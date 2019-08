1200名警員遭起底！　3港男涉嫌「盜用個資申請貸款」被捕

【互聯網上發布煽動他人犯罪的信息 • 拘捕行動 • 案情簡報】 自前日(2019-07-31)起,網絡安全及科技罪案調查科進行一連串拘捕行動,合共拘捕三名男子,分別涉嫌互聯網上發布煽動他人犯罪的訊息,干犯「煽動他人公眾妨擾罪」及「欺詐罪」。網絡安全及科技罪案調查科莫俊傑警司現向傳媒簡報案情。 Police arrested 3 males for “Inciting public nuisance” and “Fraud” in a series of operations mounted by the Cyber Security & Technology Crime Bureau (CSTCB) starting from 2019-07-31, suspecting they had disseminated messages on the internet to incite others to commit an offence. Superintendent MOHAMMED Swalikh of Technology Crime Division, CSTCB is giving a briefing to the media.