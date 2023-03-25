　
3C家電 3C焦點 家電 筆電相機 手機平板 遊戲APP | 科技生活

蘋果擬推USB-C版AirPods Pro 2！　iOS 16.4 RC代碼洩端倪

▲▼蘋果公司（Apple）。（圖／路透）

▲郭明錤預測蘋果將推出AirPods Pro 2 的USB-C 版。（圖／路透）

記者吳珍儀／台北報導

蘋果（Apple）近日將推出最新的iOS 16.4，先前已釋出iOS 16.4 RC（Release Candidate）版，當中除了包含提升通話品質、自動找出重複照片，幫助用戶提升可使用的容量空間等新功能外。還增加新 Beats Studio+和新AirPods耳機應用。

開發者在iOS 16.4 RC的系統代碼中發現一組型號A3048的AirPods，以及型號為A2968的AirPods外殼。

天風國際分析師郭明錤於貼文指出，認為這是蘋果將推出的USB-C版本AirPods Pro 2，預計在第二至三季大量出貨。但目前蘋果似乎沒有計畫提供AirPods 2或 AirPods 3的USB-C版本。

