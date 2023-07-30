　
國際

泰國邊境大爆炸9死、115傷　目擊者100公尺外聽到雷劈巨響

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

泰國南部靠近馬來西亞邊界的小鎮，29日發生一起煙火倉庫大爆炸，造成9人死亡、115人受傷，超過500棟房子毀損，當局初步調查事發原因，可能是焊接作業不慎，才引發爆炸。住在100公尺外的目擊者表示，坐在家裡滑手機，卻聽到一聲雷劈巨響。

▲▼泰國南部陶公府（Narathiwat）邊境小鎮煙火倉庫大爆炸，造成9死、115傷。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲泰國南部陶公府（Narathiwat）邊境小鎮煙火倉庫大爆炸，造成9死、115傷。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

綜合外媒報導，事件發生在泰國南部陶公府（Narathiwat）的邊境小鎮雙溪哥樂（Sungai Kolok）於當地時間29日下午3點左右，鎮上市場的一處倉庫，突然發生爆炸，附近的建築、車輛都被遭受嚴重破壞，連屋頂都被掀起，甚至還引發多處火災，現場濃煙密布。

▲▼泰國南部陶公府（Narathiwat）邊境小鎮煙火倉庫大爆炸，造成9死、115傷。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲煙火倉庫爆炸的威力，造成500棟房子毀損。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

陶公府行政首長帕格松（Sanon Pongaksorn）表示，爆炸至少造成9人死亡、115人受傷，現場火勢已獲控制，初步調查顯示，事發的煙火倉庫正在施作工程，可能是焊接作業不慎，才引發爆炸。

距離爆炸中心100公尺外的一名目擊者表示，爆炸前正在家裡滑手機，突然傳來一聲「雷劈巨響」整間房子都在搖晃，然後就看到自家的屋頂被掀翻，往屋外一看，到處都是倒塌的房屋，以及倒在路上的行人，現場一片混亂。

關鍵字：

煙火倉庫爆炸泰國東南亞要聞

