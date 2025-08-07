　
國際

迦納軍用直升機墜毀「全機8人罹難」　國防、環境部長喪命

▲▼ 西非國家迦納6日重大空難，軍用直升機墜毀，機上的國防部長等8人全數罹難。墜機原因仍在調查中。。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲迦納軍用直升機墜毀，機上的國防部長等8人全數罹難。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

西非國家迦納6日發生軍用直升機墜毀在阿散蒂（Ashanti）地區的事故，機上的國防部長波馬（Edward Omane Boamah）、環境科技部長穆罕默德（Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed）等8人全數罹難。墜機原因仍在調查中。

路透、法新社報導，這架軍用直升機6日上午9點從首都阿克拉（Accra）起飛，原定前往西北方的奧布阿西城鎮（Obuasi），卻突然雷達上消失。起初，迦納武裝部隊證實機上有3名機組人員及5名乘客，並未確認機上人員身分。

後來，迦納總統馬哈馬幕僚長戴布拉（Julius Debrah）證實，機上乘客除了國防部長波馬、環境科技部長穆罕默德，還有國家安全副協調官暨前農業部長穆尼魯·穆罕默德（Alhaji Muniru Mohammed）與以及執政黨全國民主大會黨副主席薩爾龐（Samuel Sarpong）等官員。

當局表示，機上3名機組員和5名乘客全員罹難。戴布拉表示，總統與政府已向罹難者家屬致上最深切哀悼和慰問，降半旗致哀，總統馬哈馬取消官方活動行程。

▼ 迦納降半旗致哀，總統馬哈馬取消官方活動行程。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 西非國家迦納6日重大空難，軍用直升機墜毀，機上的國防部長等8人全數罹難。墜機原因仍在調查中。。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

▲▼ 西非國家迦納6日重大空難，軍用直升機墜毀，機上的國防部長等8人全數罹難。墜機原因仍在調查中。。（圖／達志影像／美聯社）

更多新聞
