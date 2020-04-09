　
中英文砲轟譚德塞　林昶佐：無恥至極！攻擊被你們打壓的國家

即時掌握政經新聞　快跳上ETtoday筋斗雲

▲▼世界衛生組織（WHO）秘書長譚德塞（Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus）。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲世界衛生組織秘書長譚德塞。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者黃巈禾／台北報導

世界衛生組織秘書長譚德塞在記者會上狂罵台灣三分鐘，認為台灣對他人身攻擊，總統蔡英文、外交部為此表達嚴正抗議。對此，立委林昶佐9日透過臉書以中、英文發表文章「請譚德塞承擔防疫失敗責任，停止攻擊台」。

林昶佐指出，譚德塞在幾個小時前，召開一場國際記者會，不正面回應過去幾個月WHO對武漢肺炎疫情一再判斷失準的問題，反而攻擊台灣，說「3個月來台灣不斷對他人身攻擊，說他是Negro、甚至還有死亡威脅，台灣外交部3個月來還跟著這些毀謗一起攻擊他」等，甚至瞎扯這是台灣人對黑人族群的侮辱。

林昶佐認為，「譚德塞推諉卸責，還攻擊被你們打壓的國家，無恥至極。」因為中國的壓迫，台灣被許多國際組織拒於門外，包括WHO，導致台灣無法在第一時間獲得這些國際組織的資訊，更無法透過這些國際組織貢獻己力，但這次還是靠自己穩定地控制疫情，雖然就在疫情爆發的發源地中國隔壁；同時，目前也一樣不透過國際組織，而是自己單獨對其他國家提供防疫與物資的協助。

林昶佐提到，世界上有許多國家都跟台灣維持友好且密切的合作，但由於中國的壓力，真正跟台灣維持正式邦交的多是位於太平洋島國、加勒比海國家、非洲等，這些友邦有不同族裔背景、許多都處於發展困境，台灣長年協助農耕畜牧、公衛設施、基礎建設等，讓台灣獲得當地人民的尊敬與友誼，這是國際社會都知道的事情，不容譚德塞鬼扯種族歧視。

林昶佐提及，WHO從去年底就配合中國政府隱匿武漢肺炎疫情，並一再欺瞞，讓許多國家誤判其嚴重性而造成大流行，甚至害許多亞洲人在各國遭到無端歧視，WHO跟中國政府才是造成種族對立的元凶。

林昶佐喊話，譚德塞請不要為了迴避WHO應承擔的防疫失敗責任，就攻擊一個不是組織會員國的國家，台灣連在組織內為自己發聲的機會都沒有，這對台灣不公平，對國際社會也不公平，更讓WHO的公信力繼續探底，「讓你跟中國政府更被看不起。最重要的是，這對防疫也沒有任何幫助！」

英文版：

Director-General Tedros Adhanom Must Stop Attacking Taiwan and Shoulder Responsibility of Pandemic Response Failures

The WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom just few hours ago called a press conference in which he dodged questions on his repeatedly failed judgements on the COVID-19 (Wuhan Virus) Pandemic Response, yet launched attacks on Taiwan, saying “I can tell you personal attacks that have been going on for more than two, three months. Abuses, or racist comments, giving me names, black or Negro; And Taiwan, the Foreign Ministry also, they know the campaign. They didn’t disassociate themselves.” He even went on to frame it as “Taiwanese insulting the black community.”

In this shameful act of unprecedented proportions, Dr. Tedros Adhanom attacked a country who gave the earliest warning of a pandemic to the WHO, while shunning responsibility of failure to lead a swift response.

Taiwan has been shut out of many international organizations, including the WHO, due to pressure from China. Therefore we were unable to receive timely information from the international community and can’t contribute our share of knowhow. Nevertheless, we persisted through the pandemic, despite being close to the source of the virus, China. Meanwhile, with no support from international organizations, we acted alone in providing medical aids and supplies to the much needed countries.

Globally many countries maintain friendly and close relationships with Taiwan. Yet under enormous Chinese pressure, Taiwan’s formal diplomatic allies are mostly with Pacific Islands, Caribbean and African countries with a wide range of different ethnic backgrounds. Over the years Taiwan has been assisting with their developing difficulties in agriculture, public health and basic infrastructure. Taiwan has earned the respect and friendship of many local communities in our allied countries. This is well-known in the international societies, and leaves no room for Dr. Tedros Adhanom’s imaginary slander.

Since late last year, the WHO has been working with the Chinese government in downplaying the emerging crisis. Its series of false statements led many countries to misjudge the magnitude of the threats and caused a global pandemic, subjecting many asians to live in fear of discrimination around the world. The WHO and Chinese government are the real culprits of the racial conflicts.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom, stop using the attacks on Taiwan to divert attention away from what is the WHO’s responsibility of failed responses. Within the WHO, Taiwan, not being a member country, has no opportunity to speak up for itself, a situation not only unfair to Taiwan but also to the international community, and would only serve to plunge the WHO’s credibility. Dr. Tedros Adhanom, do something to combat the virus, not Taiwan!

即時掌握政經新聞　快跳上ETtoday筋斗雲

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

WHO如何變成中國的CHO？

WHO如何變成中國的CHO？

美國總統川普於台灣時間4月8日指責WHO過度偏袒中國，並暗示要暫停美國的資助，4月9日WHO秘書長譚德塞出面反擊川普不要將病毒政治化，並在記者會上指責台灣對他進行霸凌。國際組織WHO為何如今被質疑是中國的CHO，請看內文分析。

炎亞綸「全英文」點名譚德塞開罵了！

炎亞綸「全英文」點名譚德塞開罵了！

洪孟楷怒嗆譚德塞「柿子挑軟的吃」

洪孟楷怒嗆譚德塞「柿子挑軟的吃」

譚德塞指台灣人身攻擊　陳柏惟：建議外交部指控他謀殺

譚德塞指台灣人身攻擊　陳柏惟：建議外交部指控他謀殺

快訊／蔡英文邀請譚德塞訪問台灣：感受努力在歧視、孤立中走向世界

快訊／蔡英文邀請譚德塞訪問台灣：感受努力在歧視、孤立中走向世界

夫管嚴！老婆要帶「無袖背心」出國玩　吳尊傻眼太露：妳現在穿給我看

夫管嚴！老婆要帶「無袖背心」出國玩　吳尊傻眼太露：妳現在穿給我看
10歲童寫信寄口罩「保護部長」 陳時中感動笑回：台灣人很有心

10歲童寫信寄口罩「保護部長」 陳時中感動笑回：台灣人很有心

高雄男上公車拒戴口罩吼：沒屁用 嗆「盡量叫警察」被霸氣司機攆下車

高雄男上公車拒戴口罩吼：沒屁用 嗆「盡量叫警察」被霸氣司機攆下車

全球破141萬確診！川普譙WHO 拿美國經費卻「以大陸為中心」

全球破141萬確診！川普譙WHO 拿美國經費卻「以大陸為中心」

勤洗手！PIKO太郎改編神曲《PPAP》 推出「防疫版」超洗腦：為和平祈禱

勤洗手！PIKO太郎改編神曲《PPAP》 推出「防疫版」超洗腦：為和平祈禱

