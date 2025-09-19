　
  • |
  • 手機版
  • |
  • App
  • |
  • 歷史活動
  • |
  • 歷史專題
  • |
  • 會員中心
  • |
  • 家外媒體
  • |
  • 數位廣告刊登
  • |
  • 攝影棚租借
    • 　
>
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

iPhone 17今開售！各國果粉排隊人潮曝　越南頭香哥揚言買10台

記者王佩翊／編譯

蘋果iPhone 17系列正式開賣，除了台灣出現大量排隊人潮，亞洲各國果粉也徹夜排隊搶購，引發關注。如今各國「頭香哥」也逐一曝光。新加坡47歲男子Jonathan Ng雖然有提前預購，但仍於19日凌晨6時45分到烏節路的Apple Store排隊，成為當地首位拿到iPhone 17 Pro Max的幸運兒，並一口氣入手2支新機。

根據《海峽時報》報導，這名47歲的新加坡民眾雖然在買完手機後，趕著回去上班，要等到晚上下班後才有時間開箱體驗，但他表示，「新系列最大的改進對我來說是相機功能。」

他指出，儘管已經提前預訂手機，但仍堅持排隊，以延續過去幾年的傳統，以後也會繼續保持這個習慣。

烏節路Apple Store約有250名消費者自19日凌晨起就在門口排隊等候，部分民眾甚至前一晚就到場卡位。上午8時門市開門瞬間，排隊人群爆發熱烈歡呼聲，齊聲倒數計時迎接新機開賣。

根據《8視界新聞網》報導，烏節路的Apple Store將排隊人潮分為2隊，分別是預購領貨與現場排隊購買。第一名到場排隊購買到現貨的一名越南男子，他表示，自己當天凌晨3時就到店外排隊，買到手機後，今天下午就要飛回越南。而他也計畫要搶購10台iPhone 17手機，拿回越南販賣。

不僅新加坡，馬來西亞TRX購物中心Apple Store同樣湧現排隊人潮，首位預定取貨的果粉是馬來西亞籍民眾，不過第一名現場排隊購買到新機的則是一名來自孟加拉的消費者。

北京三里屯Apple Store外也有288名顧客等待，據悉，頭香民眾從前一晚11時就開始夜排。而泰國曼谷CentralWorld Apple Store也大排長龍，大批果粉從營業前就開始排隊等候。

每日新聞精選　免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》

09/18 全台詐欺最新數據

更多新聞
504 2 0600 損失金額(元) 更多新聞

※ 資料來源：內政部警政署165打詐儀錶板

ET快訊
快訊／93歲婆婆遭裝箱成白骨！40歲媳婦認了：怕被家人責怪
樺加沙挑戰強颱！　動態預測曝
棄屍畫面曝！淡水媳婦「把婆婆裝箱」　拖粉色行李箱現身捷運站
快訊／國道重大車禍！自小客墜橋「乘客甩飛」　5人受傷搶救中
93歲嬤失蹤27天化成白骨！淡水金色海岸尋獲　媳婦拖行李箱遭
快訊／柯建銘保住總召！民進黨團幹部出爐
「星光幫」歌手被逮畫面曝！　當服務生隱匿身分
柯蕭哭了！落淚道別　大谷等隊友全到場
快訊／9:21國家警報響！模擬「琉球海溝8.5強震」　9點半

分享給朋友：

追蹤我們：

※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

推薦閱讀 熱門影音 國際最新 全站最新

iPhone 17今開售！各國果粉排隊人潮曝　越南頭香哥揚言買10台

台灣慘淪「詐騙之島」！每年狂騙500億震撼韓媒　技術輸出日韓受害

川普直升機「緊急轉降」！　白宮證實：海軍陸戰隊1號故障

ChatGPT擬推「年齡分級」！依行為推測使用者年齡　保護未成年

史詩強震夜難熬！俄「最大規模7.8」連續狂搖　震撼驚悚影片曝光

美國民主黨推動參議院決議　呼籲承認巴勒斯坦國

共和黨議員：川普清楚台灣重要性　美中通話擬談台灣問題

美國陸軍「黑鷹」直升機墜毀　機上4名士兵生死未卜

對台政策大轉彎？　川普今夏暫停120億軍援

埃及「法老大盜」抓到了！　3000年黃金手鐲慘遭熔化賤賣12萬

【車牌辨識少1碼】全員卡出口！機智隊友出手解困

【在演哪齣？？】砂巨蜥站立發呆盯門口...哥吉拉魂上身XD

【陰莖手術奪命】惡醫丁斌煌上銬拿拐杖移送地檢署

【我到底看了什麼】洗衣店門外放跑馬燈　認真一看內容超無厘頭XD

【海底撈員工祝福離婚快樂！】專業表演情緒價值給好給滿XD

【綠鬣蜥噴發】集體衝紅豆田吃到飽！一夜逮140隻屏東農民崩潰

李多慧鞋帶鬆了猛哥來幫忙？　蹲半天沒綁傻眼：難怪沒女友

【還以為是暖男】猛哥假裝幫多慧綁鞋帶...蹲半天沒綁她傻眼XD

【31刀奪命】18歲女友慘死　高大成：應判死刑！

金鍾國為何不買新衣？ 放閃：都要買給老婆～

iPhone 17今開售！各國果粉排隊人潮曝　越南頭香哥揚言買10台

台灣慘淪「詐騙之島」！每年狂騙500億震撼韓媒　技術輸出日韓受害

川普直升機「緊急轉降」！　白宮證實：海軍陸戰隊1號故障

ChatGPT擬推「年齡分級」！依行為推測使用者年齡　保護未成年

史詩強震夜難熬！俄「最大規模7.8」連續狂搖　震撼驚悚影片曝光

美國民主黨推動參議院決議　呼籲承認巴勒斯坦國

共和黨議員：川普清楚台灣重要性　美中通話擬談台灣問題

美國陸軍「黑鷹」直升機墜毀　機上4名士兵生死未卜

對台政策大轉彎？　川普今夏暫停120億軍援

埃及「法老大盜」抓到了！　3000年黃金手鐲慘遭熔化賤賣12萬

紐約必逛奢華百貨TOP 3！巴黎春天百貨進駐華爾街 再住經典百年酒店

新光南西日本展　2大日本百年蕎麥麵、鰻魚飯免搭飛機吃得到

綠黨團幹部選舉「未票票入匭」　王世堅、林淑芬也獲選票

黑浮負責人自家三拍16人瘋搶　2899萬成交破上拍

克蕭最難忘2020、2024年奪冠　從一而終效力道奇18季「感謝球迷」

【廣編】雋益開發建設攜手樹林地主共推危老重建　共築宜居美好生活

新竹男凌晨3:04爬山「驚見一堆老人」！一票分析點頭：很合理

快訊／93歲婆婆遭裝箱成白骨！40歲媳婦「認了棄屍」：怕被家人責怪

陳文茜抗癌「7歲愛犬竟也罹癌」　得知牠剩下6個月壽命：沒有心理準備

《絲綢之歌》玩家「0受傷」擊敗所有Boss　高超技術引網驚太瘋狂

蔡依林自曝原本天天熬夜　親揭開始9點半睡覺原因

國際熱門新聞

對台政策大轉彎？　川普今夏暫停120億軍援

空姐機上露蠻腰熱舞！乘客拿手機狂拍

黃仁勳穿燕尾服現身！國際巨頭同桌曝光

NASA：太陽正慢慢甦醒！科學家發出警告

俄羅斯規模7.8地震　美國急發海嘯警報

俄「最大規模7.8」連續狂搖　震撼影片曝

埃及「法老大盜」抓到了！　3000年金手鐲賤賣12萬

美股創新高　輝達入股英特爾消息激勵

入股英特爾　黃仁勳：川普政府未參與

從小照顧到大　飼養員被19歲大象刺穿亡

輝達入股英特爾　陳立武黃仁勳合照曝光

談加薪遭開除　公司搞不定主管慘了

和平談判暫停　俄烏移交1024具遺體

彭博：川普與習近平明晚將通話

更多熱門

相關新聞

陸iPhone 17開賣！ 果粉凌晨2點搭火車赴上海排隊取貨

陸iPhone 17開賣！ 果粉凌晨2點搭火車赴上海排隊取貨

蘋果最新款iPhone 17系列12日開放預購，首批現貨於今（ 19）日起在大陸各直營門市交機。上海靜安旗艦店是蘋果在中國大陸最大的門市，也成為果粉首選朝聖取機地點，甚至出現不少來自外地的用戶於凌晨搭乘火車趕去排隊，只為第一時間拿到新手機。

台灣大iPhone17首賣爆滿看李珠珢

台灣大iPhone17首賣爆滿看李珠珢

iPhone 17現貨懶人包出爐！

iPhone 17現貨懶人包出爐！

中華電信iPhone17頭香哥出爐！

中華電信iPhone17頭香哥出爐！

Joeman揭密Phone 17系列選購指南　

Joeman揭密Phone 17系列選購指南　

關鍵字：

蘋果iPhone17亞洲搶購熱潮東南亞要聞

讀者迴響

熱門新聞

「星光幫」歌手淪通緝犯！　七條通酒吧落網

楓葉姐姐直播一半濾鏡消失！真面目曝光

家寧妹認罪「現身1畫面超亮眼」　一票人狂重播

樺加沙轉彎路徑收束　暴風侵襲51％

樺加沙暴風圈恐觸陸　北台也強風雨

名醫陳信吉過世原因曝光！　患者含淚道別

對台政策大轉彎？　川普今夏暫停120億軍援

樺加沙「又強又大」恐達強烈颱風　專家：會有災情

台大碩士生街頭遭雙節棍爆頭　滿地血

道奇強投柯蕭　無預警宣布退休

空姐機上露蠻腰熱舞！乘客拿手機狂拍

北京女大生美到遭質疑化妝！兒時照片被挖出

iPhone升級iOS 26　網傳建議「關掉3個設定」

遊覽車播謎片！阿嬤「看到震驚一幕」

羅智強提告苗博雅！求償500萬元：真的翻車

更多

最夯影音

更多

【車牌辨識少1碼】全員卡出口！機智隊友出手解困

【在演哪齣？？】砂巨蜥站立發呆盯門口...哥吉拉魂上身XD

【陰莖手術奪命】惡醫丁斌煌上銬拿拐杖移送地檢署

【我到底看了什麼】洗衣店門外放跑馬燈　認真一看內容超無厘頭XD

【海底撈員工祝福離婚快樂！】專業表演情緒價值給好給滿XD

熱門快報

抽！轟吧！全壘打音樂劇門票

抽！轟吧！全壘打音樂劇門票

即日起至9/17止，下載新聞雲APP，抽轟吧！全壘打音樂劇門票，一人中獎，三人同行！

東森廣場投籃趣，揪團來打球

東森廣場投籃趣，揪團來打球

連假假日怎麼安排？來東森廣場免費吹冷氣投籃，輕鬆運動一下！

9/23直播揭曉百大台企影響力榜單

9/23直播揭曉百大台企影響力榜單

頂尖台企匯集！2025全球產業脈動與海外台灣企業影響力經貿論壇

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

ETtoday 會員限定 爆夾抓抓樂

超好夾零門檻，新手也能一夾入魂！東森廣場暑假抓抓樂，等你來挑戰！

Threads推薦全聯必買商品

Threads推薦全聯必買商品

「文里補習班」開課啦！一起來品嘗網路上的熱門商品，看能不能找到最喜歡的那樣！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

快來追蹤ETtoday！

點擊右上角的星星追蹤ETtoday，讓你一手掌握最即時的時事焦點，輕鬆成為話題大師！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

告別傳統看房，高效即賞屋，找好房快一步！

全台好房隨手可得，即賞屋提供即時看房資訊與專業分析，省時省力，輕鬆找到完美家！

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚租借

ETtoday攝影棚提供完整設施與高品質服務，提供創作者最佳支援，滿足你各種拍攝需求！

我要投稿 人才招募 關於我們 集團簡介 廣告刊登/合作提案 客服信箱 攝影棚租借 合作媒體 Sitemap 服務條款 隱私權政策 著作權聲明 免責聲明 RSS訂閱

免費訂閱《ETtoday電子報》
FB YouTube Instagram weibo RSS Google News
東森新媒體控股股份有限公司ETtoday新聞雲 版權所有
非經授權，不許轉載本網站內容
© ETtoday.net All Rights Reserved.
電話：+886-2-5555-6366
回到最上面