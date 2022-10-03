傳遊說彩券系統標案　AIT：有助於強化世界各地的供應鏈

▲公益彩券示意圖。（資料照／讀者提供）

記者呂晏慈／台北報導

媒體報導，國信託商銀取得第五屆公益彩券發行機構資格後，上周公告電腦技術廠商招標，由於牽涉為期10年、高達上兆元的商機，全球前3大廠商都表達競標意願，傳出美國在台協會（AIT）官員為此拜會主管彩券的財政部國庫署，「介紹」其中一家有美商背景的IGT。對此，AIT發言人回應，各地官員倡導本國商業公司利益，有助強化世界各地的供應鏈。

AIT發言人回應，包括來自美國的世界各地官員，經常以各種方式倡導其本國商業公司的利益，且定期的商業接觸促進全球經濟的貿易和投資聯繫，並有助於強化世界各地的供應鏈（Officials all over the world, including from the United States, routinely advocate in a variety of ways for the interests of commercial firms from their home countries. Regularized commercial engagement facilitates trade and investment linkages throughout the global economy, as well as helps strengthen supply chains worldwide.）。