阿富汗規模5.3地震　至少26死數百房屋毀

Security forces of the IEA held several residents of Ab-e-Kamri and Qadis districts of Badghis while digging and excavating earth for extraction of historical monuments and valuable objects. pic.twitter.com/T4obvCl3jW— Al Emarah English (@Alemarahenglish) January 12, 2022
文／中央社阿富汗赫拉特17日綜合外電報導
阿富汗官員說，阿國西部今天發生規模5.3地震，造成至少26人喪生，數百棟房屋被毀。
▲阿富汗地震造成破壞。（圖／翻攝自推特）
西部巴德吉斯省（Badghis）發言人沙瓦里（Baz Mohammad Sarwary）告訴記者，省內卡迪斯區（Qadis）民房屋頂崩塌，造成人命損失。
他說，「在地震來襲時死亡的26人中，包括5名婦女和4名兒童」；並說，另有4人受傷。
Photos: Aftermath of today's earthquake in Qadis district of #Badghis province.— Payk Media - Revealing the Truth (@PaykMedia) January 17, 2022
Hundreds of homes were destroyed in the quake in the province, according to sources. #Afghanistan #PaykMedia pic.twitter.com/LcDLJ2lE8i
根據美國地質調查所（USGS），這是一起淺層地震，規模5.3。
沙瓦里說，地震也對巴德吉斯省穆克爾區（Muqr）造成損害，但包括人員傷亡在內的詳細情況還不得而知。
阿富汗地震頻仍，尤其在興都庫什山脈（Hindu Kush），這個山脈鄰近歐亞大陸板塊和印度板塊交接處。
讀者迴響