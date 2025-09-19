iPhone 17今開售！各國果粉排隊人潮曝　越南頭香哥揚言買10台

Fans keen to get latest iPhone 17 models, as queues form outside Apple’s Orchard store in Singapore https://t.co/KEaYw3Jlhu — The Straits Times (@straits_times) September 18, 2025

記者王佩翊／編譯

蘋果iPhone 17系列正式開賣，除了台灣出現大量排隊人潮，亞洲各國果粉也徹夜排隊搶購，引發關注。如今各國「頭香哥」也逐一曝光。新加坡47歲男子Jonathan Ng雖然有提前預購，但仍於19日凌晨6時45分到烏節路的Apple Store排隊，成為當地首位拿到iPhone 17 Pro Max的幸運兒，並一口氣入手2支新機。

根據《海峽時報》報導，這名47歲的新加坡民眾雖然在買完手機後，趕著回去上班，要等到晚上下班後才有時間開箱體驗，但他表示，「新系列最大的改進對我來說是相機功能。」

他指出，儘管已經提前預訂手機，但仍堅持排隊，以延續過去幾年的傳統，以後也會繼續保持這個習慣。

The iPhone 17 series has officially arrived in Malaysia! There’s already a crowd in front of the Apple Store at TRX before the doors officially open at 8am. The first in line for pickup is a Malaysian and the first in line for the walk-in queue is from Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/lw6VNpL4my — SoyaCincau (@Soya_Cincau) September 19, 2025

烏節路Apple Store約有250名消費者自19日凌晨起就在門口排隊等候，部分民眾甚至前一晚就到場卡位。上午8時門市開門瞬間，排隊人群爆發熱烈歡呼聲，齊聲倒數計時迎接新機開賣。

根據《8視界新聞網》報導，烏節路的Apple Store將排隊人潮分為2隊，分別是預購領貨與現場排隊購買。第一名到場排隊購買到現貨的一名越南男子，他表示，自己當天凌晨3時就到店外排隊，買到手機後，今天下午就要飛回越南。而他也計畫要搶購10台iPhone 17手機，拿回越南販賣。

不僅新加坡，馬來西亞TRX購物中心Apple Store同樣湧現排隊人潮，首位預定取貨的果粉是馬來西亞籍民眾，不過第一名現場排隊購買到新機的則是一名來自孟加拉的消費者。

北京三里屯Apple Store外也有288名顧客等待，據悉，頭香民眾從前一晚11時就開始夜排。而泰國曼谷CentralWorld Apple Store也大排長龍，大批果粉從營業前就開始排隊等候。

7:51am. 288 #iPhone17 customers waiting in line outside @Apple Sanlitun store in Beijing. Doors open at 8am. First guy said he arrived here at 11pm last night. ???? pic.twitter.com/ys26Q07mbS — Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) September 18, 2025

By 7am this morning, some Thais are already queuing for the new iPhone. ​Apple shop in Bangkok has opened up reservations for the iPhone 17. Customers can pre-order and pick up their devices, or they can walk in to the Apple Store at CentralWorld to purchase one. (Photo by… pic.twitter.com/Eh9N20wXWC — Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) September 19, 2025