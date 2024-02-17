　
國際

母魟魚8年「異性0接觸」竟懷孕　罕見處女生殖！懷胎4隻圓魟寶寶

▲▼美國北卡羅來納州一間水族館裡的雌性圓魟「夏綠蒂」（Charlotte）出現無性生殖的罕見情況。（圖／翻攝自IG／@teamecco）

▲美國一尾雌性圓魟出現「處女生殖」的罕見情況。（圖／翻攝自IG／@teamecco）

記者張寧倢／綜合外電報導

美國北卡羅來納州一個小鎮的水族館裡，一尾雌性魟魚「夏綠蒂」（Charlotte）在沒有與雄性魟魚「同居」一個魚缸的情況下就懷孕了，這起孤雌生殖（又稱處女生殖，virgin birth）的罕見案例不僅在當地引起轟動，更受到科學界關注。

根據法新社、美聯社報導，夏綠蒂是一尾雌性的加州圓魟（California round stingray），預估年齡大約介於12歲至14歲之間，牠在北卡州亨德森（Henderson）的水族館Aquarium & Shark Lab被飼養了8年多，期間皆未與雄性魟魚同缸，近期卻被發現牠懷孕了。

▲▼美國北卡羅來納州一間水族館裡的雌性圓魟「夏綠蒂」（Charlotte）出現無性生殖的罕見情況。（圖／翻攝自IG／@teamecco）

▲孤雌生殖屬於無性生殖的一種。（圖／翻攝自IG／@teamecco）

水族館人員2023年11月底發現夏綠蒂體內出現不尋常的生長，最初還擔心牠是長了腫瘤。夏綠蒂的長期照護員博耶特（Kinsley Boyette）表示，當魟魚不交配時，生殖器官有可能會出現囊腫，「牠的駝背開始越來越大，我們還想說可能是癌症。」

館方進行超音波檢查，並交由科學家驗證，最終確定夏綠蒂體內正孕育著生命，有可能在未來2周內生出小魟魚。館方表示，後續的超音波影像照出多達4尾魟魚寶寶，甚至看到拍打的小尾巴。科學家說，夏綠蒂不可能會和同缸的鯊魚交配生育，應該是無性生殖懷孕的。

亞特蘭大的喬治亞水族館（Georgia Aquarium）研究學者萊昂斯（Kady Lyons）受訪表示，夏綠蒂是她目前所知、唯一一起圓魟進行孤雌生殖（parthenogenesis）的紀錄。不過她並不驚訝，因為其他品種的鯊魚、鰩魚、魟魚過去也曾經有過，在人類照料下無性生殖（又稱單性生殖）的情況。

▲▼美國北卡羅來納州一間水族館裡的雌性圓魟「夏綠蒂」（Charlotte）出現無性生殖的罕見情況。（圖／翻攝自IG／@teamecco）

▲館方認為夏綠蒂體內有多達4尾圓魟寶寶。（圖／翻攝自IG／@teamecco）

萊昂斯解釋，孤雌生殖雖然不是從受精卵而發育、沒有雄性遺傳基因的參與，但夏綠蒂並非複製出另一個自己，而是透過雌性卵子與另一個稱為「極體」（polar body）的細胞融合，引發細胞分裂，導致胚胎形成，「大自然總有辦法讓這種情況發生。」

目前夏綠蒂生活在一個容量大約8300公升的水缸裡，館方希望未來能打造另一個幾乎兩倍大的水缸，以利容納夏綠蒂與牠的後代，並且安裝攝影機讓觀眾可以更方便看清楚牠們一家。法新社表示，由於孤雌生殖相當罕見，懷孕期可能與正常3到4個月有所不同，現在夏綠蒂或許隨時都可能產下圓魟寶寶。

@_teamecco_ Take a look at our stingray Charlotte's ultrasound! Charlotte is a California round stingray who is currently expecting! Thing is, we have no male ray in the tank! One possibility is that the babies have gone through the process called parthenogenesis where the cell inside of the egg splits on its own and creates an exact clone of the mother. Another possibility is that she was impregnated by one of our 2 male white spotted bamboo sharks that we introduced to the tank in July 2023. We won't know for sure until DNA testing is done on Charlotte's pups. Stay tuned for updates on the pregnancy! #stingray #pregnant #aquarium ♬ original sound - Team ECCO
@_teamecco_ Today's update on Charlotte the stingray! Thank you all for your patience as we await the delivery of her pups! #aquarium #stingray #teamecco ♬ original sound - Team ECCO
※本文版權所有，非經授權，不得轉載。[ ETtoday著作權聲明 ]

