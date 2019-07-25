　
從不上超市買肉！年輕辣媽只靠打獵找肉吃：一槍斃命是最人道的

▲瑞秋（Rachel Carrie）表示家裡的肉食都是靠她打獵得來。（圖／翻攝自Instagram／rachelcarriehunting）

▲瑞秋認為讓動物毫無察覺地死亡是對獵物的義務與責任。（圖／翻攝自Instagram／rachelcarriehunting）

實習記者范芷菱／綜合報導

「當你直接乾淨俐落地朝動物心臟射擊，牠永遠都不會知道你在哪裡，沒有受到驚嚇和傷害，也沒有被運送至屠宰場。」來自英國約克郡（Yorkshire）的年輕辣媽瑞秋（Rachel Carrie）表示從不上超市買肉，家人一直以來都是吃她打獵得來的肉類，過去一年就開槍獵了4隻鹿、40隻鴨子、80隻野雞和125隻鴿子。

據《鏡報》報導，35歲的瑞秋表示自己是一位動物愛好者，並認為素食主義者應該將她視為盟友，「我們不是敵人，我們有共同點」，素食主義者可能會無意中導致野生動物的流離失所或是殺戮，因為他們會要求將野生動物的棲息地改為種植農作物，動物也會被保護農田的農夫殺死。她也常在IG上分享處理野味的照片與影片，或是打獵的帥氣模樣。

▲瑞秋（Rachel Carrie）表示家裡的肉食都是靠她打獵得來。（圖／翻攝自Instagram／rachelcarriehunting）

▲瑞秋認為讓動物毫無察覺地死亡是對獵物的義務與責任。（圖／翻攝自Instagram／rachelcarriehunting）

其實瑞秋在7至12歲時是一名素食主義者，但在爸爸帶她去野外獵兔後徹底改觀，認為狩獵是最符合道德的一個選擇，因為牠們並沒有被運送至幾公里遠的屠宰場。人們經常問她對於扣下板機的那一刻有什麼想法，她表示，「當我確定能夠準確、快速的了結牠們的生命，而動物沒有受到影響，這就是我的義務與責任。」

瑞秋也透露，她的狩獵行動都是經過農民和土地所有者的同意。家裡的肉類都是靠她打獵得來，根本不去超市的肉櫃買肉，這也讓家裡扔掉的食物數量減少，「當你花一整天的時間在找尋獵物時，最不想做的事情就是浪費食物。」

 
 
 
 
在 Instagram 查看這則貼文
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Teach kids where food comes from... newsflash : it’s not cellophane wrapped styrofoam trays. Teach them what they’re eating : it wasn’t always just neatly packed and pink and it probably didn’t really resemble Pricilla the happy pig skipping through the meadow like the packaging would have you believe. Take back the responsibility yourself and stop living the food lie. Support responsible farmers, support British farms, high welfare standards, stop supporting cheaply and intensively produced meat and imported meats, Im lucky and made the decision to eat only animals I’d hunted myself, I’ve even started ordering vegetarian dishes when possible when I eat out. I can’t ignore it anymore and I’ve been guilty of forgetting to grab some pheasant out of the freezer and grabbing a pack of chicken from the supermarket, it just doesn’t taste the same and I just can’t and won’t support cruelty. Im so happy I’m able to hunt and bring home all of my own meat, and understand not everyone can do this, but everyone can make better and more ethical choices where food is concerned and consumer choices in general. . . . #friendsandfood #animalwelfare #kindness #meateater #food #foodorigins #supportBritishfarms #hunting

Rachel Carrie（@rachelcarriehunting）分享的貼文 於 張貼

關鍵字：瑞秋,Rachel Carrie,素食主義者

