iPhone 17今開售！各國果粉排隊人潮曝　越南頭香哥揚言買10台

Fans keen to get latest iPhone 17 models, as queues form outside Apple’s Orchard store in Singapore https://t.co/KEaYw3Jlhu— The Straits Times (@straits_times) September 18, 2025
記者王佩翊／編譯
蘋果iPhone 17系列正式開賣，除了台灣出現大量排隊人潮，亞洲各國果粉也徹夜排隊搶購，引發關注。如今各國「頭香哥」也逐一曝光。新加坡47歲男子Jonathan Ng雖然有提前預購，但仍於19日凌晨6時45分到烏節路的Apple Store排隊，成為當地首位拿到iPhone 17 Pro Max的幸運兒，並一口氣入手2支新機。
根據《海峽時報》報導，這名47歲的新加坡民眾雖然在買完手機後，趕著回去上班，要等到晚上下班後才有時間開箱體驗，但他表示，「新系列最大的改進對我來說是相機功能。」
他指出，儘管已經提前預訂手機，但仍堅持排隊，以延續過去幾年的傳統，以後也會繼續保持這個習慣。
The iPhone 17 series has officially arrived in Malaysia! There’s already a crowd in front of the Apple Store at TRX before the doors officially open at 8am. The first in line for pickup is a Malaysian and the first in line for the walk-in queue is from Bangladesh. pic.twitter.com/lw6VNpL4my— SoyaCincau (@Soya_Cincau) September 19, 2025
烏節路Apple Store約有250名消費者自19日凌晨起就在門口排隊等候，部分民眾甚至前一晚就到場卡位。上午8時門市開門瞬間，排隊人群爆發熱烈歡呼聲，齊聲倒數計時迎接新機開賣。
根據《8視界新聞網》報導，烏節路的Apple Store將排隊人潮分為2隊，分別是預購領貨與現場排隊購買。第一名到場排隊購買到現貨的一名越南男子，他表示，自己當天凌晨3時就到店外排隊，買到手機後，今天下午就要飛回越南。而他也計畫要搶購10台iPhone 17手機，拿回越南販賣。
不僅新加坡，馬來西亞TRX購物中心Apple Store同樣湧現排隊人潮，首位預定取貨的果粉是馬來西亞籍民眾，不過第一名現場排隊購買到新機的則是一名來自孟加拉的消費者。
北京三里屯Apple Store外也有288名顧客等待，據悉，頭香民眾從前一晚11時就開始夜排。而泰國曼谷CentralWorld Apple Store也大排長龍，大批果粉從營業前就開始排隊等候。
7:51am. 288 #iPhone17 customers waiting in line outside @Apple Sanlitun store in Beijing. Doors open at 8am. First guy said he arrived here at 11pm last night. ???? pic.twitter.com/ys26Q07mbS— Eunice Yoon (@onlyyoontv) September 18, 2025
By 7am this morning, some Thais are already queuing for the new iPhone. Apple shop in Bangkok has opened up reservations for the iPhone 17. Customers can pre-order and pick up their devices, or they can walk in to the Apple Store at CentralWorld to purchase one. (Photo by… pic.twitter.com/Eh9N20wXWC— Khaosod English (@KhaosodEnglish) September 19, 2025
iPhone 17 line at Apple Store— แทนไท (@tantai888) September 19, 2025
Central World pic.twitter.com/liwapGe3CP
