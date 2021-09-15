Windows出現零時差漏洞CVE-2021-40444　NCC提醒盡快更新



記者陳世昌／台北報導



NCC15日晚間提醒民眾注意，微軟日前公告Windows出現漏洞，最新狀況已在9月14日下午推出了修補更新，作業系統將會引導用戶重新開機進行更新，如果沒有的話請盡快進行手動更新。

TWCERT（台灣電腦網路危機處理暨協調中心）表示，微軟9月8日公告的Windows零時差漏洞(CVE-2021-40444)，攻擊者可傳送惡意Office文件，用戶開啟後，會連上內含惡意ActiveX控制項的網站，並下載惡意程式到該台PC，讓駭客可執行任意程式碼，並接管整台電腦。



TWCERT表示，詳細資料可參考行政院國家資通安全會報技術服務中心公告，內容如下：



漏洞警訊公告



【更新建議措施】微軟Windows之MSHTML引擎存在安全漏洞(CVE-2021-40444)，允許攻擊者遠端執行任意程式碼，請儘速確認並進行更新



內容說明：

研究人員發現微軟Windows內之瀏覽器排版引擎MSHTML存在安全漏洞(CVE-2021-40444)，MSHTML用於微軟瀏覽器與Office應用程式中，攻擊者可誘騙使用者開啟含有惡意ActiveX之Office文件，進而載入瀏覽器引擎並瀏覽惡意網頁，利用此漏洞遠端執行任意程式碼。

目前已知影響平台如下：

Windows 7 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 1

Windows 7 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1

Windows 8.1 for 32-bit systems

Windows 8.1 for x64-based systems

Windows RT 8.1

Windows 10 for 32-bit Systems

Windows 10 for x64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 1607 for 32-bit Systems

Windows 10 Version 1607 for x64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 1809 for 32-bit Systems

Windows 10 Version 1809 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 1809 for x64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 1909 for 32-bit Systems

Windows 10 Version 1909 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 1909 for x64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 2004 for 32-bit Systems

Windows 10 Version 2004 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 2004 for x64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 20H2 for 32-bit Systems

Windows 10 Version 20H2 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 20H2 for x64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 21H1 for 32-bit Systems

Windows 10 Version 21H1 for ARM64-based Systems

Windows 10 Version 21H1 for x64-based Systems

Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2

Windows Server 2008 for 32-bit Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)

Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2

Windows Server 2008 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 2 (Server Core installation)

Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1

Windows Server 2008 R2 for x64-based Systems Service Pack 1 (Server Core installation)

Windows Server 2012

Windows Server 2012 (Server Core installation)

Windows Server 2012 R2

Windows Server 2012 R2 (Server Core installation)

Windows Server 2016

Windows Server 2016 (Server Core installation)

Windows Server 2019

Windows Server 2019 (Server Core installation)

Windows Server 2022

Windows Server 2022 (Server Core installation)

Windows Server, version 2004 (Server Core installation)

Windows Server, version 20H2 (Server Core Installation)

建議措施：目前微軟官方已針對此漏洞釋出更新程式，請各機關聯絡維護廠商或參考以下網址進行更新：https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/vulnerability/CVE-2021-40444



參考資料：

1. https://msrc.microsoft.com/update-guide/vulnerability/CVE-2021-40444

2. https://www.ithome.com.tw/news/146584

3. https://docs.microsoft.com/zh-tw/microsoft-365/security/office-365-security/install-app-guard?view=o365-worldwide

