國際

美航客機撞黑鷹直升機墜河　川普記者會默哀：無人生還

▲▼美航客機與黑鷹直升機相撞，川普為此空難意外默哀。（圖／路透）

▲美航客機與黑鷹直升機相撞，川普為此空難意外默哀。（圖／路透）

文／中央社

美國一架搭載64人的客機昨晚在雷根華盛頓國家機場附近與一架美軍黑鷹直升機在空中相撞，雙雙墜入波多馬克河（Potomac River）。總統川普今天證實，這起事件無人生還。

法新社報導，川普（Donald Trump）在白宮表示：「今天早上，我在我國的悲痛時刻向你們發表講話。」

川普說：「很遺憾，沒有人倖存，這是我國首都一個黑暗且痛苦的夜晚。」他並稱任務目標已轉向打撈遺體。

▼川普在記者會描述事件。（圖／路透）

▲▼美航客機與黑鷹直升機相撞，川普在記者會描述事件。（圖／路透）

這架客機是美國航空（AA）子公司PSA航空公司（PSA Airlines）執飛的龐巴迪（Bombardier）區域客機，從堪薩斯州威契塔（Wichita）起飛，昨晚9時左右在雷根華盛頓國家機場（Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport）準備進場時與一架UH-60黑鷹（Black Hawk）直升機在空中相撞。

美航表示，客機上有60名乘客和4名機組人員。美國軍方人員說，直升機搭載3名軍人。

▲▼美航客機與黑鷹直升機相撞，兩機乘客機組員全數罹難。（圖／路透）

▲▼美航客機與黑鷹直升機相撞，兩機乘客與機組員全數罹難。（圖／路透）

▲▼美航客機與黑鷹直升機相撞，兩機乘客機組員全數罹難。（圖／路透）

美航客機撞黑鷹直升機墜河　川普記者會默哀：無人生還

美航客機撞黑鷹直升機墜河　川普記者會默哀：無人生還

美航客機撞黑鷹直升機墜河　川普記者會默哀：無人生還

