白宮記者與金正恩住同飯店？　越外交部：美國媒體需全撤離

▲川金二會吸引全球媒體聚集越南。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）



國際中心／綜合報導

川金二會將於27日登場，北韓領導人金正恩與白宮記者團在被安排在同一間飯店，引來外界揣測，北韓是否想藉此打好與西方媒體的關係。不過越南外交部26日證實，所有在該飯店的美國媒體，已經被重新安排採訪中心與住宿地點。

FYI:

the American Media Center will be relocated from Melia hotel to International Media Center at 91 Tran Hung Dao Hanoi#DPRKUSA #HanoiSummit — MoFAVietNam Spokesperson (@PressDept_MoFA) 2019年2月26日

Minutes after Kim arrived in Vietnam on Tuesday, the Vietnamese foreign ministry announced the Melia hotel, where Kim is staying, would no longer host the press center for hundreds of visiting US journalists assigned to cover his second summit with Trump. https://t.co/uz9yteos2K — Josh Smith (@joshjonsmith) 2019年2月26日

在金正恩車隊抵達美利亞飯店（Melia hotel）前1小時，越南媒體與訊息部門（Press & Information Department）在官方推特通知，原本設在該飯店的美國記者採訪中心，將重新安排在河內文化友誼宮的國際媒體中心，引發部分白宮記者不滿。先前將美國記者團與金正恩安排在同間飯店時，就曾有專家指出，此舉可能是北韓的安排，目的是重新打造金正恩的友好形象。

北韓本就相當重視領導人的安全與隱私，就像金正恩出發越南的路線、時間與行程也一改再改，保密到家。根據美利亞飯店25日給入住客人的說法，「由於有國家元首來訪我們的飯店」，因此不得不加強安全措施，而相關戒備會一直持續至3日。目前尚未確定是哪一方先選擇下榻美利亞飯店，也無法確認搬離的原因。

據消息指出，美國總統川普將在26日晚間飛抵越南，並下榻JW萬豪酒店（JW Marriott Hotel）。

A lot of work had gone into setting up this media center. Send your regards to the advance team who had to waist their time on this: pic.twitter.com/r4hLX9PyCg — John Hudson (@John_Hudson) 2019年2月26日