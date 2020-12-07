　
伊朗媒體報導：以色列特務局「摩薩德」高官遭槍殺　消息尚待證實

▲▼ 伊朗核子科學家法克里薩德（Mohsen Fakhrizadeh）30日舉行葬禮。（圖／路透）

▲網路瘋傳，伊朗為了報復核子科學家法克里薩德（Mohsen Fakhrizadeh）遭到暗殺，所以槍擊以色列摩薩德高官。（圖／路透）

記者林彥臣／綜合報導

伊朗與俄羅斯媒體報導聲稱，3日凌晨一名45歲男子在以色列首都特拉維夫遭到槍殺，死者身分是以色列情報和特勤局（The Institute for Intelligence and Special Operations）摩薩德（Mossad）的高級官員。網路上甚至傳言，這是伊朗報復首席核子科學家法克里薩德（Mohsen Fakhrizadeh）遇刺身亡。不過相關消息都尚未經過證實。

伊朗國營媒體Press TV報導指出，遭槍擊身亡男子名為希納維（Fahmi Hinavi），經過路口等紅燈時遭人連開15槍，數名槍手事後迅速離開現場。另外有其他伊朗媒體聲稱，死者遭開槍的主因與家庭糾紛有關。

不過目前以色列官方尚未做出回應，相關消息也沒有出現在以色列媒體上。是否為摩薩德高官遇刺，仍有待進一步證實。

伊朗以色列摩薩德軍武國際軍武

