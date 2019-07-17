【英語多益通】50年前登月歷史性的一刻英文怎麼說？

▲ 人類登陸月球50週年。（圖／路透社）

文／羅伊伶Janet Lo

今年7月是人類登陸月球的50週年，美國國家航太博物館募資近72萬美元，修復阿姆斯壯當初在阿波羅11號任務中穿著的太空衣及該次任務的相關物品，並於7月展出。就讓我們透過人類史上的重大事蹟，來學習相關的多益單字吧！

historic具重大歷史意義的

請繼續往下閱讀...

形容詞historic源自於history（歷史），是具有重大歷史意義的意思，但很容易與historical搞混，因為兩者的中文翻譯都是「歷史的」。historic主要是形容「重大歷史意義」的事情，而historical則是用在形容跟歷史有關的，但不見得有重大意義的人事物。我們透過例句，來學習如何分辨historic與historical的用法吧！

The first moon landing was a truly historic event for the United States and for mankind.

（首次月球登陸對美國及對全人類都是非常重要的歷史事件。）

第一次的月球登陸是人類的創舉，這意義重大的程度就足以判斷出要用historic而非historical。

To learn more about historical NASA Moon landings and current NASA missions, please go to the following websites.

（想知道更多關於NASA登陸月球的歷史經驗及近期任務，請參考以下網頁。）

這句只是在描述NASA曾發生過的歷史登陸經驗，且重點是在描述網頁中何處能找到NASA過去的歷史資料，因此只能用historical。

如果還是對historic與historical的用法有疑問，建議可以參考名作家 William Safire曾說過的一句話！

“Any past event is historical, but only the most memorable ones are historic.”

（任何過去的事件都能被稱為historical，僅有最難忘的能被稱做historic。）

To position將…定位於

position當作名詞是位置的意思，也有處境、地位之意，因此當作動詞時除了表示實際位置的定位之外，也能用來描述角色、處境或地位的定位。

位置的定位

The markers were not positioned in the center.

（這條標線沒有位在正中間。）

處境的定位

The company is uniquely positioned to compete in foreign markets.

（這間公司是特別定位要在國外市場競爭的。）

除了被動語態is positioned的用法之外，處境或地位的定位也能用主動語態to position oneself as +「地位、角色」的句型來描述。

The moon landing marked the culmination of America's Cold War human spaceflight program and positioned itself as a global leader in science and technology.

（此次月球登陸是美國冷戰人類太空飛行計畫達到頂峰的證明，也造就了美國在科學與科技領域身為全球領袖的地位。）

而用在多益人資情境時，此句型也能用來描述職務角色的定位。

Andy is not likely to get promoted because he does not position himself as the ideal managerial candidate.

（安迪可能沒辦法升職，因為他無法將自己定位成一個適合做管理職的人選。）

on display展示；展覽

想描述某樣物品正在展示中，我們可以用on display這個常見的多益片語。display本身能當名詞，有展覽、陳列之意，也能當作被展出的陳列品、展覽品，前面接上on就成了展出的意思。

The spacesuit on display required delicate fabric repair, stain removal, cleaning, and preservation of fading materials and degraded plastics.

（這件即將展出的太空衣需經過精細的布料修復、污垢去除、清潔、以及保護其褪色的材料與耗損的塑膠元件。）

on display也常和put和place這兩個動詞合併使用，變成put/place _____ on display的句型，也就是將某物品展出、陳列出來的意思。

The statues of Notre-Dame will be put on display inside the cathedral and will travel two-by-two to a specialized restorer in the Dordogne area of southwest France.

（聖母院的雕像將會被陳列在教堂裡，之後將會兩個為一組被送往法國西南方多爾多涅區的專業修復師手中。）

與display名詞型態同義的單字為exhibition，同樣地也能用_____ is on exhibition來描述物品正在展示中。此外，display也能直接當動詞使用，而exhibition的動詞型態exhibit為其同義字。

His artwork has been exhibited in the most prestigious galleries in North America, Europe, and Asia.

（他的藝術品曾經在北美、歐洲及亞洲最具聲望的藝廊展示過。）

除了藝術品、物品的展覽之外，display還能用來描述心情和情緒的顯露，exhibit也有同樣的字意，可互通使用。

Generally, women are more emotionally expressive, whereas men are able to conceal or control their displaying of emotions.

（通常女性在情感上的表達能力較豐富，而男性較能隱藏或控制他們的情感展現。）

多益聽力測驗（簡短獨白）模擬試題：

1. What is the purpose of the speech?

(A) To update construction news

(B) To teach a history lesson

(C) To provide information

(D) To argue a viewpoint

2. What will they do after visiting the University District?

(A) Go to the Pit Stop

(B) Have lunch

(C) See some artworks

(D) Have a boat ride

解析：

1. 正解為(C)。題意為「請問以上言論的目的為何？」因為這段言論主要是在說明今日活動的行程，談到了現場參觀的建築物介紹及接下來的活動內容，因此答案為(C)提供資訊。

2. 正解為(B)。題意為「在他們參觀完大學城區之後將會做什麼？」因為Pit Stop酒吧是在前往大學城區之前參觀的，他們在大學城區的當時參觀了建築物，剛好經過畢業生的藝術展，而在之後是去吃午餐，文中特別提及午餐是在下午搭乘船舶遊湖之前，因此答案為(B)吃午餐。

原文：

On your left is the old town hall building, which was built in 1895 and used until 1996. Coming up on the right-hand side is the oldest building in town. Constructed in 1847, it was originally the county courthouse. It's gone through several reincarnations since then, and is currently the Pit Stop, one of the city's finest bars. OK, now we're leaving downtown and headed for the University District, to check out some historic architecture at the state's most prestigious art institute, where our graduating students’ artworks are currently on display. After that, we'll have lunch at 12 o'clock at the Berkley Inn, prior to our afternoon cruise on the lake.

中譯：

在你的左邊是舊的市鎮廳，於1895年建造一直使用到1996年。接著在右手邊是鎮裡最古老的建築物，這是以前的縣法院，於1847年建造的，歷經多次轉世才變成現在的Pit Stop，是這個城市最棒的酒吧。好的，現在我們要去市中心前往大學城區，到本州最有聲望的藝術學院看一些具有歷史意義的建築物，而我們的畢業生也正好在這裡展出他們的藝術品，在那之後我們12:00將在柏克萊飯館用午餐，會在我們下午搭乘船舶遊湖之前。

延伸閱讀》掌握上班族英語學習策略 讓你多益突破750分！