託經管｣啟動招商

高雄近千路樹倒一片！女議員踢爆「尿布樹」真相　市府說話了

中央大學成立「台灣極地研究中心」　倪春發、錢樺榮任正副主任

成醫、麻新攜手同心　擴大醫療合作經營

罕見 ！澎湖牡蠣產出0.9公分珍珠　業者決定當傳家寶

蘭恩颱風撲日！虎航「飛大阪、名古屋」部分航班取消延後

噁男約見面「衣服已洗到變透明」　分開留1句話…妹子回頭毛爆！

聯邦銀經理帶頭「7人組」扮內鬼　開暗門助詐團洗錢領現狂騙4億

「上班裝忙」國家排名曝光　日本上榜排名第2

房東不給殺價…6千元套房掰了！他事後驚「好險沒租」毛炸

台南「勞工領袖大學」開訓　黃偉哲勉勵在職勞工終身學習

等於現賺一個行李箱！samsonite限定款下殺6折 最實用尺寸必敗

賓士女闖紅燈「撞直行機車」！騎士噴飛翻滾數圈　最新畫面曝

飛大阪、名古屋注意！蘭恩撲日「航班異動資訊」一次看

蕾菈再婚1年半「女兒仍叫湯宇叔叔」　解答原因：長大就會慢慢懂

甜心主播苦求子2年「才宣告放棄」　37歲自然懷孕！

國中弟「脖子黑一片洗不掉」被笑髒！醫搖頭：快變糖尿病

「工讀生心機重」中空裝短熱褲 　老闆「凍未條」她晉升老闆娘

生活熱門新聞

李多慧「純白比基尼」太無敵！PTT也喊暈

雙颱大迴轉　全台連下3天時間曝

明深夜鬼門開！3生肖注意　7禁忌一次看

科技男年收300萬想婚　拒180萬薪女主管原因曝

極兇鬼月來了！他警告看到「這1物」別靠近

明23:00鬼門開！媽祖示警「這3件事別做」

4生肖鬼月恐遇血光　一動作侵犯到好兄弟

鬼門快開了「5姓氏」一定要注意！

鬼門將開！　台南開臺聖地三老爺宮提醒「遠水」

AirPods忘在海底撈　店員撿到竟帶回家

「不好意思！」　台灣3句話最讓外國人印象深刻

最美禮生夜市爆走光危機！肩帶滑落露出一片雪白

哪間連鎖店最曇花一現？這2家被點名：莫名黑掉

正妹求「燈光昏暗飯店」：怕男友看到素顏

更多熱門

相關新聞

履歷英文不可不知這4個字

履歷英文不可不知這4個字

企業在徵才時，首先會從履歷來判斷是否要和對方進行第二關面試，因此履歷的好壞決定求職的成敗。本次介紹4個用來描述工作內容的英文動詞，能為履歷及面試大大加分，同時也是TOEIC測驗的常考單字。

「面試5公司」沒下文！她被趕出家門：決定北漂

「面試5公司」沒下文！她被趕出家門：決定北漂

前Google人資曝「最常見NG履歷」

前Google人資曝「最常見NG履歷」

工程師被炒秒格式化電腦　加班上購物網也挨告

工程師被炒秒格式化電腦　加班上購物網也挨告

「建立人脈」用connection嗎？

「建立人脈」用connection嗎？

關鍵字：

TOEIC多益英文學習找工作履歷英文

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

李多慧「純白比基尼」太無敵！PTT也喊暈

韓大咖女神當眾遭侵犯　多人集體襲胸⋯她崩潰了

雙颱大迴轉　全台連下3天時間曝

台中女郵局遞空白提款單！行員見8字報警

楊昇達嗆吳宗憲「輸掉我對你的尊重」　遭封殺下場超慘

即／出國奪好成績要返台　國手飛機上驟逝

明深夜鬼門開！3生肖注意　7禁忌一次看

于美人第一次叫外送「目睹震撼一幕」

李玟老公爆出軌3年「火辣小三正面照外洩」！

台中火燒車2人碳化雙亡　身分曝光

6、7月電費「8513元」　冷氣控超崩潰

「樓中樓」住了回不去？專家：2、3房就好

高虹安慘了　一審有罪就不能當市長

綜藝男主持「8年零收入」揭悽慘境況！負債100萬

爽擁6妻！巴西男曝心聲：想找代理孕母

更多

最夯影音

更多
機車鑰匙誤丟進車廂裡　車行老闆教用3秒拿出！

機車鑰匙誤丟進車廂裡　車行老闆教用3秒拿出！
大武崙溺水女童七孔冒泡　勇男游80m救人送平安符

大武崙溺水女童七孔冒泡　勇男游80m救人送平安符

道破「好員工」離職原因　內心不平衡、感覺沒未來

道破「好員工」離職原因　內心不平衡、感覺沒未來

「台中大善人」象董告別式　11勞斯萊斯+2悍馬送行

「台中大善人」象董告別式　11勞斯萊斯+2悍馬送行

萌娃彩色筆塗滿身&地板　暖哥罵完後貼心幫擦乾淨

萌娃彩色筆塗滿身&地板　暖哥罵完後貼心幫擦乾淨

熱門快報

KKBOX風雲榜票選爽抽門票

KKBOX風雲榜票選爽抽門票

8/1-8/23票選你最想聽的歌曲，就有機會獲得《KKBOX風雲榜》雙人門票，天天投票，中獎機會越大哦！

音樂主理人票選活動開跑！

音樂主理人票選活動開跑！

ETtoday音樂主理人票選活動開跑啦！天天投票，iPad、AirPods等百項好禮等你抽！

電商之王486現身《豈有此呂》

電商之王486現身《豈有此呂》

電商之王486砸錢收服員工 賭爛NONO欺負人為「小紅老師們」組律師團

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

全台房巿焦點，購屋天堂在哪?

專家帶看重點整理，全台房巿筆記起來，獵房行動掌握房巿風向，趨勢中擬定購屋大事。

金好康!買糧滿$999送零食

金好康!買糧滿$999送零食

寵物王國滿$1688送購物金$168

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面