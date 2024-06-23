中菲南海衝突　總統小馬可仕：菲律賓無意挑起戰爭

▲菲律賓總統小馬可仕。（圖／路透）
菲律賓海軍人員與中國海警近期在南海又發生新衝突，菲律賓宣稱造成一人嚴重受傷，船隻受損。菲律賓總統小馬可仕（Ferdinand Marcos Jr.）23日公開表示，菲律賓不會挑起戰爭將致力於和平解決爭端。
路透報導，小馬可仕在向西部司令部部隊發表談話時提及上述言論，期間並未點名中國，但讚揚軍隊在激烈挑釁之際保持克制，菲律賓始終按照國際法行使其自由與權利，「在保衛國家的過程中，我們忠於菲律賓人的本性，希望和平解決所有這些問題。」
小馬可仕還說，在履行職責時，菲律賓不會訴諸武力或恫嚇，也不會蓄意傷害任何人，「我們立場堅定，我們的冷靜與和平不該被錯誤視為默許。」
▲中國海警持斧頭威脅，持刀刺破菲律賓海軍充氣艇。（圖／翻攝自Armed Forces of the Philippines）
中菲這場最新衝突發生的地點位在南海，當時菲律賓海軍搭乘充氣船前往仁愛暗沙（Second Thomas Shoal）執行補給任務。菲律賓軍方宣稱，中國海警人員攜帶刀具長矛強行登船，奪走槍枝、導航設備等，多名菲律賓海軍人員受傷，其中一人失去拇指。
針對菲律賓的說法，中國外交部發言人林劍20日表示，中方依法採取「必要措施」維護自身主權，合法合理，專業克制。
CCG personnel violently attached ropes to tow the AFP's RHIB while threatening to injure an AFP soldier w/ a pickaxe. They also employed blaring sirens to create chaos, disrupt communication, and divert the attention of AFP troops, exacerbating the hostile & dangerous situation. pic.twitter.com/a8cPaGGH8j— Armed Forces of the Philippines (@TeamAFP) June 19, 2024
The CCG launched a brutal assault on the AFP personnel aboard an AFP Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat (RHIB), aggressively ramming it and brandishing bladed and pointed weapons, explicitly threatening to harm AFP troops. pic.twitter.com/LuFgLE3WJj— Armed Forces of the Philippines (@TeamAFP) June 19, 2024
The CCG swarmed AFP's Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs) already moored alongside BRP Sierra Madre (LS57), escalating their aggression by wielding pointed weapons and explicitly threatening to harm Filipino troops. pic.twitter.com/huEPCBXPah— Armed Forces of the Philippines (@TeamAFP) June 19, 2024
