迦納軍用直升機墜毀「全機8人罹難」　國防、環境部長喪命

▲迦納軍用直升機墜毀，機上的國防部長等8人全數罹難。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
記者詹雅婷／綜合報導
西非國家迦納6日發生軍用直升機墜毀在阿散蒂（Ashanti）地區的事故，機上的國防部長波馬（Edward Omane Boamah）、環境科技部長穆罕默德（Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed）等8人全數罹難。墜機原因仍在調查中。
Footage from Ghana’s Ashanti region shows the smouldering wreckage of a helicopter crash that killed the country’s defence and environment ministers, along with three officials and three air force crew. pic.twitter.com/LVyAY2ET0t— Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) August 7, 2025
路透、法新社報導，這架軍用直升機6日上午9點從首都阿克拉（Accra）起飛，原定前往西北方的奧布阿西城鎮（Obuasi），卻突然雷達上消失。起初，迦納武裝部隊證實機上有3名機組人員及5名乘客，並未確認機上人員身分。
We're deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash claiming the lives of Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Env, Sci & Tech Minister, Alhaji Dr. Ibrahim Murtarla Mohammed, and six others.— European Union in Ghana (@EuropeInGhana) August 6, 2025
Our heartfelt condolences to the families, loved ones, and the people of Ghana. pic.twitter.com/yq26ICbcl9
後來，迦納總統馬哈馬幕僚長戴布拉（Julius Debrah）證實，機上乘客除了國防部長波馬、環境科技部長穆罕默德，還有國家安全副協調官暨前農業部長穆尼魯·穆罕默德（Alhaji Muniru Mohammed）與以及執政黨全國民主大會黨副主席薩爾龐（Samuel Sarpong）等官員。
當局表示，機上3名機組員和5名乘客全員罹難。戴布拉表示，總統與政府已向罹難者家屬致上最深切哀悼和慰問，降半旗致哀，總統馬哈馬取消官方活動行程。
▼ 迦納降半旗致哀，總統馬哈馬取消官方活動行程。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）
