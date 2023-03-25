蘋果擬推USB-C版AirPods Pro 2！　iOS 16.4 RC代碼洩端倪

▲郭明錤預測蘋果將推出AirPods Pro 2 的USB-C 版。（圖／路透）

記者吳珍儀／台北報導

蘋果（Apple）近日將推出最新的iOS 16.4，先前已釋出iOS 16.4 RC（Release Candidate）版，當中除了包含提升通話品質、自動找出重複照片，幫助用戶提升可使用的容量空間等新功能外。還增加新 Beats Studio+和新AirPods耳機應用。

I think this is likely the USB-C version of the AirPods Pro 2, with mass shipments expected in 2Q23-3Q23. By the way, Apple currently appears to have no plans for USB-C versions of the AirPods 2 & 3.



