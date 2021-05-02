SpaceX太空人成功返回地球！　「執行任務167天」破NASA紀錄

Recovery vessels are on the way to hoist the Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft out of the ocean and place it inside the Dragon nest aboard @SpaceX’s Go Navigator recovery ship. pic.twitter.com/J2Nhob3ifq— NASA (@NASA) May 2, 2021
太空探索科技公司（SpaceX）去年11月進入國際太空站（ISS）的4名太空人，在完成為期6個月的任務後，順利搭乘天龍號太空船（Crew Dragon）「堅韌號」（Resilience）返回地球，並在美東時間2日凌晨3點左右，降落佛州巴拿馬城（Panama City）沿岸的墨西哥灣。
▲SpaceX任務中的4名太空人已成功返回地球。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
綜合外媒報導，太空人霍普金斯（Michael Hopkins）、葛洛佛（Victor Glover）、華克（Shannon Walker），以及日籍太空人野口聰一，原定於4月28日返回地球，不過由於天侯不佳，迫使SpaceX不得不放棄在白天著陸的計劃，改到晚間進行。
這4名太空人已在ISS逗留167天，這幾乎是1974年太空總署（NASA）最後一批太空實驗室計劃成員執行任務時長的2倍，創下美國太空人執行任務時間最長的紀錄。目前，這4名太空人已被直升機送往位於德州的NASA總部接受檢查，並將在稍後與家人團聚。
▲「堅韌號」已在2日凌晨3點左右，降落佛州墨西哥灣。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
