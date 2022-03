烏克蘭太威！連續奪回哈爾科夫多地　激戰俄軍震撼影片曝光

▲烏軍在哈爾科夫東部反攻成功。(圖/翻攝自推特)

記者詹雅婷/綜合報導

烏克蘭第二大城哈爾科夫(Kharkiv)東部25日發起的反攻行動成功,據當地官員的說法,烏軍已連續奪回多個村莊。CNN指出,烏軍已控制哈爾科夫東部郊區維爾基夫卡(Vilkhivka),而此地位在烏克蘭東北部,距離俄羅斯邊境只有32公里。

Ukrainian troops pushing into the village of Vilkhivka, east of Kharkiv, yesterday. You can see them already using captured Russian KAMAZ trucks - marked with blue recognition paint - for mobility as well as commercial UAVs for tactical reconnaissance. pic.twitter.com/q3WPocbg2L

依據網路流傳的影片,烏軍(包含亞速營成員)與俄軍在維爾基夫卡住宅區激烈交戰,烏軍一度朝向疑似俄方藏身的校園方向挺進。

More from the battle in Vilkhivka - Ukrainian troops can be seen using their BTR-4 IFV for protection and fire support as they assault Russian positions.



They seem to also be operating a captured Russian T-80U tank as well.pic.twitter.com/tjtw9hdmq9