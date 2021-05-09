　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

長征五號最新動態！美軍曝「據報已經墜落」　即將重返大氣層

▲▼ Space Track預測長征五號火箭路徑。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／@meithan42）

▲ Space Track預測長征五號火箭路徑。（圖／翻攝自Twitter／@meithan42）

記者陳宛貞／綜合外電報導

中國火箭「長征五號B遙二」（Long March 5B）上月底於海南島升空，未料完成任務後偏離軌道，即將重返大氣層，墜回地球表面。根據美國空軍專業太空追蹤網站「Space-Track.org」，長征五號將於台灣時間上午10時左右重新進入大氣層。該網站稍早在推特轉推最新消息指出，有跡象顯示火箭已經墜落，正在等待經證實的消息。

Space-Track.org預測指出，長征五號重新進入大氣層的時間約會是台灣時間9日上午10時11分，正負誤差60分鐘。美國聯邦政府出資的非營利航太公司Aerospace Corp最新預測則為台灣時間上午11時2分，正負誤差2小時。

Aerospace Corp稍早發文說明，一直沒有新的數據曝光，可能代表長征五號已經重返大氣層，與該公司及Space-Track的預測皆吻合，但目前未取得任何經過證實的影片或數據，正持續觀察。

然而，天文專家麥克道威爾（Jonathan McDowell）稍早推文指出，火箭主體殘骸截至台灣時間上午10時11分仍在軌道上，正飛越約旦上空。

快訊／失控長征火箭墜落地球！　位置曝光
OL貼窗啪啪片外流！　LINE群瘋傳身分曝光

