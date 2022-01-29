紐西蘭克馬得群島2小時連7震！最強規模達6.4　暫無海嘯警報

▲克馬得群島2個小時發生了7起強震。（圖／USGS）



記者張方瑀／綜合報導

位於紐西蘭北部的克馬得群島（Kermadec Islands）從當地時間29日上午10時46分開始，在兩個小時發生了7起強震，最強規模達6.4，最低也有5.0，且深度僅10公里。

根據美國地質調查所（USGS）數據顯示，首起地震發生在29日上午10時46分，規模達6.4，接著在10時53分、11時01分、11時04分，發生規模5.3、5.3與5.1的地震。結果約在中午12時38分、12時42分與12時59分又發生3起地震，規模分別為5.1、5.0與5.8，深度同樣都在10公里。

紐西蘭國家緊急事務管理局（National Emergency Management Agency）也在推特上表示，目前地震並不會造成海嘯，民眾不必過度驚慌。

There is no tsunami threat to New Zealand following the M6.4 KERMADEC ISLANDS REGION earthquake. Based on current information, the assessment is that the earthquake is unlikely to have caused a tsunami that will pose a threat to New Zealand.