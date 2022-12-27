　
蔡英文宣布義務役延長1年　美國在台協會：歡迎台灣改革徵兵制

▲▼史上最硬教召實施打靶訓練,國軍新制教召,,當兵,阿兵哥,役男,志願役,服兵役,募兵制,徵兵制,教召,M249班用機槍,南勢埔靶場。（圖／記者李毓康攝）

▲義務役延長一年，民國113年1月1日起實施，主要影響對象為94年次以後役男。（示意圖／記者李毓康攝）

記者柯沛辰／台北報導

總統蔡英文27日正式宣布，義務役從4個月延長為一年。對此，美國在台協會（AIT）發文表示贊同，認為此舉彰顯台灣對自我防衛的承諾，美國將繼續遵循台灣關係法與一個中國政策的承諾，持續協助台灣維持足夠的自我防禦能力。

美國在台協會27日晚間在臉書表示，歡迎台灣最近針對徵兵制改革的宣布，此宣布彰顯了台灣對自我防衛的承諾並強化嚇阻能力。

美國在台協會指出，美國對台灣的承諾，以及台灣為強化自我防衛能力所採取的措施，有助於維持台灣海峽與區域的和平與穩定，美國將持續支持兩岸問題以和平方式解決，反對海峽兩岸任何一方改變現狀。

▼美國在台協會表態，歡迎台灣改革徵兵制。（圖／美國在台協會）

▲▼蔡總統宣布兵役延長1年　美國在台協會：歡迎台灣改革徵兵制。（圖／美國在台協會）

美國在台協會全文：

「我們歡迎台灣最近針對徵兵制改革的宣布。此宣布彰顯了台灣對自我防衛的承諾並強化嚇阻能力。我們遵循台灣關係法與一個中國政策的承諾，持續協助台灣維持足夠的自我防禦能力。美國對台灣的承諾，以及台灣為強化自我防衛能力所採取的步驟，有助於維持台灣海峽與區域的和平與穩定。美國持續支持兩岸問題以和平方式解決，且反對海峽兩岸任何一方改變現狀。」- 美國在台協會發言人

“We welcome Taiwan’s recent announcement on conscription reform, which underscores Taiwan’s commitment to self-defense and strengthens deterrence. We will continue to assist Taiwan in maintaining a sufficient self-defense capability in line with our commitments under the Taiwan Relations Act and our one China policy. The United States’ commitment to Taiwan and steps Taiwan takes to enhance its self-defense capabilities contribute to the maintenance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and within the region. The United States will continue to support a peaceful resolution of cross-Strait issues, and oppose any unilateral changes in the status quo by either side.” – AIT Spokesperson

 

