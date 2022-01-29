　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

紐西蘭克馬得群島2小時連7震！最強規模達6.4　暫無海嘯警報

▲紐西蘭外島在2小時發生了7起強震。（圖／USGS）

▲克馬得群島2個小時發生了7起強震。（圖／USGS）

記者張方瑀／綜合報導

位於紐西蘭北部的克馬得群島（Kermadec Islands）從當地時間29日上午10時46分開始，在兩個小時發生了7起強震，最強規模達6.4，最低也有5.0，且深度僅10公里。

根據美國地質調查所（USGS）數據顯示，首起地震發生在29日上午10時46分，規模達6.4，接著在10時53分、11時01分、11時04分，發生規模5.3、5.3與5.1的地震。結果約在中午12時38分、12時42分與12時59分又發生3起地震，規模分別為5.1、5.0與5.8，深度同樣都在10公里。

紐西蘭國家緊急事務管理局（National Emergency Management Agency）也在推特上表示，目前地震並不會造成海嘯，民眾不必過度驚慌。

►換季優惠了！幫小寶貝治裝就是現在

ET快訊
快訊／中橫便道坍方急封閉！谷關、梨山中斷
快訊／停車場停留2分鐘被傳染！　整棟住戶緊急匡列
快訊／Omicron夠毒！樓上樓下就傳染　陳其邁急喊：快來篩
快訊／桃園最新11處足跡！　好市多、遠東百貨、華南銀行、麻將
LIVE／桃園今+9！　鄭文燦最新說明
快訊／大寮3母子再傳3人！同學也染疫　217師生匡列
快訊／大寮母子確診趴走足跡曝！　屈臣氏、大潤發、家樂福
吳姍儒婚禮「鬼鬼拉鍊爆開」大走光！　邵雨薇傻眼
快訊／柯文哲怨「疫苗護照」被卡！　陳時中回應了
快訊／高雄港+3！停機車遭傳染　衛生局：僅接觸2分鐘
快訊／大寮育兒中心突休館！　高市衛生局：有確診足跡
快訊／亞旭再增4人確診！　明造冊三採508人
LIVE／高雄今本土+6！　陳其邁最新說明

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

14歲舉重136kg還創世界紀錄　超狂近況曝光！他8年升級魔鬼筋肉人

過年整天窩沙發易血栓！　研究：連續看電視4小時風險提高35%

大馬新年寶塔激似「紙紮房子」　網一見狂笑：可以用到清明

紐西蘭克馬得群島2小時連7震！最強規模達6.4　暫無海嘯警報

Omicron較溫和？美國死亡數超越Delta高峰　專家：將累計破百萬死

朝鮮時代漢城是「屎城」！民眾隨意拉屎丟糞　河流氾濫糞水淹街

疫苗研發贏者全拿！　莫德納醫療長賣掉股票「秒賺1000萬美元」

英相強生擬2月出訪日本！會日相岸田文雄　強化抗中合作

6國實驗報喜　默沙東：旗下口服藥「對Omicron有效」

女友「腿毛太長」像原始人！他嫌不衛生苦勸剃毛　直接被放生

1隻2000元！身價最高外來種是牠　獎金制提升移除成效

阿姨驚見家門前被人停車　無罩怒開門上車：你野蠻！

黃曉明、Angelababy宣布離婚！　7年情斷「未來仍是家人」

店員淋「起司瀑布」下秒大翻車　苦主尷尬援助：錄了個寂寞...

女駕駛環東撞死22歲騎士！　2hrs前就在北市鬧區逆向轉圈

Red Velvet紅毯遭逼「脫口罩拍照」　Irene、Seulgi「皺眉婉拒」失敗

男低頭滑手機背部突遭刺2刀！　轉身驚見前同事問「為何殺我」

台味十足！甘嘎來拎啦拎啦　超嗨喝酒ㄎㄧㄤ曲《酒空仔》

小鐘魔術引公憤！小S怒：有什麼東西可以丟　「徐媽媽我可以」...他：妳準備叫我爸爸！

故意的吧XD！休旅車慘卡沙灘 豪車從旁邊「從容飄過」笑翻網

14歲舉重136kg還創世界紀錄　超狂近況曝光！他8年升級魔鬼筋肉人

過年整天窩沙發易血栓！　研究：連續看電視4小時風險提高35%

大馬新年寶塔激似「紙紮房子」　網一見狂笑：可以用到清明

紐西蘭克馬得群島2小時連7震！最強規模達6.4　暫無海嘯警報

Omicron較溫和？美國死亡數超越Delta高峰　專家：將累計破百萬死

朝鮮時代漢城是「屎城」！民眾隨意拉屎丟糞　河流氾濫糞水淹街

疫苗研發贏者全拿！　莫德納醫療長賣掉股票「秒賺1000萬美元」

英相強生擬2月出訪日本！會日相岸田文雄　強化抗中合作

6國實驗報喜　默沙東：旗下口服藥「對Omicron有效」

女友「腿毛太長」像原始人！他嫌不衛生苦勸剃毛　直接被放生

快訊／高雄3人遭大寮母子傳染！恐怖病毒量曝光　Ct值最低僅12.4

婆家大掃除！「全部爽逛街」留她獨自掃整棟...氣炸：我不是傭人

沈玉琳曝婚姻之道　喊話Sandy尪：在家當好龜孫子

《神偷大軍》男星「大街裸奔」不害羞！激凸好身材引路人狂盯

限時10天！電子票「搭台灣好行」轉客運打5折　適用路線出爐

就是賞心悅目！　5對「顏值天花板」陸劇CP…楊洋狼虎之詞超撩

快訊 ／中橫便道坍方急封閉！谷關、梨山中斷　下午兩班次取消

春節雞蛋缺貨　農委會啟動調度確保2月底前不缺蛋

小豬羅志祥出席Sandy婚宴「吳宗憲Cue上台」　場內畫面曝光

中駐美大使：台灣問題是中美「最大火藥桶」

女偶像「約砲海量粉絲」性愛片瘋傳！　不堪真相被挖出…網一看傻眼了

國際熱門新聞

喝完媽媽煮的粥　一家五口神秘死亡

打完2劑BNT超害羞　金髮妹：一直激凸

美軍F-35C撞航母墜入南海　驚人影片曝光

女學生偷200元衣服　老闆當場剪破她胸罩

手機一堆不明來電　女回撥中了5億元

小狗嘴中叼斷腳　泥地挖出女模腐屍

裝完牛後扮成虎！商場12生肖公仔竟是同一隻

人妻簽約狂啪陌生男　尪在看更賣力

SpaceX公司火箭「獵鷹9號」殘骸將撞擊月球

打滿2劑疫苗「長期新冠」風險大降50%！

趙立堅回應賴清德同框賀錦麗：台灣哪來什麼副總統

老公帶護照失聯12天　女作家心碎流產

法國10歲男童陳屍行李箱　母被捕

他追不到人妻輕生　女方成「罪人」遭集體性侵

更多熱門

相關新聞

澳媒封陳建仁是「台灣COVID大師」

澳媒封陳建仁是「台灣COVID大師」

前副總統、中研院院士陳建仁接受澳洲人報訪問時指出，高疫苗接種率國家對疫情的恐懼可能在今年6月至7月間下降。澳洲人報今天在報導中表示，陳建仁的分析是「權威說法」。

打完2劑BNT超害羞　金髮妹：一直激凸

打完2劑BNT超害羞　金髮妹：一直激凸

手機一堆不明來電　女回撥中了5億元

手機一堆不明來電　女回撥中了5億元

恐怖40人亂倫家族曝　近親後代長相錯位

恐怖40人亂倫家族曝　近親後代長相錯位

創立一甲子　東和鋼鐵耐震要鋼好

創立一甲子　東和鋼鐵耐震要鋼好

關鍵字：

紐西蘭地震紐澳要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

吳姍儒今辦完婚禮「和老公直飛美國」！

吳姍儒婚宴會場曝光！　超正4伴娘出場

4場世紀婚禮全離了！他最慘「結到快破產」

吳姍儒披絕美白紗登場！吳宗憲緊牽：最美的新娘

吳姍儒證婚儀式美炸！老公激動爆哭「真面目曝光」

別人的婆婆！　人妻10年都回娘家吃年夜飯

手寫實聯制的人變多！網揭暗黑真相：要過年了

AV片商開鉅額要「青青轉戰成人圈」導演：台灣首位偶像女優

LINE宣布LINE Lite下月28日後結束服務　網哀嚎：不能訊息同步了

雞腿有痘痘　她吃一口想吐「顆粒是硬的」

即／男低頭滑手機　突遭人狠刺背部2刀

喝完媽媽煮的粥　一家五口神秘死亡

吃火鍋突收隔離通知！住旅館花42K　年假也沒了

吳姍儒草原婚紗照曝光！激帥老公緊牽小手

無名最早網紅正妹是她！14年後超狂現況曝光

更多

最夯影音

更多
1隻2000元！身價最高外來種是牠　獎金制提升移除成效

1隻2000元！身價最高外來種是牠　獎金制提升移除成效
阿姨驚見家門前被人停車　無罩怒開門上車：你野蠻！

阿姨驚見家門前被人停車　無罩怒開門上車：你野蠻！

黃曉明、Angelababy宣布離婚！　7年情斷「未來仍是家人」

黃曉明、Angelababy宣布離婚！　7年情斷「未來仍是家人」

店員淋「起司瀑布」下秒大翻車　苦主尷尬援助：錄了個寂寞...

店員淋「起司瀑布」下秒大翻車　苦主尷尬援助：錄了個寂寞...

女駕駛環東撞死22歲騎士！　2hrs前就在北市鬧區逆向轉圈

女駕駛環東撞死22歲騎士！　2hrs前就在北市鬧區逆向轉圈

熱門快報

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

《聲林之王3》重磅回歸！

12/3起每周五晚間九點 《聲林之王3》ETtoday全平台首播

《料理之王3》海選開跑！

《料理之王3》海選開跑！

1/10-2/28料理之王3海選報名開跑！料理夢想舞台，徵的就是你！

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

新聞雲APP週週躺著抽

看新聞參加全民搶寶，蘋果3C爽爽抽，周周更新好禮！東森幣好用不藏私！

【虎年必備】春節求生指南

【虎年必備】春節求生指南

剖析新年各大關卡，無論走春景點，親友逼供，開運掃除等，讓你一手掌握春節大小事!

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

全台房巿熱～買房需求上升，供給量在哪?

北中南房巿獵房行動，專家帶看環境交通、生活機能、精彩公設，開箱新建案

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

ETtoday Podcast聽起來

專屬年輕人的網路電台，用聲音陪你通勤上班

【毛孩】福氣過好年

【毛孩】福氣過好年

毛毛商城百元紅包大放送，還推出虎年貓狗福氣好禮組，滿額再送百元購物金，馬上逛！

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面