　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • APP
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

SpaceX太空人成功返回地球！　「執行任務167天」破NASA紀錄

記者葉睿涵／綜合報導

太空探索科技公司（SpaceX）去年11月進入國際太空站（ISS）的4名太空人，在完成為期6個月的任務後，順利搭乘天龍號太空船（Crew Dragon）「堅韌號」（Resilience）返回地球，並在美東時間2日凌晨3點左右，降落佛州巴拿馬城（Panama City）沿岸的墨西哥灣。

▲▼SpaceX太空人返回地球。（圖／記者葉睿涵攝）

▲SpaceX任務中的4名太空人已成功返回地球。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

綜合外媒報導，太空人霍普金斯（Michael Hopkins）、葛洛佛（Victor Glover）、華克（Shannon Walker），以及日籍太空人野口聰一，原定於4月28日返回地球，不過由於天侯不佳，迫使SpaceX不得不放棄在白天著陸的計劃，改到晚間進行。

這4名太空人已在ISS逗留167天，這幾乎是1974年太空總署（NASA）最後一批太空實驗室計劃成員執行任務時長的2倍，創下美國太空人執行任務時間最長的紀錄。目前，這4名太空人已被直升機送往位於德州的NASA總部接受檢查，並將在稍後與家人團聚。

▲▼SpaceX太空人返回地球。（圖／記者葉睿涵攝）

▲「堅韌號」已在2日凌晨3點左右，降落佛州墨西哥灣。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

►聽《宇宙人外信》Podcast中英日韓四聲道聊時事

Jo Malone經典熱銷香味30ml特價1350元

 
ET快訊
看YouTube跳出「女星露點片」　他驚喊尺度好大
狂買這1檔！　他10次全獲利「最高賺破190%」
案1134去過「光復北路7-11」　小七證實：門市暫停營業消

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

即時+好看！按讚加入ETtoday新聞雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

SpaceX太空人成功返回地球！　「執行任務167天」破NASA紀錄

休息站攬客賣女兒！12歲妹遭「70名卡車司機」性侵　鬼父全程錄影

佛奇建議印度「立即封國」！　效仿中國3招阻疫情

美才啟動撤軍！阿富汗首都油罐車連環爆　基地被塔利班佔領17死

女友床戰高帥男！他鏡頭前目睹「交疊激情片」　當場綠炸超崩潰

美智庫：中國可能武力攻台　奪取台灣半導體產業

男友驟逝！正妹7年後驚見「他復活PO文狂放閃」　新歡竟是男的

快訊／「規模5.8強震」夜襲智利近海猛搖！　路燈狂閃後停電

陳時中：染疫死亡台幹「曾打1劑科興疫苗」！中國疫苗效力早受質疑

援助醫療物資！　路透：台灣、印度因「對中反感」關係密切

祖孫吵架...阿嬤悲喊：原諒你快出來　桃園死亡車禍18歲失蹤男找到了！

帥一下也不行！洗車「衰遇三寶」　倒退嚕連撞2次...網笑：萬中選一

76行者燒烤店聚餐「隔壁桌認出」 民眾、店家搶幫買單！5634元付光

桃園平鎮18歲騎士「雙載闖紅燈」　慘遭小黃撞飛墜水圳...1死1失蹤

追嫌犯10km後他棄車逃險撞民宅　勇警跳上駕駛座急剎車阻悲劇！

飼主無聊把虎斑貓染成綠貓解悶 救援後「來不及迎新家」不治亡

改造中性女生！穿長裙＋畫全妝　跟男生約會超鬧行為讓他想回家

撞擊畫面曝！女高中生被公車輾斃　國二妹痛哭...司機赴靈堂鞠躬道歉

吳慷仁在看！邵雨薇甜牽林柏宏喊「老公」　當嘉賓自肥還打廣告...她：很賤欸～

緊急CPR救回昏倒咖啡店闆娘！　帥氣鮮肉男客是「警專海巡生」

SpaceX太空人成功返回地球！　「執行任務167天」破NASA紀錄

休息站攬客賣女兒！12歲妹遭「70名卡車司機」性侵　鬼父全程錄影

佛奇建議印度「立即封國」！　效仿中國3招阻疫情

美才啟動撤軍！阿富汗首都油罐車連環爆　基地被塔利班佔領17死

女友床戰高帥男！他鏡頭前目睹「交疊激情片」　當場綠炸超崩潰

美智庫：中國可能武力攻台　奪取台灣半導體產業

男友驟逝！正妹7年後驚見「他復活PO文狂放閃」　新歡竟是男的

快訊／「規模5.8強震」夜襲智利近海猛搖！　路燈狂閃後停電

陳時中：染疫死亡台幹「曾打1劑科興疫苗」！中國疫苗效力早受質疑

援助醫療物資！　路透：台灣、印度因「對中反感」關係密切

黃鎮觀察學習李啟瑋　季後賽G2飆出本季最高分

確診者曾至北港快炒店用餐　客人看新聞嚇壞...不收退費快閃

家有賤狗！媽下車被牛頭㹴一腳「反鎖車外」　對峙30分鐘她投降了

砲轟王維中本季5轟並列第一　詹子賢：積極進攻

3百萬「高壓氧機」擺診所　高雄肝膽腸胃名醫展霸氣佛心

劉瑞琪86歲母腦膜炎臥床　生病後「不認人」：一天比一天辛苦

松山警之亂！局長喊「移送副所長」於心不忍…曝他穿拖鞋壓制黑衣人

西藏考古發現「千年黃金挖耳勺」　網驚：耳朵「鑲金」都沒它貴！

超幸運！花蓮女腦動脈瘤破裂出血獲救　醫曝：急症一半會死亡

土木承包不送燈具！師傅親吐「禁忌原因」不是為了錢　網喊長知識

用嘴巴幫男友…女大生「摳喉嚨」卡硬塊崩潰：好像得癌症！醫笑了

國際熱門新聞

父母衝夏威夷旅行　兒染疫病逝

快訊／印度疫情惡化　首名台幹亡

印度火葬場外野狗狂啃屍體　他臉被吃掉

台幹接種科興後仍染疫死　中國疫苗受質疑

科學家3月就警告快封城！莫迪不聽勸害慘印度

北韓指揮家慘淪肉醬！連開90槍後裝麻袋

研究：「地表最大面積物體」導致地軸傾角改變

別再用手機看謎片！病毒正從色情網站侵入中

解放軍艦基隆外海現蹤！　台日雙艦聯合跟監

想騎手扶梯！他12m高空重摔影片曝光

困海上12天！「辣媽用母乳」救16人：每天吸10秒

股神！他借1萬多炒股　滾出千億身價

男友逝7年「復活放閃」新歡是男的

出現超級免疫者！抗體狂增　感染9個月仍免疫

更多熱門

相關新聞

佛奇建議印度效仿中國「3招阻疫情」

佛奇建議印度效仿中國「3招阻疫情」

印度新冠疫情持續失控，當地在過去短短24小時內就新增了39萬2488萬宗確診病例。佛奇最近建議，印度應效仿同樣曾處於疫情風暴中的中國，立即封城、建立方艙醫院收治大量病患，並提高疫苗產量，鼓勵人們接種。

美智庫：中共恐攻台　奪取半導體產業

美智庫：中共恐攻台　奪取半導體產業

美賭場槍擊已2死1傷　嫌遭擊斃

美賭場槍擊已2死1傷　嫌遭擊斃

墨西哥洞穴驚現137黑紅手印！隱藏意義曝

墨西哥洞穴驚現137黑紅手印！隱藏意義曝

美中開戰？小說描繪下次世界大戰

美中開戰？小說描繪下次世界大戰

關鍵字：

美國北美要聞NASASpaceXResilience

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

姊弟同日離世　台中沙鹿今晚送肉粽路線曝

剛交屋！鄰居「客變大門向外開」擋住3/4出口

中油的油比較純？　網推1關鍵：真的有差

連千毅曝追薔薔「夜店請小弟排2排歡迎」

2機師已重症　諾富特飯店3大破口

現在去印度「月薪變年薪」　網熱議該衝嗎

少了一個0！三星S21手機3000元有找　全國電子疑標錯價

泱泱IG帳號無預警被刪！

新冠本土+4「個案足跡」曝光！

女學霸「被輾2次身亡」　乘客還原真相！

60歲爸抽屜藏壯陽藥！女兒驚抓包「夜夜極樂幫傭」

「易致災梅雨季」來了！2波鋒面接力時間曝　全台有雨

網紅巨乳透視裝　孩子路過看傻眼

嚇死！看韓劇要關15年　北韓1萬學生火速自首

朋友妻進單身男帳篷！她目睹苦忍1個月：該說嗎？

更多

最夯影音

更多
祖孫吵架...阿嬤悲喊：原諒你快出來　桃園死亡車禍18歲失蹤男找到了！

祖孫吵架...阿嬤悲喊：原諒你快出來　桃園死亡車禍18歲失蹤男找到了！
帥一下也不行！洗車「衰遇三寶」　倒退嚕連撞2次...網笑：萬中選一

帥一下也不行！洗車「衰遇三寶」　倒退嚕連撞2次...網笑：萬中選一

76行者燒烤店聚餐「隔壁桌認出」 民眾、店家搶幫買單！5634元付光

76行者燒烤店聚餐「隔壁桌認出」 民眾、店家搶幫買單！5634元付光

桃園平鎮18歲騎士「雙載闖紅燈」　慘遭小黃撞飛墜水圳...1死1失蹤

桃園平鎮18歲騎士「雙載闖紅燈」　慘遭小黃撞飛墜水圳...1死1失蹤

追嫌犯10km後他棄車逃險撞民宅　勇警跳上駕駛座急剎車阻悲劇！

追嫌犯10km後他棄車逃險撞民宅　勇警跳上駕駛座急剎車阻悲劇！

熱門快報

全球瘋奧運！四年一度地表上最強體育賽事看這裡

全球瘋奧運！四年一度地表上最強體育賽事看這裡

2020東京奧運議題看這裡！
最即時！最多元！最豐富！

大型廚藝選秀節目《料理之王2》 即將開戰！！

大型廚藝選秀節目《料理之王2》 即將開戰！！

5/14起每週五晚間9點 鎖定《ETtoday新聞雲》。殘酷賽制全面升級，誰能奪下最終王位！？

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

新聞雲APP要你隨便花

2020年尾神加碼！看新聞送購物金和咖啡，再讓你用東森幣瞄準萬元獎品！

東森寵物險

東森寵物險

毛孩健保 寵物雲唯一推薦 不限醫療次數 免自負額 汪喵星人嚴選寵物險

台北捷運廣告刊登

台北捷運廣告刊登

ETtoday No.1的廣告代理商，精彩案例搶先看!

東森寵物雲毛毛商城免運中

東森寵物雲毛毛商城免運中

【一日限時免運】東森寵物雲毛毛商城4/1好康大放送，真心不騙要買要快！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 合作媒體 Sitemap 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有，非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面