快訊／華航飛洛杉磯「高空驚見噴射背包客」　塔台緊急通知

記者葉國吏／綜合報導

中華航空在美國洛杉磯機場附近竟然遇見噴射背包客，而且出現在6500英尺的高空中。

根據每日郵報報導，美國聯邦航空局表示，當地機組人員在14日下午1點45分左右，於洛杉磯機場西北方約11公里、6500英尺高空中，驚見一位噴射背包客。

就在同時，塔台人員也表示看見一名疑似噴射背包客在飛行，並立即向即將降落的機師示警。美聯邦航空局、聯邦調查局和洛杉磯機場工作人員都已著手調查此事。

The FBI is looking into the September reports but investigators remain skeptical what was seen was actually a jetpack. Still anything flying high and near planes about to land is concerning. Our @CBSThisMorning report on the September sightings: https://t.co/EE7J3OCxm6