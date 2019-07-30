　
【英語多益通】駭客任務經典台詞　學「回報」英文怎麼說？

▲▼基努李維《駭客任務》劇照。（圖／華納兄弟提供）

▲ 基努李維《駭客任務》劇照。（圖／華納兄弟提供）

文／羅伊伶Janet Lo

今年上映滿20週年的駭客任務（The Matrix）以4K高畫質修復版重返大銀幕，相信所有基哥迷都很期待到電影院去看這部經典之作！不過畢竟時隔20年之久，我們不妨透過電影中的經典台詞重溫劇情，並從中學習多益單字吧！

當史密斯探員在偵訊室拷問尼歐時，他宣稱莫菲斯是恐怖份子，想利用尼歐探出莫菲斯的消息：

We're willing to wipe the slate clean, give you a fresh start. All that we're asking in return is your cooperation in bringing a known terrorist to justice.
（我們願意勾銷舊帳，給你新的人生，唯一的回報就是要你配合我們將那聲名狼藉的恐怖份子繩之以法。）

in return 作為回報、交換

in return這個片語通常放在句尾，如I’ll do him a favor in return（我會幫他一個忙作為回報），常見的同義詞也可以說do something in exchange。另外也能使用to reciprocate（報答、交換）這個動詞來描述，但因reciprocate為及物動詞，通常會先接上被報答的人事物。若要接上回饋的方式，reciprocate後方必須接上with，例如I’ll reciprocate him with a favor。

He ran some errands for me last week, so I looked after his dog in return.
（他上禮拜幫我處理了一些雜事，所以我幫他照顧狗作為回報。）

All the guests reciprocated her hospitality with their homemade dishes.
（所有客人都以親手烹煮的菜餚作為她熱情款待的回報。）

若要用in return說明報答恩情或事情，則可接上for這個介係詞。此外，也可使用reciprocate的名詞as reciprocation for來描述報答恩情或事情。

Some tenants get rent reductions in return for maintaining the building.
（有些租客因協助維護大樓得到房租減免的回饋。）

The manager gave his subordinates extra bonuses as reciprocation for their hard work.
（這位經理因下屬的辛勞多給他們額外獎金作為回報。）

cooperation 合作、配合

Cooperation源自動詞cooperate，字首「co-」為一起之意，operate為操作、經營之意，「-ion」為名詞結尾，因此cooperation便成了合作的意思。與cooperation同義的多益常考單字有collaboration，但兩個單字在某些情境上仍有些差異。兩字相同的部分有「為了雙方利益共同合作」，但cooperation有僅為了單方利益而「配合」，有較被動合作的意思，而collaboration則只有單純的互助合作之意，無「配合」的涵義。

兩字可通用的情況如下:
Teamwork comes down to cooperation and communication, and without it, your business can certainly suffer.
（團隊工作最重要的就是合作與溝通，沒有團隊合作你的公司很可能會遭殃。）

以上例句cooperation的部分可直接用collaboration替換，意思完全一致，因為這裡的合作指的就是為了共同的利益合作。

然而，在駭客任務中的經典台詞中，就出現了cooperation屬於被動合作的情況。史密斯探員想強迫尼歐透漏訊息而要他配合，所以在這種情況便不能使用collaboration。

在職場情境中在需要人配合公司制度或規定時，也常使用cooperation，在這種情況下也同樣不能使用collaboration。

Please make sure you attach all the receipts for reimbursement by the end of the month. Thank you for your cooperation.
（請確實在月底前附上所有收據以完成公費請款，感謝您的配合。）

在電影的尾聲，尼歐在回到真實世界前，在電話亭中留下一段留言給創造母體的機器人。
I’m going to hang up this phone, then I’m going to show these people what you don’t want them to see. I’m going to show them a world without you. A world without rules and control. A world without borders or boundaries. A world where anything is possible. Where we go from there is a choice I leave to you.
（我將掛斷電話，讓芸芸眾生見到你們一直在隱藏的真實世界，一個沒有電腦的世界，沒有規則、掌控、無國境或界線之分，一個充滿各種可能的世界，從此以後的發展就由你們自己決定。）

boundary 邊界、界線

boundary可表示具體的界線，如公園的邊界the boundary of a park、國家的邊境national boundaries等實體界線，其同義字為台詞中也有出現的border。border本身是國界之意，像美國邊境專門偵查非法移民或毒品走私的邊境巡邏隊就叫做border patrol。boundary與border不同的地方就在於boundary能夠表示內心尺度界線，而border僅能表示實體的區域界線或是物品的邊緣。

By creating proper boundaries at work, you can free up your time, energy, emotions, and talents for what is most important.
（在職場中設立適當的界線能讓你替最要緊的事騰出更多的時間、精力、情緒與才能。）

多益模擬試題

第1題多益「應答問題」聽力音檔

1. I gave David a present in return for his help.
(A) We do need further assistance.
(B) That’s very kind of you.
(C) Yes, he’s driving me home now.

2. Setting clear boundaries helps _________ good productivity and social dynamics in the work place.
(A) to maintain
(B) maintaining
(C) maintained
(D) maintenance

解析：

1. 正解為(B)。題意為「我送他一個禮物做為幫忙的回報。」present為名詞禮物之意，in return for是作為…的報答之意，因此(B)「你人真好」是恰當的回覆。選項(A)「你人真好」和(C)「對，他會載我回家。」皆與題意不符。

2. 正解為(A)。題意為「建立明確的界線有助於維持良好的生產力與職場間的社交動力。」此句help後面必須接to加原型動詞（to可省略），因此答案為(A) to maintain。

延伸閱讀》開學前須知！免修大學英語的關鍵因素
 

