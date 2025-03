緬甸強震震垮泰國吊臂！　操作員37樓高甩飛「臉部著地爆血亡」

Earlier today, during the 7.7 earthquake in Thailand-Myanmar, an operator was thrown from his crane. Imagine waking up to go to your job and never coming home - RIP https://t.co/jsUZcckHR6

記者張靖榕/綜合報導

緬甸28日強震波及鄰國泰國,造成多處災情。其中曼谷一處建案的起重機吊臂在地震時倒塌,導致正在操作的工人從37層樓高空墜落,當場死亡。

▲曼谷高樓起重機被強震震落,操作員重摔當場死亡。(圖/翻攝X)



事故發生於曼谷道本區(Tao Poon)一處正在興建的高樓工地。根據當地居民拍攝的影片,起重機吊臂在地震發生時突然崩塌,一名操作員疑似遭震動拋飛,從吊臂中摔出,重墜至鄰近建物。

The operator of a crane attached to a building in Bangkok was thrown out of the cabin and fell straight to the ground when one of the earthquakes hit on Mar 28.



pic.twitter.com/uFOBCKt1Hm