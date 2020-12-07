伊朗媒體報導：以色列特務局「摩薩德」高官遭槍殺　消息尚待證實

▲網路瘋傳，伊朗為了報復核子科學家法克里薩德（Mohsen Fakhrizadeh）遭到暗殺，所以槍擊以色列摩薩德高官。（圖／路透）



記者林彥臣／綜合報導

伊朗與俄羅斯媒體報導聲稱，3日凌晨一名45歲男子在以色列首都特拉維夫遭到槍殺，死者身分是以色列情報和特勤局（The Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations）摩薩德（Mossad）的高級官員。網路上甚至傳言，這是伊朗報復首席核子科學家法克里薩德（Mohsen Fakhrizadeh）遇刺身亡。不過相關消息都尚未經過證實。

MASSIVE BREAKING – Reports of the assassination of the Israeli Mossad commander Fahmi Hinawi, southeast of Tel Aviv, Israel by unknown persons pic.twitter.com/G5iunLvP0Q

伊朗國營媒體Press TV報導指出，遭槍擊身亡男子名為希納維（Fahmi Hinavi），經過路口等紅燈時遭人連開15槍，數名槍手事後迅速離開現場。另外有其他伊朗媒體聲稱，死者遭開槍的主因與家庭糾紛有關。

This is not confirmed, but reports are circulating of the assassination of the Israeli Mossad commander Fahmi Hinawi near Tel Aviv. pic.twitter.com/Z9olXfZxLM