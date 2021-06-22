　
快訊／立陶宛宣布贈台2萬劑AZ疫苗　9月底前運送

▲▼▲英國製阿斯特捷利康（AstraZeneca，AZ）疫苗。（圖／路透）

▲ 英國藥廠阿斯特捷利康（AstraZeneca）與牛津大學共同研發AZ疫苗。（圖／路透）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

立陶宛政府22日宣布，將向台灣捐贈2萬劑AZ疫苗，預計於9月底前運送。總理希莫尼特（Ingrida Simonyte）說明，「我們希望做得更多，但我們盡力而為。」

該國外交部長藍斯柏吉斯（Gabrielius Landsbergis）對此在推特發文表示，「立陶宛政府今早通過捐贈台灣2萬劑疫苗。能以小小的行動與台灣人民團結對抗新冠肺炎，令我感到自豪。熱愛自由的人們應該互相關照！」

經濟與創新部長阿莫奈特（Ausrine Armonaite）則表示，「立陶宛將捐贈台灣2萬劑AZ疫苗，作為人道主義救援。台灣在2020年初提供10萬片我們當時非常缺乏的醫療口罩。對於幫助真朋友，我們絲毫沒有猶豫！」

《路透社》報導，立陶宛上月決定捐贈烏克蘭10萬劑、喬治亞1.5萬劑及摩爾多瓦1.1萬劑疫苗，此次贈台疫苗則是應台灣要求而提供。此前，立陶宛5月宣布預計在台設立經貿代表處，引來北京批評。

這家20年老牌牛排館積蓄快賠光！　忍痛停業
快訊／強對流雨帶移入　新北、桃園8縣市升級「豪雨警戒」
連兩天確診跌破百人　醫曝2條件「才能解除三級警戒」
台灣去年援贈10萬片口罩　立陶宛以2萬劑疫苗當回禮
快訊／新北果菜公司全員篩完　3626人快篩結果出爐
獨／偷打「順風車疫苗」　公司高層：低調勿宣揚
中職將在下周復賽　分5個場地進行比賽
快訊／這國家宣布「捐2萬劑疫苗給台灣」
女主播爆「沒穿內褲」私密處全放送！　重播數比球賽多

因應中央將孕婦列入第6類施打人員，黃偉哲也宣布即日起台南市孕婦可以自由選擇接種AZ或是莫德納疫苗，但由於目前各廠牌疫苗仍然缺乏孕婦接種的臨床試驗與安全性資料，他提醒孕婦務必與醫師充分討論，並且優先選擇至13家大型責任醫院進行評估及施打。

