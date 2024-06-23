　
國際 國際焦點 北美要聞 日韓要聞 東南亞要聞 國際政經 | 國際社會

中菲南海衝突　總統小馬可仕：菲律賓無意挑起戰爭

▲▼菲律賓總統小馬可仕（Ferdinand Marcos Jr.）。（圖／路透）

▲菲律賓總統小馬可仕。（圖／路透）

記者詹雅婷／綜合報導

菲律賓海軍人員與中國海警近期在南海又發生新衝突，菲律賓宣稱造成一人嚴重受傷，船隻受損。菲律賓總統小馬可仕（Ferdinand Marcos Jr.）23日公開表示，菲律賓不會挑起戰爭將致力於和平解決爭端。

路透報導，小馬可仕在向西部司令部部隊發表談話時提及上述言論，期間並未點名中國，但讚揚軍隊在激烈挑釁之際保持克制，菲律賓始終按照國際法行使其自由與權利，「在保衛國家的過程中，我們忠於菲律賓人的本性，希望和平解決所有這些問題。」

小馬可仕還說，在履行職責時，菲律賓不會訴諸武力或恫嚇，也不會蓄意傷害任何人，「我們立場堅定，我們的冷靜與和平不該被錯誤視為默許。」

▲▼ 中菲南海衝突，中國海警持斧頭威脅，持刀刺破菲律賓海軍充氣艇。（圖／翻攝自Armed Forces of the Philippines）

▲中國海警持斧頭威脅，持刀刺破菲律賓海軍充氣艇。（圖／翻攝自Armed Forces of the Philippines）

中菲這場最新衝突發生的地點位在南海，當時菲律賓海軍搭乘充氣船前往仁愛暗沙（Second Thomas Shoal）執行補給任務。菲律賓軍方宣稱，中國海警人員攜帶刀具長矛強行登船，奪走槍枝、導航設備等，多名菲律賓海軍人員受傷，其中一人失去拇指。

針對菲律賓的說法，中國外交部發言人林劍20日表示，中方依法採取「必要措施」維護自身主權，合法合理，專業克制。

