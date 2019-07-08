　
【英語多益通】「請稍等」別再說please wait a minute！

▲▼銀行女行員、OL、辦公族、櫃姐。（圖／翻攝pakutaso）

▲ 辦公族。（圖／翻攝pakutaso）

文／Buffy Kao

在這個「拇指世代」，我們動動手指就能透過app或電子郵件即時和他人互動，開口「說」似乎不再是主要的交流方式。然而，在工作或生活中總有必須和他人對談的時候，例如國外客戶致電到公司、替同事接電話等。

因此，若沒有準備好相關電話英語，情急之下只能不斷說Uh Huh、OK，可能讓對方認為你不夠專業，或對該話題不感興趣！為了防止這種情況，本文將介紹一些電話英語，讓你增强英語口說力，勇敢面對外國客戶！

基礎電話對談用語

從按下接聽鍵起，就是展現自己專業度的開始，建議使用適當的問候語並告訴對方自己的全名（只說名字略顯不正式），首先藉由下面的對話，我們來看看適當的問候語！
A: Good morning. AIC computing.
B: Good morning. May I speak to John Smith, please?
A: Certainly. One moment, please.
C: John Smith speaking.
B: Hi John, it’s Sam Peterson.

以上的對話中，有幾點我們需要注意：

表明稱呼
Speaker A應該是公司的總機櫃檯人員，負責接電話再幫忙轉接。注意一開始總機很明確地表明公司的稱呼，讓對方一聽就知道對話對象無誤，省去來電者再度確認是否為某某公司的麻煩。

開場白
我們可以看接電話的時間點使用不同開場白。對話中Speaker A說「Good morning」，若是下午的話就改成Good afternoon，這和我們面對面打招呼的溝通開場白是一樣的，可以直接套用。

告知全名
在電話用語中我們使用this is/it’s ________ speaking/________ speaking來告知全名，和面對面溝通的I’m ________不同，需特別注意。對話中Speaker B和C都使用了這個表達語，而speaking則可視情況省略。

請找某人–May
在商業場合為了表達禮貌委婉，我們多用敬語，may這個助動詞便是最有禮貌的用法。Speaker B委婉請對方轉接John Smith來通話，免得讓對方感覺無禮而不想幫忙。這個用法也適用在飛機上、餐廳等場合，表達有禮貌地請求。

請稍等
Speaker A說one moment（請等一下）是很重要的電話英文用語。不少人習慣用中文直接翻譯的please wait a minute表達，但聽起來較不順。其實「等」這個詞不需翻譯，聽起來更自然！

沒問題
除了ok和no problem之外，想要表達「沒問題」的另一個用法是certainly，其他像是sure、all right和very well等都是常用的英文用法。

若接起電話發現來電者要找他人，詢問用語也須謹遵電話禮儀，免得貽笑大方，聽起來突兀，讓來電者感覺不舒服，造成誤會。看看這個對話來了解如何取得對方資訊：

A: Good afternoon, AIC computing. Can I help you?
B: Yes, good afternoon, may I speak to John Smith, please?
A: Who’s calling?
B: It’s Sam Peterson.
A: Just a moment.

請找某人–Can
除了上面提到助動詞may之外，也可用Can來表達類似語氣，只是英文中can的委婉度不及may，所以需視情況調整用法；如果有求於人，建議用may，對方或許會較願意提供協助。

詢問對方身分
總機需要先知道對方的資訊，方便讓接電話的人先預期談話對象，因此問了一句Who’s calling，如同中文「請問哪裡找」的意思。

結束對話

如果想要結束對話，有幾句常用的委婉用語，讓你在電話中不失禮，保持良好的合作關係：

Sorry. I must go now. I’ve got another meeting in 5 minutes.
（抱歉，我得掛電話了，我五分鐘後有個會議要開。）
這句是最典型的說法，通常聽到這裡對方也知道該趕緊掛電話。

Sorry I’ll have to stop you there. I’m expecting another call.
（抱歉我可能要先掛電話了，我等等有個重要的電話要接。）
如果發現對話已經離題，而你不想繼續該話題的話，這句話十分好用，既禮貌又能達到目的。

Ok, I wonder if I could call you again in a month’s time… just to see if you are still interested.
（我在想，我是不是可以大概一個月後再打電話給您，看看到時候您是否還有興趣。）
若是遇到客戶對於一個提出方案猶豫不決，可以如此說來給對方些許考慮時間，免得對話僵持不下，毫無進展。

多益模擬試題：
Man: Hello, Tom Wilson’s, can I help you?
Woman: Hi there, it’s Emma Lloyd here. I’m calling about my motorbike. Is it ready to be collected yet?
Man: Can you remind me, what’s the make of the bike?
Woman: It’s a City Zip. It’s blue.
Man: Oh yes. We had to order in some parts, but they still haven’t arrived yet I’m afraid.
Woman: Do you know when the bike will be ready to pick up?
Man: Sorry, I don’t know. But I’ll call our suppliers and find out if they’ve sent out the spare parts yet. Once the parts are here we can fix the bike in two or three days.
Woman: Okay, I’ll give you a call at the end of the week, then.
Man: Sure.

1. Where is the woman calling?
(A) an office
(B) a garage
(C) a doctor’s surgery
(D) a factory

2. What information does that man ask for?
(A) the woman’s name
(B) the registration number of the bike
(C) the make of the bike
(D) the woman’s phone number

3. What is the man going to do?
(A) telephone the suppliers
(B) call the woman back
(C) order a new part
(D) pick up the motorbike

解析：
1. 題目問「女士打電話到哪裡？」從對方回答Tom Wilson’s我們可以推測是一間店，因為國外店名習慣用店主的名字命名，後面加上所有格代表某某人的店。而後女士說I’m calling about my motorbike. Is it ready to be collected yet? （我打來是想詢問我的摩托車，可以去拿車了嗎？）則可知是間修車店，因此答案選(B)，garage除了是「車庫」，還有修車場的意思。

2. 題目問「男士詢問了什麼資訊？」從他問「Can you remind me, what’s the make of the bike?」可知他要對方提醒他是哪台車。remind是「提醒」，英文make除了當動詞之外，用作名詞指的是車子的型號，因此答案選(C)。

3. 題目問「男士接下來要做什麼？」從「But I’ll call our suppliers and find out if they’ve sent out the spare parts yet. Once the parts are here we can fix the bike in two or three days.」（但是我要打給我的供應商，問看看他們是否已經寄出零件，一旦零件寄到，只要兩三天車子就可以修好了。）因此答案選(A)。不能選(B)因為對話中女士主動提出要回電確認，而非男士。

延伸閱讀》掌握上班族英語學習策略 讓你多益突破750分！

關鍵字：多益,TOEIC,國際職場,英語學習,英語電話,國際化

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

【英語多益通】「請稍等」別再說please wait a minute！

