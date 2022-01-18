　
阿富汗規模5.3地震　至少26死數百房屋毀

文／中央社阿富汗赫拉特17日綜合外電報導

阿富汗官員說，阿國西部今天發生規模5.3地震，造成至少26人喪生，數百棟房屋被毀。

▲▼阿富汗規模5.3地震　至少26死數百房屋毀。（圖／翻攝自推特）

▲阿富汗地震造成破壞。（圖／翻攝自推特）

西部巴德吉斯省（Badghis）發言人沙瓦里（Baz Mohammad Sarwary）告訴記者，省內卡迪斯區（Qadis）民房屋頂崩塌，造成人命損失。

他說，「在地震來襲時死亡的26人中，包括5名婦女和4名兒童」；並說，另有4人受傷。

根據美國地質調查所（USGS），這是一起淺層地震，規模5.3。

沙瓦里說，地震也對巴德吉斯省穆克爾區（Muqr）造成損害，但包括人員傷亡在內的詳細情況還不得而知。

阿富汗地震頻仍，尤其在興都庫什山脈（Hindu Kush），這個山脈鄰近歐亞大陸板塊和印度板塊交接處。

即／花蓮縣3:06發生規模4.0地震　最大震度3級

花蓮縣秀林鄉18日凌晨3點06分發生規模4.0淺層地震，深度18.3公里，最大震度3級在銅門。

