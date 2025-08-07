迦納軍用直升機墜毀「全機8人罹難」　國防、環境部長喪命

▲迦納軍用直升機墜毀，機上的國防部長等8人全數罹難。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

西非國家迦納6日發生軍用直升機墜毀在阿散蒂（Ashanti）地區的事故，機上的國防部長波馬（Edward Omane Boamah）、環境科技部長穆罕默德（Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed）等8人全數罹難。墜機原因仍在調查中。

Footage from Ghana’s Ashanti region shows the smouldering wreckage of a helicopter crash that killed the country’s defence and environment ministers, along with three officials and three air force crew. pic.twitter.com/LVyAY2ET0t

路透、法新社報導，這架軍用直升機6日上午9點從首都阿克拉（Accra）起飛，原定前往西北方的奧布阿西城鎮（Obuasi），卻突然雷達上消失。起初，迦納武裝部隊證實機上有3名機組人員及5名乘客，並未確認機上人員身分。

We're deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash claiming the lives of Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Env, Sci & Tech Minister, Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtarla Mohammed, and six others.



Our heartfelt condolences to the families, loved ones, and the people of Ghana. pic.twitter.com/yq26ICbcl9