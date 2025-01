波音787「起落架冒煙」當場爆胎！機上近300人　緊急中斷起飛

▲ 消防隊員向起落架噴灑泡沫。(圖/翻攝自X)

記者陳宛貞/綜合外電報導

阿聯阿提哈德航空(Etihad Airways)一架波音787客機5日在澳洲墨爾本機場準備起飛,滑行過程中起落架突然開始冒煙,2顆輪胎當場爆裂,被迫緊急煞車中止起飛,所幸機上289名乘客無人受傷,但仍造成航班嚴重延誤。

An Etihad Airways plane preparing to take off from Melbourne to Abu Dhabi came to a screeching halt on Sunday night after two of its tyres burst on the runway.

Etihad flight EY461 was heading down the runway at Tullamarine Airport about 6.15pm when the aircraft was forced to hit… pic.twitter.com/D4lXqQvMt7