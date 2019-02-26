　
白宮記者與金正恩住同飯店？　越外交部：美國媒體需全撤離

▲▼北韓領導人金正恩抵越南。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲川金二會吸引全球媒體聚集越南。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

國際中心／綜合報導

川金二會將於27日登場，北韓領導人金正恩與白宮記者團在被安排在同一間飯店，引來外界揣測，北韓是否想藉此打好與西方媒體的關係。不過越南外交部26日證實，所有在該飯店的美國媒體，已經被重新安排採訪中心與住宿地點。

在金正恩車隊抵達美利亞飯店（Melia hotel）前1小時，越南媒體與訊息部門（Press & Information Department）在官方推特通知，原本設在該飯店的美國記者採訪中心，將重新安排在河內文化友誼宮的國際媒體中心，引發部分白宮記者不滿。先前將美國記者團與金正恩安排在同間飯店時，就曾有專家指出，此舉可能是北韓的安排，目的是重新打造金正恩的友好形象。

北韓本就相當重視領導人的安全與隱私，就像金正恩出發越南的路線、時間與行程也一改再改，保密到家。根據美利亞飯店25日給入住客人的說法，「由於有國家元首來訪我們的飯店」，因此不得不加強安全措施，而相關戒備會一直持續至3日。目前尚未確定是哪一方先選擇下榻美利亞飯店，也無法確認搬離的原因。

據消息指出，美國總統川普將在26日晚間飛抵越南，並下榻JW萬豪酒店（JW Marriott Hotel）。

